5 best Nike Dunk collabs of 2023 

Nike Dunks have a deep and storied legacy in the world of sneaker culture. They were initially presented as a basketball shoe option during the mid-80s. However, during the 1990s and 2000s, they became a streetwear symbol and garnered enormous popularity as a result.

Nike Dunks have become significantly more desirable due to their involvement in high-profile collaborative projects with influential artists and musicians, including Virgil Abloh, Travis Scott, and Jeff Staple.

These collaborations frequently include one-of-a-kind hues and limited-edition releases, which generate a feeling of exclusivity and drive up demand for the products.

There have been many Nike Dunk collaborations that have created quite a stir in the sneaker world, and here is a list of the five best collaborations that are set to change the sneaker game in 2023.

The Clot x Fragment x Nike Dunk Low and four other Nike Dunk collab sneakers to wear in 2023

1) Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Lobster"

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety 🦞



🗓 Holiday 2023 Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Lobster"🗓 Holiday 2023 Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Lobster" 🌈🦞🗓 Holiday 2023 https://t.co/IpIthCQkZs

It's been fifteen years since Concepts, a retail store in Boston, collaborated with Nike to produce a pair of crimson SB Dunk Lows with a lobster design. Since then, the team has presented looks in blue, yellow, purple, green, and orange, with their "Orange Lobster" release from last year being the most recent entry in the series.

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Lobster" is the last shoe in this particular series of crustaceans. This pair has a mismatched design throughout both sneakers, and it will have all of the colorways that have already been disclosed, in addition to some of the samples that have not yet been made public.

You may anticipate seeing lobster details throughout, including a multicolored lobster bib printed on the inner and insoles and elastic bands on the toes. Special packaging is only available through Concepts, with Nike SB shops receiving ordinary box drops. Concepts have exclusive rights to the packaging.

These Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Lobster" sneakers are set to release later this year and will retail for $140 at the official Nike retail site and the Concepts retail store.

2) Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low

It was said that Nike and the Mexican beverage firm Jarritos were going to work together on a project back in 2022, and now, in 2023, we are finally seeing the collection come to life with the debut of the Nike SB Dunk Low Jarritos.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Jarritos uppers are crafted from white leather and tear-away canvas materials, while green accents help cover the outsoles and the Nike Swoosh logo. The sneakers come complete with Jarritos branding on the insoles, the heel tabs, and the tongues of both pairs. The sneakers are a limited edition, and they come with laces in orange, green, and white.

The Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low was released in May of this year and is available for $140 at the official Nike retail site.

3) Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Pack

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks bit.ly/3gmBE4S Detailed Look at the Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Pack Detailed Look at the Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Pack 💎 bit.ly/3gmBE4S https://t.co/E0JAMhiUQs

Run The Jewels have made history by collaborating with Nike to create their first shoe, which was released under Nike SB Dunk Low Run The Jewels. The artwork that appears on the Run The Jewels 3 album cover served as inspiration for these sneakers.

It's the Nike SB Dunk Low Run, of course. The uppers of the Jewels are made of blue suede and placed atop a blue outsole that has a translucent appearance. The Swoosh was constructed out of pink suede, while the heel and tongue had gold accents with the Nike trademark. The RTJ insignia can be found on the insoles of the limited edition sneakers, and they come with three different blue lace combinations to choose from.

The Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Pack was released in April 2023 and is available for $120 on the official Nike retail site.

4) Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply Official Images of the Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low 🧊 site.supply/3NpidWV Official Images of the Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low 🧊 site.supply/3NpidWV https://t.co/G3ADTvhPvs

LA-based Born x Raised has brought its top game to this Nike SB Dunk collab. Surprisingly, this is not the first time the two entities have worked together. Born x Raised and Nike previously collaborated on releasing a limited quantity of "Sadie Hawkins" Air Force 1s for friends and family to coincide with a VIP holiday party in Los Angeles. BxR's co-creative directors and creators, Spanto and 2Tone, have spared no expense on the brand's debut SB Dunk.

The "On the Turf" phrase, rendered in Nike's signature typeface, alludes to the fusion of skate and gang culture that characterized the 1990s. The holographic Swoosh and heel tab are also distinctive touches on Nike shoes, but they contribute to the one-of-a-kind narrative of these kicks.

These Nike Dunk collab sneakers are set to release in July and will retail for $130 on the official Nike retail site.

5) Clot x Fragment x Nike Dunk Low

Nike has released a new collaboration shoe, the Dunk Low x CLOT x Fragment Design, in honor of CLOT's 20th anniversary, thanks to the efforts of CLOT's Founder and Creative Director Edison Chen and long-time colleague and friend Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The Dunk Low x CLOT x Fragment Design is a clean take on Hiroshi Fujiwara's favorite CLOT shoe from the last two decades, the Air Force 1 x CLOT. It is also known as the 'White Silk' from 2018. It features an all-white silk-inspired upper combined with CLOT's iconic Silk Royale, settled on a cream-white opaque sole.

Fujiwara has vivid memories of seeing pandas at the Chengdu reservation with Chen, and those pandas inspired the shoe's striking black and white colorway. The tongue, lace stay, and heel tab are all CLOT20 covered in black, and the logo appears on the insole, indicating this is a limited edition. The black and blue laces are just decorative and come standard with each pair of Dunk Low by CLOT x Fragment Design.

These Nike Dunk collab sneakers are set to release in June 2023 and will be available for $120 at the official Nike retail site for Nike Dunk fans.

Add more style to your sneaker shelves with these five Nike Dunk sneaker collabs and let us know in the comment section which one of these kicks you like the most.

Poll : 0 votes