5 best food-themed sneaker releases of 2022

Many sneaker brands release new themes on a regular basis, and among them, food-themed sneakers have a dedicated following. Food-themed sneakers are always a classic, and sneakerheads love to add them to their wardrobe as a one-of-a-kind silhouette.

Some very popular sneaker brands always join hands with different brands to release sneakers whose designs surround different types of food. So, for the food-lover sneakerheads, here are the top five food-themed sneaker releases of 2022.

The Jimmy kümmel x Crocs and four other food-themed sneakers released In 2022

1) Waffle House X Adidas Tour360 Golf Shoes

Waffle House golf shoes



The Adidas Tour360 x Waffle House shoes will be available for $210 starting Thursday

Adidas Golf's latest golf shoe is a collaboration with the Tour360 2022 model. The famous performance sneaker has been updated with a theme based on a classic diner breakfast item from the iconic, Waffle House chain that started in Norcross, GA.

The restaurant partnered with one of the iconic sneakers in the sports edition of Golf for a Tour360 22 X Waffle House production. The construction of this Tour360 22 features an off-white upper that includes a hint of batter-like fragments used by the diner to make waffles.

The sneaker design features an upper with high-quality leather that resembles looks like a waffle with its checkered pattern. The shoe's construction is waterproof, and the company offers a one-year warranty for the same.

These kicks were launched in April 2022. All waffle lovers can get their hands on this sneaker from select retail sites for $210.

2) M&M's x Adidas Originals' Forum Low 84

M&M's x Adidas Originals Forum Low 84

Adidas and M&M already previewed an entire six-pack of M&M Adidas Forums in July 2021. Now the dynamic duo is back with another take on the classic Forum Low 84 sneakers.

The new Forum Low 84 silhouette reflects the iconic snack's peanut confectionery theme in a yellow hue. The iteration offers relatively high-quality leather and the yellow peanut-filled branding appears on the sneakers in abundance, replacing the standard trefoil logo.

This Food-themed M&M edition sneaker was released in April 2022 and is available on sale for $150 at select retail stores.

3) Jimmy Kimmel x Crocs

The limited-edition Jimmy Kimmel X Crocs Classic Clog



In honor of the collaboration, a charitable donation will be made to benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

When it comes to food-themed sneakers, we can't forget Jimmy Kimmel and Crocs' iconic pizza-themed clogs. The Colorado-based brand collaborated with the iconic American TV personality Jimmy Kemmel. It introduced a pizza theme clog that was a dream for both sneakerheads and pizza lovers in a parallel universe.

This delectable, non-edible silhouette takes inspiration from the famous New York slice. According to its construction, this clog design has an upper with a piece of pizza painted on it. The unique purpose behind the Jimmy X Crocs collaboration was to raise money for a children's hospital in Los Angeles.

These pizza-licous clogs were released in October 2022 and retail for $70. Sneakerheads can grab these clogs from the official Crocs retail site.

4) Crocs x General Mills Collabs

Crocs x General Mills x Foot Locker

Crocs partnered with General Mills for the 'Rise N' Style' edition to celebrate their favorite breakfast item, cereal. The collaboration is made of four pairs, each of which celebrates a different cereal: Trix, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Cinamon Toast Crunch.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch-inspired all-terrain clogs were the first to be released from the 'Rise N' Style' collection. Many enjoy starting their day with a delicious bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. With the launch of these crocs, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch charm can now be transmitted to one's footwear for the day.

The construction of the clogs includes white and brown marble patterns and reflects the color scheme of the cereal. For an additional touch, the clogs' upper consist of a few Jibbitz charms, which comprise the cinnamon toast crunch pieces, cinnamon toast crunch logo and 3D cereal bowl.

The crunchy clog was released in April 2022 and retails for $70 for adults and $55 for kids.

5) Concepts x Nike Sb dunk low "orange lobsters"

Nike Sb and Concept partnered for the first time in 2008 and released the Nike SB Dunk Low "Red Lobster." Now 14 years after their first collab, the new iteration is set to drop like a surprise at the end of 2022 as the Nike SB Dunk Low X CNCPTS "Orange Lobster."

In alignment with the first lobster SB Dunks, the pair comes in an orange colorway with speckles all over the overlays, as seen on a lobster. Additionally, a white line covers the Swoosh along with a white and orange checkered liner and white tongue. Finally, the black midsole settles over an orange outsole giving the kicks a more subtle look.

This silhouette will be released in December 2022 for $350 and is available for sale at various sneaker sites.

These are the top five food-themed sneakers for sneakerheads on the go. Let us know in the comments what your favorite food-themed sneakers of 2022 are.

