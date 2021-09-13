NBA 2K22: How to create the Air Jordan Raging Bull edition in the game’s shoe creator

NBA 2K22 has officially been released with a range of new feature and gameplay transformations that fans have rushed to unpack in recent days. Like every year, a range of officially licensed shoes are available to be used in the game, with most NBA stars sporting the sneakers that they do in real life as well.

However, NBA 2K22's official shoe creator tool also lets players design a range of different shoe styles, with Nike’s Air Jordan series featuring heavily in the game yet again. In this article, we look at the steps players will need to follow in order to create the Air Jordan Raging Bull edition sneakers in NBA 2K22.

The Air Jordan V "Raging Bull" is reportedly coming back in 2015: http://t.co/Uce8TwLLEx pic.twitter.com/5ApNsxQCvx — Complex (@Complex) December 29, 2014

NBA 2K22: How to design the Air Jordan Ragin Bull edition?

Within days of NBA 2K22's official release, YouTuber SoLo DoWo managed to recreate the famous raging bull version of Air Jordan V. The shoe creator tool allows gamers to customize the basic versions of the multiple Michael Jordan sneakers any way they want, which means that recreating specific real-life sneakers is not that difficult a task.

Nike Air Jordan Retro V "Raging Bull" slots are now live!



✅ 4.10.21⠀

✅ Ran on multiple websites!⠀

✅ DM with any questions!⠀



Purchase @ https://t.co/CHVeVv0KHj



If you're joining our discord tomorrow please hold off on purchasing slots. pic.twitter.com/sq5XvNdQro — SOLE TO CART (@SOLETOCART) April 6, 2021

In order to create the specific version of Air Jordan V, the following steps need to be followed:

1. Select the Air Jordan V basic version in the shoe creator tool.

2. Under “Base” select the dark red/maroon base color from the palette of choices available.

3. The Raging Red Bull version of the Air Jordan V comes in a variety of outsole colors, with white being the most common choice. Under the outsole option, players can choose any color that they want to add to the customized version of the shoe.

4. The original Air Jordan V also feature a different colored outsole accent, which can also be customized by selecting the option of outsole accent.

5. Similarly, the midsole color and accent can also be customized by clicking on the relevant options.

6. Similar customizations must be made with respect to the air bags, common colors and the undersole option.

7. Once satisfied with the overall creation, the Air Jordan logo will also need to be colored according to the overall sneaker. In the video, the predominant shade apart from that the YouTuber used was black. However, gamers can choose to add their own customizations as well.

8. That is all. Once satisfied with the sneaker, players can save their creation and use the specific sneakers in different game modes. For more information with respect to the design, the following video can be watched.

Also Read

Hence, the shoe creator tool in NBA 2K22 allows gamers to create a range of real-life designs, with the entire Air Jordan series currently available to be customized.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee