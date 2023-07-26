5 best Adidas Yeezy releases of August 2023

For the past several days, online rumors have been circulating regarding the selling off of Adidas Yeezy sneakers by stores like Foot Locker. Now that the Adidas Yeezy collaboration has ended, the company can officially announce that Yeezy sneakers will again be available at stores worldwide starting in August.

This comes after Adidas' "Yeezy Day" in June, which was enthusiastically received. The reception reinforced the company's decision to begin selling off its remaining supply of Yeezy shoes. The Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change and the Anti-Defamation League received donations from a portion of the revenues for their work in the social justice movement.

The list of pairs scheduled for August is presently public, and although the brand hasn't yet provided the dates for each release, it is believed that these sneakers will go on sale on different dates in August 2023.

Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical boot and four other popular footwear designs of August 2023 release roster

1) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Granite

The sneakers' Primeknit uppers flaunt their modest appearance. The version is made of various shades of gray and features a black stripe with the recognizable "SPLY-350" text on the side rails. A lacing unit in a complementary hue further enhances the shoes' attractiveness.

Next, the characteristic BOOST-filled sole unit features a coordinating gray color to complete the pair's details. These sole components look translucent and chilly.

The highly coveted "Granite" iteration of the Yeezy 350 V2 model is planned to be rereleased on August 15, 2023. These pairs will be purchasable with a fixed price tag of $230 per pair via the brand's CONFIRMED app and other partnering retail marketplaces.

2) Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Copper Fade”

The Yeezy 700 V3 "Copper Fade" has a monofilament-designed mesh top with RPU reinforcements for structure and durability, whereas the bootie build offers a secure, flexible fit. This model is accompanied by a second set of regular and no-tie stretch laces, enabling effortless on and off wear.

The herringbone rubber outer sole unit delivers distinctive design cues and better traction, while the PU-encapsulated EVA midsole offers both resilience and comfort. The "Copper Fade" shoes are marked at $210 for each pair and will be sold via the Adidas' CONFIRMED app alongside its associated retail partners.

3) Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical “Utility Black”

The "Utility Black" version features an all-Black color palette with a strong military feel. Superior suede, ballistic mesh, and nubuck elements were used in its creation. Its premium appeal is further enhanced by rich suede on the toe box, eye stays, and heel counters.

Ballistic nylon is used to increase the base's robustness, while strong material is used on the collar area and midfoot to increase strength. A boot-inspired lacing system on top of the prominent adiPrene-padded Yeezy 500 sole unit completes the design.

These high-top boots are the latest designs of the Yeezy line that will be offered in the market this August. The pricing details are kept under cover so far, but they will be sold via the brand's CONFIRMED app and some other linked retail shops.

4) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static”

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Static" blends various materials and offers a contemporary appearance. The top part of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 has dynamic extensions, making it the 700's younger sibling. The 'Static' has off-white and grey tones. A beige color has been applied to the mudguard.

The sneaker looks bulky because of the elevated midsole. The 'Static' is comfortable and has padding thanks to the Boost sole. The upper of the Yeezy Boost V2 has silver accents for a stylish design—the perfect footwear, in other words, for anyone who desires to stand out.

These chunky sneakers will cost you $300 for each pair. Yeezyheads can find these pairs online and in-store locations of Adidas and the CONFIRMED app.

5) Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Teal”

The Adidas Yeezy 450 "Stone Teal," like most other iterations of the style, features a monochromatic finish with an all-grey color palette. While a stretchy knit area close to the collar delivers optimal comfort and versatility, the Primeknit outer offers a secure fit.

The whole design is gently contrasted by a back heel tab that is done in a deeper grey. The footwear's distinctive, tonally grey 3D-printed foam exoskeleton coils around its profile. The last touch is a grey rubber outer sole unit with wavy patterns.

This quirky footwear design will be offered at a retail price of $210 per pair. You can locate them on Adidas' CONFIRMED app, alongside a slew of other select online and offline stores.

These are some of the many Yeezy releases that will hit the shelves in August this year. In addition to the CONFIRMED app, fans can look out for the aforementioned models on the associated retailers of the German sportswear company.