5 best Sarah Snook films and shows to watch before Run Rabbit Run

Fans of horror movies will surely be looking forward to watching the Sarah Snook starrer Run Rabbit Run, which was released on Netflix on June 28, 2023. The talented actor plays the role of a fertility doctor named Sarah. A single parent, she is raising her daughter Mia on her own. Things starts to get spooky when Mia tells her mother that she is actually Alice, Sarah's sister, who went missing when they were both young.

Fans know that Snook can bring complex characters to life on-screen, so it is not surprising that there is a lot of hype around Run Rabbit Run. But the latest release is not the only interesting role of the talented actor.

35-year-old Sarah Snook has explored different roles since the start of her career. She has acted in short films, several feature films, along with multiple TV shows. However, the role that has gotten her the most recognition so far is Siobhan "Shiv" Roy in the hit show Succession.

Pieces of a Woman and 4 other movies and TV shows that showcase Sarah Snook's versatility

1) Predestination (2014)

If you enjoy thinky thrillers, then this is the movie that you should be watching next. Starring Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook, it focuses on a temporal agent who can move back and forth in time. His latest task is to prevent a bomb attack that takes place in New York in 1975, but this particular mission proves to be much harder than all the others that he has faced.

It is a well-made movie that has a compelling narrative that will keep you interested from start to the finish. Moreover, Snook's performance in this film earned her an AACTA Award for Best Actress.

2) The Beautiful Lie (2015)

This Australian TV show follows the story of a happily married woman, played Sarah Snook, who experiences a special connection with a man she just happens to meet one day. It seems innocent at first, but the spark soon threatens to tarnish her "perfect life."

If you are looking for a compelling drama that explores relationships and family dynamics, then this is one for you.

3) The Dressmaker (2016)

Fashion enthisiasts will particularly enjoy this movie, which stars the talented Kate Winslet in the lead role. The story focuses on a stunning dressmaker named Tilly. She has to return to her hometown to look after her ill mother, and while she is there, she makes a plan to teach a lesson to all those who had wronged her in the past.

Sarah Snook plays the role of Gertrude "Trudy" Pratt, who gets a makeover thanks to Tilly. She then uses her new look to attract the attention of the most eligible bachelor in town.

4) Succession (2018)

One of the most talked-about shows recently, Succession centers on the Roy family, who own a global media conglomerate. When the patriarch of the family, Logan Roy, has to step down from his position, each of his four children make their move to vie for the top position at the company.

Sarah Snook dons the role of Siobhan, or "Shiv," as she is called on the show. The youngest child, she is Logan Roy's only daughter. A skilled political fixer, she initially wanted to distance herself from the company. However, when Logan made her an offer, she couldn't refuse.

In the show, Sarah Snook comes across as the ultimate girlboss who knows what she is doing, which is more than what can be said about her siblings.

5) Pieces of a Woman (2020)

This movie revolves around Martha, a young woman who is expecting her first child. However, her homebirth didn't go as planned, and she is having to deal with the emotional aftermath of the incident. Her mother however insists that Eva, the midwife, is responsible for losing the baby.

Sarah Snook plays the role of Suzanna, Martha's cousin, who is also a highly skilled lawyer. Martha's mother and partner think that she should be the one who handles the lawsuit against Eva.

Snook's character is tough and unwavering, as she uses Martha's pain and grief to gain advantage in court. As expected Sarah Snook delivers a stellar performance that adds to the viewing experience.

If you are a Sarah Snook fan, you should definitely check out these interesting titles that showcase her ability to hold the viewer's attention and keep them immersed in the narrative.

