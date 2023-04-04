5 best Air Jordan 11 colorways under $300

Air Jordan 11 features a sleek design with a patent leather upper, carbon fiber spring plate, and a full-length Air-Sole unit for cushioning. It was also the first Air Jordan sneaker to use a lightweight Phylon midsole. The shoe was first released in 1995 and was designed by Tinker Hatfield, who has designed several other AJ shoes.

While the brand has made several other iterations of the shoes, its popularity was boosted by Michael Jordan wearing it during the 1995-1996 NBA season. It was the same season when he led the Chicago Bulls to a record-setting 72-win season and won his fourth NBA championship.

As mentioned earlier, there have been many iterations of the shoe, there are five Air Jordan 11 colorways that are available under $300. This has sneakerheads delighted as they can get the shoes for under $300.

From Cherry on Top to Jubilee 25th Anniversary, many popular Air Jordan 11 colorways are available under $300

1) Air Jordan 11 Retro Cool Gray

Jordan 11 Retro "Cool Gray" (Image via Nike)

The AJ 11 Cool Gray is making a comeback for the 20th anniversary of the shoe. It draws its design inspiration from the shoe that Michael Jordan wore when he won his fourth championship ring.

This timeless colorway, which Michael Jordan wore on his comeback to the NBA, is constructed with high-quality patents, and nubuck leathers. It has full-length Nike Air cushioning and an ice outsole. The pair is available for $141.

2) Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Citrus

Jordan 11 Retro Low Citrus (Image via Nike)

The AJ 11 completely revolutionized the sneaker industry when it debuted in 1995. The groundbreaking utilization of patent leather in the design foretold a future in which the distinction between function and form would dissolve.

This low-top iteration of the style outfits it in tropical tones to reproduce a colorway that was initially launched in 2001. It features a white upper that is complimented by vivid accents of Bright Citrus. The pair is available for $154.

3) Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Cement Gray'

Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Cement Gray' (Image via GOAT)

It recalls the first wave of low-top debuts in 2001 with its timeless two-tone color blocking. The upper is made up of white webbing eyelets, ballistic mesh, a light gray mudguard of patent leather, and white webbing laces.

Both the tongue and the rear heel have a little University Blue Jumpman. The Phylon midsole cushions your step, while the gray herringbone grip pods and the visible carbon fiber shank plate provide stability. The current price tag for the pair is $173.

4) Air Jordan 11 Retro Cherry

Jordan 11 Retro Cherry (Image via Nike)

AJ 11 Cherry on top is pristine and immediately draws the eye. The shoe's trademark patent leather mudguard, which wraps around the sole for a sleek appearance, comes in a vivid "cherry" red.

The words "JUMPMAN JORDAN" are stitched along the tongue, but they can only be seen when the sneaker is flipped on its side and seen from above. The pair is available for $194.

5) Air Jordan 11 Retro Jubilee 25th Anniversary

Jordan 11 Retro Jubilee 25th Anniversary (Image via Nike)

The shoe's upper is a contrasting black and white, while the Jumpman logo and "23" emblem on the heel are metallic. Jordan's branding is honored with similar decorations along with shoelace eyelets.

Nike said:

"This timeless silhouette needs no introduction—but we'll break it down for those that don't know. Tinker Hatfield created the Air Jordan 11 to redefine limits, with a carbon-fibre plate for unrivalled performance and patent leather for an unprecedented touch of luxury."

The brand continued:

"The inventive design debuted as MJ returned from his first retirement, putting the rest of the league (and the shoe game) on notice. Now, the look is back in a special make-up to officially mark the model's 25th anniversary."

Over the years, AJ 11 has been released in numerous colorways and collaborations, including the iconic "Concord" and "Bred" colorways. The shoe has become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors, as well as basketball players and fans. Sneakerheads can find these sneakers on Nike's online store SNKRS and resellers.

