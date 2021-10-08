5 current NBA superstars who have appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show

Jimmy Kimmel Live is one of the most popular late-night talk shows in the world and one of the best at interviewing NBA stars. Kimmel has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller and several other legends over the years. Bryant, a resident of Los Angeles, was a guest on the show dozens of times.

Jimmy Kimmel has built an excellent rapport with the NBA community. He spoke at Kobe Bryant's memorial service at Staples Center - 'A Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant.'

gifdsports @gifdsports Jimmy Kimmel gets choked up while talking at Kobe's Farewell celebration Jimmy Kimmel gets choked up while talking at Kobe's Farewell celebration https://t.co/FgsSbmoLkJ

Current NBA stars on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Russell Westbrook on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2015

Russell Westbrook recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live talking about coming back home to Los Angeles and playing with for the Purple and Gold alongside Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He also remembered a pick-up game he played with Kobe Bryant when he was a student at UCLA.

SFG👑 @_xLakers Russell Westbrook discussed being a Laker and playing with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. Russell Westbrook discussed being a Laker and playing with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. https://t.co/7bpiJayRv3

On that note, let's revisit Jimmy Kimmel's best interviews with five current NBA superstars.

#5 James Harden

James Harden on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017

James Harden was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017. He spoke about his case for MVP and the Houston Rockets' ongoing season while also discussing the Trolli Weird Beard candies that had his face on them. Harden was also on the cover of Sports Illustrated and he displayed that on the screen while talking about his latest Adidas sneaker release, the Harden Volume I.

Harden grew up an LA Lakers fan and mentioned his admiration and respect for Kobe Bryant. He recalled a pick-up game he played against Bryant when he dropped 50 but Kobe sank the game-winner.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife James Harden on Jimmy Kimmel talking about his relationship with Kobe and Kobe's game winner over him at the Drew League. James Harden on Jimmy Kimmel talking about his relationship with Kobe and Kobe's game winner over him at the Drew League. https://t.co/YaJzSweUGx

#4 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018 [Source: Uncle Drew]

Kyrie Irving was a guest on the show after he ended his stint in Cleveland. He spoke about his fifth All-Star selection and getting selected by Team LeBron for the All-Star game. Irving displayed his F.R.I.E.N.D.S. tattoo on his forearm and mentioned his love for the TV show. The show also ran a short clip from his movie Uncle Drew and spoke about Irving's experience as an actor while co-starring with Shaquille O'Neal.

Fans wanted to hear what it was about Irving's take on the Flat Earth Theory, as the All-Star guard is infamously linked to and apparently believes in.

He was essentially there to promote his new movie but the two ended up discussing a range of topics. Kyrie Irving also expressed excitement about his new leadership role at the time with the Boston Celtics.

