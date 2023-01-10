The Air Jordan 5 might be Tinker Hatfield's best Air Jordan creation. His first was the Air Jordan 3, the 11 is a living sculpture of futuristic footwear. But the 5 was different—in some ways, a development of the 4, yet also a significant step forward.

The aggressive appearance of notable World War II fighter planes painted to resemble sharks served as the primary design inspiration for the Jordan 5, which is why the midsole's zigzag pattern resembles teeth.

There were many AJ 5 colourways that were introduced to the sneaker world.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Cinder' and Four Other Air Jordans 5 Colourways that are Ruling the Footwear Market.

1) Air Jordan 5 'Purple Grape'

Instead of releasing on June 13th as originally planned, the Jordan 5 "Alternate Grape," a new take on the 1990 model made famous by Will Smith's appearance in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will now likely drop on July 7th.

The next Jordan 5 vintage, dressed in "Grape Ice," is the most daring '90s follow-up so far. The pair's uppers are primarily suede, but the "Black" accent is made of various materials that run around the throat, midfoot, and collar to contrast. The spine features minor, non-OG Jumpman insignia, while the lateral heels are devoid of any "23" writing. However, the "New Emerald" accent on the midsole, lace toggles, and tongue indulges the 30-year-old inspiration for these Jordan 5. Unlike the Off-White Jordan 5, the sole unit's outsole features an ice arrangement that will turn yellow with wear.

The AJ 5 was released in July 2020 and is available for $120 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

2) Air Jordan 5 Retro Women's 'Sunset'

The first Air Jordan 5 in Jordan Brand's history to appear in a women's colorway and size was the Air Jordan 5 Sunset. The AJ 5 Shy Pink and two distinct colorways of the AJ 5 Low were later released, which is good news for female Jordan enthusiasts. The internal lining and sole of the "Sunset" are both Fire Red, the AJ 55's distinguishing color. Shark teeth also have a remarkable sunset-orange color.

Tinker Hatfield's original 1990 design was given a minimalist makeover in the women's Jordan 5 Retro "Sunset," which pushes color to the exterior's periphery and maintains an all-white color scheme. A reflective gray tongue with an orange Jumpman balances off the leather upper, while the collar lining is a darker shade of fire red. The midsole and rubber outsole underfoot features a similar color scheme of warm tones.

These sneakers are available for varying prices at various retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

3) Air Jordan 5 RLS 'OLIVE'

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire BRING IT BACK: Air Jordan 5 Retro LS “Olive” BRING IT BACK: Air Jordan 5 Retro LS “Olive” 💚 https://t.co/GWhkCvvRYT

The "Olive," one of Jordan 5 Retro's earliest non-OG colourways, has tonal green eyestays and a suede cap on the mesh midfoot panel. Bright highlights may be seen on both the inside of the tongue, which is orange, and the shiny silver finish. There is a transparent lace toggle underneath the Jumpman logo. The shark teeth motif on the midsole, which is the AJ 5's distinguishing feature, is sprinkled over.

The AJ 5 RLS' OLIVE' retails for $665 at select retailers and the official Nike retail site.

4) Air Jordan 5 Retro DMP 'Raging Bulls'

Nike has released several well-received throwback styles for 2021 that were previously hard to find. The Jordan 5 "Raging Bull," or, as some people prefer to call it, the "Toro Bravo," is returning, continuing the wave started by the Air Tuned Max Celery and Air Max 90 "Bacon."

The updated "Raging Bull" is far more true to the original than the "Stealth" colourway that was changed this past weekend. The color scheme was first introduced in 2009 and has been almost exactly replicated, with the premium suede top sporting "University Red". Metallic silver tongues enhance the area nearby, completing the cage's own neutral mark. In honor of the silhouette's "golden days on the court," the eye stays, midsoles, and insignia are all black, the soles are ice blue, and the trademark "23" is stamped close to the heel.

The Jordan 5 Retro DMP 'Raging Bulls' for $190 at select retail sites and the official Nike site.

5) Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Cinder'

In the Jordan 5 Retro "Cinder", Tinker Hatfield's original 1990 design receives a striking upgrade that stands out due to the upper's usage of glossy white patent leather. The polished finish is highlighted by contrast stitching and an unorthodox blend of earth tones, including an olive green midsole and a brown cushioned tongue. The collar lining features a multicolored pattern as the final touch.

The AJ 5 Retro 'Cinder' retails at select retailers and the official Nike site for varying prices.

These are the top five Air Jordan 5 colorway sneakers ruling the footwear market. Let us know in the comment section which one you like the most.

