5 best Nike Air Force 1 releasing in August week 2 ( August 10 - August 15) 

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant, continues to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its iconic silhouette, the Nike Air Force 1, in 2022. The sneaker has become popular among sneakerheads and has had numerous successful collaborations with popular brands and artists in recent months, including Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Billie Eilish, Stussy, and many others.

Even after 40 years after its debut-designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982-the sneaker has enjoyed constant limelight, as it is clad in amazing makeovers. The shoes were also marked as the first basketball kicks to be introduced with the Swoosh label's air cushioning in the heel.

The basketball-turned-lifestyle pair now have legitimate sneaker collectors and an unrivaled reputation in the sneaker world. So Nike has always tried to deliver multiple variations and colorways every week without fail.

The following is a list of upcoming Air Force 1 colorways set to release in week two of August 2022, from August 10 to August 15. Continue reading to find out more about it.

Air Force 1 Premium Little Accra and 4 other Nike Air Force 1 colorways set to release in Week 2 of August 2022

1) Air Force 1 '07 Rattan

Nike has released the Nike Air Force 1 Low in a Rattan colorway as part of its Certified Fresh collection. The silhouette comes clad in earthy tones and in a sandy tan color. The upper of the sneakers is constructed out of a variety of materials, including supple suede and weathered canvas.

These tan and sandy hues contrast with a white leather detail over the side panels' swooshes as well as heel tabs. A flair to the otherwise muted design is added with the multicolored laces.

The tongue inside, as usual, comes with the Certified Fresh branding, which is also seen over at the sock liners. The original kicks get a vintage makeover with an aged and classic color aesthetic. The midsoles comes accentuated in sail shade, whereas the outsoles in a coconut milk color, which finishes off the vintage aesthetic.

The shoes will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on August 10, 2022, for a retail price of $110.

2) Air Force 1 Color of the Month

The iconic Triple White variant of the AF1 shoe will be dressed in two new colorways, i.e., University Blue and University Red, for the Color of the Month edition.

The swoosh label now produces two new colors and patterns of the shoes in the color of the month series, which was first launched in a Baltimore-based sneaker shop in 1980.

Both the blue and red styles are entirely made with premium leather materials, the toe caps of which are dressed in radial perforations to facilitate breathability. The silhouette's laces feature tiny swooshes over the dubraes. The white-colored tongue flaps feature the iconic swoosh branding with the "Air Force 1" lettering alongside.

The otherwise white silhouette features traditional color blocking over the blue or red leather swooshes at the lateral sides. The insoles also come clad in either blue or red, depending on the colorways.

The otherwise white silhouette features traditional color blocking over the blue or red leather swooshes at the lateral sides. The insoles also come clad in either blue or red, depending on the colorways.

Both the shoes, i.e., AF1 University Blue and AF1 University Red, are slated to be released on SNKRS on August 11, 2022, for a retail price of $150.

3) Air Force 1 Premium Little Accra

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new colorway called the Little Accra to commemorate the Ghanaian community as part of the titular shoe's 40th anniversary. The swoosh label is paying homage to Ghana's culture and the people who live in New York.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of real and synthetic leather, with premium embroidery and satin overlays. The embroidered backtabs honor Little Accra, an area in the Bronx near 167th Street, and the metallic dubraes, graphics, and the Ghanian enclave in the Bronx encourage the people to build a community and share their stories.

The upper portion of the silhouette is further topped with Habanero Red and coconut-toned elements. The shoe's upper features a mashup of the colors with Habanero Red and Coconut tones, which are placed all over alternately. The hues of black, orange, gold, and red also appear to give a flair to the design.

The words "Building Community" and "Sharing Stories" appear over each of the shoes. The tongue tags feature the "Anniversary Edition" lettering to highlight the celebration of the silhouette's 40th anniversary.

The words "Building Community" and "Sharing Stories" appear over each of the shoes. The tongue tags feature the "Anniversary Edition" lettering to highlight the celebration of the silhouette's 40th anniversary.

The pair is slated to be released on SNKRS on August 12, 2022, in family sizes. The men's and women's sizes can be availed for $140, the big kids sizes can be availed for a retail price of $95, and lastly, the little kids version can be availed for $70.

4) Air Force 1 Mid Grey Fog and Enamel Green

Another iteration in the Certified Fresh line is the AF1 Mid Grey Fog and Enamel Green. The silhouette is decked out in bright summer colors. The shoes are dressed in Grey Fog/Enamel Green/Sail/Alpha Orange.

The pair is neutral-toned and comes dressed in a soft color-blocking pattern. The upper of the shoes is constructed out of leather and canvas material. The base is clad in Enamel Green color, whereas the laces and overlays are dressed in Grey Fog leather material.

The canvas toe boxes, quarter panels, premium leather straps, and inner linings are all highlighted in Enamel Green. The tongue tags and iconic swooshes are highlighted in a contrasting sail shade. More details are added with the framing of Alpha Orange, which is seen over the tongue label.

The "Certified Fresh" lettering is seen over the sockliners, grey laces, inner tongues, and the aged Sail rubber outsole. The pair is slated to be released on SNKRS on August 13, 2022, for a retail price of $140.

5) Air Force 1 Mid '07 Vintage Off Noir and Pecan

Another special edition of the Certified Fresh label is the AF1 Mid '07 Vintage Off Noir and Pecan colorway. The pair are characterized by the prints of the "Nike WHQ, Fall 2022, Beaverton, Oregon" logo on the rear side of the tongue tabs.

The Off-Noir and Pecan colorways are made out of premium materials like tumbled leather and slub canvas. The off noir and pecan colors are contrasted with the black hits, which appear all over the shoes.

Along with the black leather outline, the brown canvas toe cap has a perforated pattern to provide more airflow and breathability. The shoes come with black lace fasteners and a leathery velcro strap, which are placed atop the tongue.

The heel counters come decorated with the iconic Nike swoosh branding to match the off-noir sole units. The pair will be available on August 13, 2022, for a retail price of $140.

