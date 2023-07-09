5 best Jordan Luka 2 colorways in 2023

The Jordan Luka 2 is Luka Doncic's second signature shoe. Doncic is the Dallas Mavericks guard and a four-time All-Star. The shoe is designed exclusively for Doncic's playing style and the next generation of players. It is equipped with IsoPlate support and Formula23 cushioning and features technical overlays that start beneath the throat and extend on both sides toward the heel where they eventually curve and meet the midsoles.

The shoe will come in a slightly higher cut in comparison to its predecessor, the Luka 1, and will feature Jumpman branded tongue pull tabs and Luka’s logo stamped onto each tongue with a small speckled detailed design as well as on the mid-foot shank. Jordan Brand unveiled five unique colorways of the Jordan Luka 2 model. Let's have a look at them.

“Luk.AI”, “Quai 54″, “Nebula”, “Matador”, and “Lake Bled” are the unique colorways of Jordan Luka 2

1) Jordan Luka 2 “Luk.AI”

The nearly jet-black suit of Luka 2 “Luk.AI” is given a layered beauty by nubuck overlays, zoned ballistic mesh, and stitched accents. Along with the turquoise Jumpman emblems and the speckled midsole design, brilliant pops of purple that are featured in the heel, collar lining, and embroidery of the upper panels serve as the theme's anchor.

The tread beneath the foot and the faded, transparent hues of Doncic's distinctive insignia could possibly allude to a glow-in-the-dark look that solidifies color blocking in cosmic touch. On July 5, 2023, the sneakers were made available for Nike Members. On July 11, 2023, the pair will see a wider release with a $130 price tag.

2) Jordan Luka 2 “Quai 54”

Similar to some Air Jordan sneakers, Luka's shoe now features a split color scheme. The majority of the base layer of the Luka 2 “Quai 54” has a two-tone design, which enables adjacent components to have tidy tonal finishes. However, depending on where they are located, the plastic side components take on either all-red or all-green makeovers.

The shoe contains references to the Paris-based competition throughout, indicating the limited supply. The Luka 2 “Quai 54” was released on July 8 with a price tag of $130.

3) Jordan Luka 2 “Nebula”

Jared Ebanks @JaredEbanks The Jordan Luka 2 “Nebula” pays homage to his Air Jordan 35 “Cosmic Deception” PE The Jordan Luka 2 “Nebula” pays homage to his Air Jordan 35 “Cosmic Deception” PE 🍧 https://t.co/FkgIaZqj07

The midfoot, eyestays, and heel of this variation of the Luka 2 are all covered in multicolored overlays on a purple base. Black logo accents from Jordan and both Luka stand out against the pink color scheme. In keeping with the overall purple concept, the sneaker's toe box, midfoot, and heel feature a sophisticated combination of TPU and synthetic mesh.

The sole unit's TPU overlays with peachy accents that broaden the color palette. The space-inspired concept is finished off by a semi-translucent outsole that displays tonal hues. Luka 2 “Nebula” will be released on July 27, 2023, with a price tag of $140.

4) Jordan Luka 2 “Matador”

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula The “Matador” Jordan Luka 2 in hand The “Matador” Jordan Luka 2 in hand https://t.co/ioMeogcOTI

The colors for this version of the Luka 2 are "Matador," "Metallic Gold," "Washed Teal," and "Barely Green." Semi-transparent mesh, leather, and suede materials are used to make the shoe. Each tongue label features the Luka logo, and the mid-foot shank features speckled embellishments.

For improved performance, the shoe has Formula23 cushioning and IsoPlate support. An outsole made of semi-transparent rubber completes the design. Luka 2 “Matador” will be released on August 3, 2023, and the price will be $140.

5) Jordan Luka 2 “Lake Bled”

The upper of this Luka 2 combines various blue hues with synthetic mesh and TPU in homage to the namesake lake in Northwest Slovenia. The logo highlights in red on top of the tongue and lace set enhance the look while honoring Michael Jordan's heritage. The tongue foam, stitching, and technical tooling on the sneaker are made of recycled materials.

The shoe contains Cushlon 3.0 and extended Formula 23 foam on the medial side. Both are surrounded by a white midsole, and the sneaker's design is completed with a blue outsole. On September 14, 2023, Jordan Luka 2 “Lake Bled” will see a release with a retail price of $130.

The second half of 2023 is going to be extraordinary for the sneakerheads and Luka Doncic fans with all these upcoming Jordan Luka 2 sneakers. And the ones that already saw releases are now available at Nike.

