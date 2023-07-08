4 best Jordan Brand sneakers from Fall 2023 Lineup in Paris

Jordan Brand has recently unveiled its Fall 2023 lineup in Paris, featuring a range of retro releases that will begin to launch from July through September. During the SNKRS LIVE show in May, sneakerheads got a first look at the autumn season's retro releases. These include the Air Jordan 1s, both highs, and lows, as well as some promising AJ4s, AJ5s, and 12s.

Of these, Air Jordan 3s receive a makeover that has an earthy take that fans believe is lowkey nice. The shoes have the "Orewood Brown" treatment with seemingly cracked suede and leather details.

The Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments" were arguably the highlight of the Fall 2023 preview. They teased the silhouette with a suede and patent paneling matched with metallic details, all topped with an almost-tonal grey finish. The 2023 Jordan Brand pairs undoubtedly carry the torch of the OGs from the past and are sure to excite sneaker enthusiasts.

Air Jordan 38, Jordan Zion 3, Jordan Tatum 1, and Jordan Luka 2 are exclusive Jordan Brand sneakers from Fall 2023 Lineup in Paris

1) Air Jordan 38

The Air Jordan 38 follows the previous model's footsteps by offering an all-new X-Plate centering at the forefoot that takes influence from the tongue straps attached to the AJ 8. Apart from the aesthetics, the herringbone traction pattern is what provides more control over lateral and multi-directional movements of the Jordan Brand sneaker. The complete mid-tops upper of the Air Jordan 38 is cured by brand-new engineered embroidery technique.

Air Jordan 38 will debut on August 18, 2023, dressed in a black/white/red color palate in full-family sizing with a price tag of $200. In homage to FIBA, the model will wear pure white color blocking with touches of golden highlights on September 25, 2023, while a WNBA-inspired orange costume will also be available on that date.

2) Jordan Zion 3

Jared Ebanks @JaredEbanks Detailed look at the Jordan Zion 3 which features an “Out Of The Mud” graphic. Detailed look at the Jordan Zion 3 which features an “Out Of The Mud” graphic. https://t.co/7eBU1XzDcu

Zion Williamson, a force to be reckoned with on the court, keeps pushing the Jordan Brand to come up with original design ideas for the two-time All-Star. With his third Jordan signature, the Marion, South Carolina native embarks on a more streamlined design and adds a Formula23 Foam midsole to his growing range.

The Jordan Zion 3 features a forefoot Zoom Air unit. The sneaker, designed to resemble the stained glass window of Zion's gym will make its North American premiere in September.

Following that, the eye-catching "Mud, Sweat and Tears" colorway debuts in October, with the "Fresh Paint" colorway releasing in November and the monochrome look in December.

3) Jordan Tatum 1

The partnership between Jordan Brand and Jayson Tatum began when he signed an endorsement deal with the brand on June 21, 2019. His signature Jordan Brand sneakers, Jordan Tatum 1 is the lightest hoops shoe ever made by the sneaker brand. This year the light-weight tech sneaker will see releases in four different colorways such as "Old School," "Cool Grey," "Wave Runner," and "Denim."

Jayson Tatum claimed that the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" is his favorite pair of Jordans ever during one of his first encounters with the company. The Jordan Tatum 1 "Cool Grey" adopts the famous silhouette while using the same timeless greyscale color scheme, with buttery nubuck accents tying the color together.

Jordan Tatum 1 "Old School," "Denim," "Wave Runner," and "Cool Grey" will release on July 15, August 10, October 20, and December 12, 2023, respectively.

4) Jordan Luka 2

Jordan Brand has recently unveiled the Jordan Luka 2, the second signature shoe for Dallas Mavericks guard and four-time All-Star Luka Doncic. The Jordan Luka 2 is designed exclusively for Doncic's playstyle and the next generation of players. It is the latest addition to Jordan Brand's portfolio of performance basketball sneakers. The shoe features Formula23 cushioning and IsoPlate, which are exclusive to Jordan shoes, as well as features to provide balance and stability on the court.

During Fall 2023, this advanced Jordan Brand sneaker model will see five new versions of its covered in very distinctive color palates. The upcoming versions of the sneaker model are Jordan Luka 2 "Luk.AI", "Nebula", "Matador", "Lake Bled", and "Main". The release details of these pairs are not confirmed yet.

It is quite evident that the upcoming Jordan Brand sneaker releases are going to be very extraordinary with a new innovative approach. Sneakerheads can keep an eye on the label to know more details.

