5 best Footwear deals to avail during Prime Day October 2023 sale

Amazon Prime Day is about to begin. For people who miss the early prime day sale in summer, this fall shopping extravaganza presents another opportunity to acquire new additions to the winter wardrobe.

The second installment of Amazon Prime sales is scheduled on October 10 and 11 with some enticing offers. This sales season from Amazon originated in 2015 and its sole motive was to revigorate the shopping enthusiasm during summer's doldrums.

Initially, it was a one-time shopping event in a year, typically held in summertime. However, it changed during lockdown when it shifted it in October. Since then, the Prime Day sale has evolved into a bi-yearly shopping extravaganza.

From gadgets to footwear, various brands are presenting attractive offers on their best products. Navigating through these enticing offers might be challenging, especially, when seeking the best deals on footwear. That is why, we have cherry-picked the finest footwear deals which will be elaborated on below.

From ballet flats to running shoes: 5 best footwear deals on Prime Day sale

The end of fashion month offers a preview of the promising shoe trends for the upcoming autumn and spring seasons. These trends are highlighted not just on the runways but on the streets of the fashion capitals as celebrities and fashion muses set the tone of the upcoming footwear trends. Assessing those trends, here are the 5 best shoe deals one can achieve in Prime Day.

1) Franco Sarto's Mary Jane Flat

The bridal Mary Jane flats reincarnated in the fashion landscape with the viral wedding picture of Margaret Qualley. Tory Burch, a renowned ballet shoe designer, fueled the trend by offering some innovations in ballet flats. While a Mary Jane can elevate the elegance to any attire, this dainty shoe is a must-cop from the Amazon Prime Day sale.

One can effortlessly align with this trend by buying a pair of Franco Sarto's classy Mary Jane flats. Featured in rubber soles and leather upper, these flats are available in multiple colors to suit various preferences. The square toe and sleek design will be available for fashion enthusiasts for $80 to $115.

2) Dr. Martens' Loafer

Loafers became a prominent shoe trend for the upcoming months when Kendall Jenner reached the Row's event in Paris Fashion Week. Several other celebrities adopted this footwear trend while Gucci presented its innovation of archival loafers with an addiction to a platform.

In this upcoming sale extravaganza, snagging a pair of loafers from Dr. Martens will be a great deal. Featured in PVC sole and suede upper, this chunky loafer has frills serving as the icing on the cake. Priced at $90, keep a look out for these pairs in the sale.

3) Vans Authentic True Sneaker

A pair of canvas sneakers with a minimalistic approach is always a great choice to pile up the shoe shelves. This dainty pair is suitable for a casual or semi-formal look. Emily Ratajswoki was spotted wearing a pair of Vans Authentic True Sneakers.

In this Prime Day sale, Vans sneakers can be a witty deal as its canvas upper and rubber thick sole provide comfort and elegance. This lightweight sneaker is available in numerous colorways while its cost seems affordable. Currently, it is priced at $65 while its price depreciation on the sale is expected.

4) Adidas Ultraboost 22 running shoes

The Amazon Prime Day sale offers a great opportunity to snag the running shoes at a great discounted price. The Adidas Ultraboost 22 running shoe is definitely a stand-out option. Not only is it ideal for daily training, but also it can elevate the fashion game.

Adidas's Ultraboost 22 runner shoe is crafted with a Primeknit upper that ensures comfortability. Its continental rubber sole technology redirects energy, keeping feet fresh and discards fatigue. With a suggested price range of $70 to $130, the sneaker is anticipated to be available for an attractive price on the sale extravaganza.

5) Asics Tiger Runner Sportstyle Shoe

Asics' Gel technology is a game-changer in the world of running shoes, making the brand a must-consider in the running shoe department. The tiger sports-style running shoe is a modern take on a classic offering both comfort and style.

Its gel-integrated sole ensures a supportive experience during the running sessions. Being the upgraded version of Asics' 80s model, it brings the touches of nostalgia along with its functionality. The suggested price of the shoe on the Asics website and Amazon is $54.95 which is anticipated a huge drop during the Prime Day sale.

After the summer season, the Prime Day sale is just around the corner. It is always suggested to focus on the preparation before the sale starts. One can consider this aforementioned list for the Prime Day shoe sales to avoid the overwhelming situation.