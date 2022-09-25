4 upcoming Nike Air Jordan sneaker releases for October week 1 (October 1 to October 7)

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. - Air Jordan - has already released a few amazing colorways and collaborations this year. Following along that line, the Jordan label once again has some incredible releases lined up for the sneaker community for the first week of October 2022.

Along with introducing a brand new colorway of the iconic Nike Air Jordan 4 silhouette, the label will also be reviving the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 11, and Air Jordan 3 silhouettes with new colorways.

Ahead, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of four new upcoming Jordan Brand releases for October week 1.

Top 4 Air Jordan makeovers releasing via Nike SNKRS in October Week 1

1) Women's Nike Air Jordan 12 Hyper Royal

Nice Drops @nicedrops WMNS Air Jordan 12 “Hyper Royal”

October 1 ($200) WMNS Air Jordan 12 “Hyper Royal”October 1 ($200) https://t.co/vP0j8bvd1E

The Jordan label is introducing a new colorway for the women's Air Jordan 12 silhouette. The Air Jordan 12 Hyper Royal is clad in Hyper Royal, Black, Metallic Silver, and White hues.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a black full-grain leather base, which contrasts with Hyper Royal-hued overlays that are affixed over the mudguards. Another color is added to the mix with the addition of white rubber outsoles. The official Nike site introduces the shoe as follows:

"Celebrating 25 years of Jordan Brand in China, the bold and elegant Air Jordan 12 returns looking sharper than ever. Dressed up in sleek Hyper Royal and Black, the premium leather upper gets an adventurous upgrade with subtle touches of lizard texture."

The shoe further features metallic silver detailing with a special graphic underfoot completing the design. The "Jordan" lettering is replaced by the "Celebrating 25 Years of Jordan in China" lettering on the heel tabs. One can avail the Air Jordan 12 Hyper Royal on Nike SNKRS and select retailers at a retail price of $200.

2) Nike Air Jordan 4 Black and Light Steel

Air Jordan 4 Black and Light Steel (Image via Nike)

The Jordan label is releasing a brand new iteration of the Air Jordan 4 in Black and Light Steel colorway. The shoe, which will be dropping on October 1, 2022, will retail at a price of $210. Early imagery of the pair has been making rounds on the sneaker pages since April 2022.

The Air Jordan 4 Black and Light Steel is constructed out of durable black canvas, and is paired with premium suede panel overlays at the toe boxes and forefoot, which are also clad in black. The official site introduces the shoe as follows:

"Get 'em while you can—the AJ4 in Black canvas. Tried and true, this dexterous design was first released in '89 and has been captivating crowds ever since. Suede details up your game while Light Steel accents on the eyestays, midsole and branding add the contrast every fit needs."

The black monochromatic upper is broken down by hits of gray on the tongue tags, eyestays, and Jumpman branding. Another hue is added to the mix with pops of red on the insoles and outsoles. The shoe will also be available in big kids' sizes for a retail price of $160.

3) Women's Nike Air Jordan 3 Black Gold

The Swoosh label and the Jordan brand have been focusing on women's silhouettes in recent times, and now the label is giving its esteemed Air Jordan 3 silhouette a women's makeover in hues of black and gold. The pair received its initial imagery in June 2022, and is finally slated to be released in early October.

The pair's upper is clad in black over the leather material, which is contrasted by gold hues on the collars and tongues. The description of the shoe on the official site reads:

"Set the gold standard with the Air Jordan 3. An all-time favorite, this fresh colorway adds to the legacy with shimmering hits of Metallic Gold against a heritage backdrop of Black and Cement Grey. Energetic Fire Red details heat up your look while a fleecy lining delivers extra warmth for the season."

The Cement Grey hue is added over the detailing on the upper and outsoles, while the "Fire Red" accentuates the Jumpman logo on the tongue, eyestays, and the sockliners. The sail, air-infused midsole finishes off the look. The Air Jordan 3 Black Gold can be availed via SNKRS on October 6, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

4) Nike Air Jordan 11 Low IE Light Orewood Brown

Air Jordan 11 Low IE Light Orewood Brown (Image via Nike)

While the Jordan brand has previously dropped much-dominated releases of Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2, in October, the label is giving Air Jordan 11 Low IE another chance.

The swoosh and jumpman logo offers a Light Orewood Brown colorway over the Air Jordan 11 Low IE silhouette. The official site introduces the shoe as follows:

"Let's cut to the chase—the AJ11 is all-time. MJ won 72 games and a title while wearing 'em. Now, dressed in Light Orewood Brown and Neutral Grey with a low-top collar, the icon has returned. This edition has a mixed material upper, combining canvas, leather and synthetic leather to deliver premium off-court style."

The Neutral Grey, White, and Cement Grey hues combine to form a minimalistic upper, which is constructed out of multiple materials, creating a layered and covered look with the ventilation. It also has a few hits of light brown shade.

The iconic Air Jordan 11 sole unit features a white midsole and a semi-translucent grey outsole. The Air Jordan 11 Low IE Light Orewood Brown is slated to be released via Nike SNKRS on October 6, 2022, at a retail price of $185.

Keep watching this space for more details about these sneaker releases.

