5 best Adidas x Star Wars sneakers of all time 

In the same way that Star Wars had a significant impact on the film industry and the world of pop culture, it also left an indelible imprint on the world of sneaker culture.

Through a number of different partnerships and special releases, Star Wars has made a major contribution to the world of sneaker culture. Due to the popularity of the franchise as well as its cultural impact, various collaborations between Star Wars and prominent sneaker labels have resulted in the creation of footwear designs that are both unique and highly sought-after.

Adidas is one of the footwear brands that has created some of the most exclusive Star Wars-themed sneakers. The German athletic apparel and footwear brand has released a lot of sneakers under the franchise from time to time. Here is a list of the top five Adidas x Star Wars sneakers.

The Adidas Micropacer 'Star Wars' and four other Adidas x Star Wars sneakers of all time

1) Adidas Top Ten Hi Boba Fett

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety The 40th anniversary celebration of The Empire Strikes Back continues with the Star Wars x adidas Top Ten Hi "Boba Fett" bit.ly/BobaSW The 40th anniversary celebration of The Empire Strikes Back continues with the Star Wars x adidas Top Ten Hi "Boba Fett" bit.ly/BobaSW https://t.co/NTezhsfcPO

In reaction to the successful Star Wars universe series The Mandalorian, a new collection with Star Wars (SW) elements and three stripes was released in the year 2020. One of these was a memorial to a notorious bounty hunter known by the name of Boba Fett. The olive green color is a reference to several portions of Fett's armor, and it goes all the way down to his toes.

The unique bag attached to this pair's ankle is another indication of the intricacy of this design. When you open it, you'll find some valuable items and a message directly from Boba Fett printed into the leather that reads,

"You can run, but you'll only die tired." So don't run too much in those."

These Adidas sneakers were released in September 2020 and are available for $120 at the official Adidas retail site and other select retail sites.

2) Adidas ZX 8000 Star Wars Darth Vader

Imperial Kix @theimperialkix Order:

adidas Originals x Star Wars

ZX 8000 - Darth Vader

VNDS

Size 43 1/3

Rp 3.000.000 Order:adidas Originals x Star WarsZX 8000 - Darth Vader VNDSSize 43 1/3Rp 3.000.000 https://t.co/XqhdJnjHm1

Fans of SW and people who aren't fans of the franchise are able to recognize Darth Vader because of his towering size, all-black attire, and bone-chillingly heavy breathing. These are some of the defining traits that make Darth Vader such a memorable villain.

It is only appropriate for the Dark Lord of the Sith to be represented by one of Adidas's original runners that have endured for a long time: the Adidas ZX8000. The colorway is an all-black design with touches of red, white, and green, which should immediately bring to mind the ventilation equipment that Darth Vader carries on his chest.

In addition, the packaging of this particular pair of Adidas ZX8000 sneakers, which comes packaged in a manner similar to that of an action figure, earns an additional "thumbs up" from lovers of the SW franchise.

The Adidas ZX 8000 Darth Vader was released in 2010 and is available for $100 at select retail sites and the official Adidas retail site.

3) Adidas Alphaedge 4D Star Wars' Death Star'

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety The Star Wars x adidas Alphaedge 4D “Death Star” drops on November 21st The Star Wars x adidas Alphaedge 4D “Death Star” drops on November 21st https://t.co/9GMUcK31mB

After the debut of a Stormtrooper-themed Nite Jogger and an X-Wing-themed UltraBOOST, the AlphaEdge 4D silhouette from Adidas has also joined the upcoming SW collaborative sneaker capsule collection.

This Adidas AlphaEdge 4D, which is mainly black in color, is meant to be a tribute to the Death Star, one of the most effective weapons used by the Empire. Due to the difficulty of dyeing 4D materials, the native light green hue of the 4D printed lattice midsole has been preserved. Instead, the upper of the model, known for its distinctive Primeknit construction, is colored in a dark hue. After that, decals of the Death Star are placed on the eyelets and heel panels, and the writing reading "THE POWER OF THE DARK SIDE" runs along the back of the heel tag.

These sneakers were released in 2019 and are available for $250 at the official Adidas retail site and various other select retail sites.

4) Adidas Top Ten “C-3PO”

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the upcoming Star Wars x adidas Top Ten "C-3PO" Official Look at the upcoming Star Wars x adidas Top Ten "C-3PO" https://t.co/V6cGEiwrPn

Star Wars and Adidas introduced the Top Ten Hi, which is a tribute to everyone's favorite gold-plated humanoid protocol droid, C-3PO. This release comes on the heels of yesterday's release of the Superstar sneaker that Darth Vader inspired.

The sneaker known as "Metallic Gold/Cloud White" can trace its lineage back to the cultures of basketball and hip hop on both the East and West Coast of the United States. However, a scene from another planet inspired Adidas Originals Top Ten Hi! The comical misadventures of the worried robot C-3PO in outer space.

Consequently, the shoe's upper is made of metallic gold synthetic leather, and the tongue features a sizable C-3PO tag. Additionally, a motto wraps around the collar of the shoe and says, "But sir, nobody worries about upsetting a droid," embossed in black on the heel of the shoe.

In addition to these specifics, the shoe has lace locks that say "STAR" and "WARS," gold-toned eyelets that appear like rivets, an outsole that is gold gum, and an embroidered brand on the insole.

The Adidas Top Ten "C-3PO" was released around 2020 and is available for $130 at select retail sites and the official Adidas retail site.

5) Star Wars x Adidas Micropacer 'Star Wars'

Vision Invisible @visioninvisible Para celebrar el #starwarsday unas adidas Micropacer x Star Wars - Famous Scenes aun sin usar en su blister origi... http://t.co/x9uSbDvbFo Para celebrar el #starwarsday unas adidas Micropacer x Star Wars - Famous Scenes aun sin usar en su blister origi... http://t.co/x9uSbDvbFo

In spite of the fact that the Adidas Micropacer does not come with shoelaces, you can be assured that even in the most remote parts of the cosmos, you won't become disoriented while wearing them. This is because when the two brands first launched their extensive and ongoing official cooperation in 2010, the sneakers were made available as a part of the massive Adidas pack that was produced at the same time.

These sneakers are available for varying prices at select retail sites and the official Adidas retail site.

These are the top five Star Wars x Adidas sneakers! Let us know in the comment section which one of these are you planning to add to your collection.

