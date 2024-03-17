4 emotional moments from the last episode of Suchwita Season 1

SUGA's eponymous talk show, Suchwita, brought to fans some unique personalities from the entertainment industry. From well-known actors to established singers, Min Yoon-gi's gentle and respectful style of interviewing brought forth new versions of a wide variety of individuals.

His last interview was with his longtime friend and collaborator, EL CAPITXN or Jang Yi-jeong, as he is known to those close to him. From talking about the much-talked-about D-DAY Tour to how Yi-jeong made the shift from wanting to become an idol to becoming a singer-songwriter, producer, and DJ, the interview concluded on an emotional note.

Fans might know the man as the one who sang the 'Shxbxl' remix during the final D-DAY leg, but this episode revealed more about EL CAPITXN, showing how Min Yoon-gi's friendship with him developed as well.

EL CAPITXN's sudden love confession, the duo shedding tears on the D-DAY stage, and more touching moments from the last episode of SUCHWITA

1) When the producer suddenly whispered 'Min Yoon-gi, I love you!' during the last D-DAY concert

Watching a friend achieve something incredible is an emotional experience, especially if one has seen that friend go through many difficulties to get there. Having known Yoon-gi for almost ten years, Yi-jeong was touched to see him onstage when he was part of the backend team.

Extending his support to SUGA who was performing onstage, EL CAPITXN explained that everyone on the staff team cried because the idol himself burst into tears. While the SUCHWITA host exclaimed that the concert had turned into a cry-fest, the insightful explanation helped fans understand that the connection to his personal experiences shapes the way he creates his music.

2) Burnout, exhaustion, and fatigue when BTS was taking off in the Western music industry

Expand Tweet

It is common knowledge among fans of the group that they had seriously considered breaking up during their initial days in the American music industry. While their music was being played on huge stages, and they were performing at shows where only Western artists had before, the group was exhausted and overworked. They have acknowledged on several platforms including their viral speech at the 2018 MAMAs that it was a low point for them.

EL CAPITXN and SUGA were already friends who were working together by this time. CAPITXN shared an incident on Suchwita, where he was supposed to leave one night, but Yoon-gi's state compelled him to stop and ask if the AGUST D rapper was going to be fine staying by himself.

Fans often consider SUGA to be among one of the most vocal advocates of mental health and have been open about his struggle with it in the past. However, hearing about the vulnerable state of the idol is certain to bring tears to one's eyes, as in this episode of SUCHWITA.

3) EL CAPITXN's journey from idol to producer-songwriter

Expand Tweet

BTS has spoken about how a passion can often seem to slip when it does not seem enjoyable anymore in Black Swan. Yi-yeong, however, suffered from something different. After being in the group HISTORY for a couple of years, his voice and vocal quality suddenly deteriorated.

Eventually, because he kept ignoring the issue, it reached the point where he could not even speak. Doctors were not able to pinpoint the issue, although they posited that it was neurological, rather than a problem with Yi-jeong's vocal cords.

After trying his luck with another agency when HISTORY disbanded, Jang Yi-jeong eventually took Yoon-gi up on his offer of taking a demo of his music to BIGHIT MUSIC (then BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT). The BTS rapper's ability to discuss his friend's troubles frankly brought tears to Yi-jeong's eyes, as he mentioned on SUCHWITA. This whole incident brought the two 1993-born musicians closer.

4) The SUCHWITA edit featuring all past guests at the end of this episode

The end of the episode is sure to make all ARMYs cry, as the SUCHWITA staff members put together a compilation of all the previous episodes. Started as a platform for BTS members to comfortably promote their solo albums without having to go to other interviewers, the show evolved to become one of the go-to places for entertainers promoting their new releases.

While the award presented by EL CAPITXN on behalf of Team SUGA for successfully completing his world tour was emotional, the real tears came when the host announced that it was the last episode he filmed, and fans will have to wait for more than a year for BTS to return.

While it is announced to be the last episode of SUCHWITA's first season, fans hope it gets renewed for another season once the group reunites after their military service.

However, it seems that the group planned their activities well, because soon after the last episode premiered, j-hope's next album, Hope on the Street Vol. 1 was announced. Unlike Jack in the Box, it features multiple collaborations, including Jungkook and HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM. The album will be released on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm, KST.

Poll : Will you miss watching Suchwita? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion