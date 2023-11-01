5 best Snipes sneakers of all time

Snipes, a European-based streetwear brand, has risen as one of the premier retailers of sneakers since its establishment in 1988. Throughout its journey, the brand has continually evolved and solidified its reputation in the retail world, thanks to a series of remarkable collaborations and strategic initiatives.

In recent developments, the brand has formed a notable collaboration with music mogul DJ Khaled, marking the opening of a store in Miami. This is just one of the many collaborations the brand has embarked upon.

Another significant action by Snipes was the acquisition of Jimmy Jazz, a strategic move aimed at penetrating the American market. While this decision brought the brand considerable success, it also presented its fair share of challenges, reflecting the complexities and opportunities of expanding into new territories.

Snipes has achieved a remarkable milestone by expanding its reach to 750 stores worldwide, with the recent opening of its 400th store in Europe. This achievement is a testament to the brand's significant success in the retail industry.

Notably, in addition to selling a range of Snipes' apparel collections, it is well-regarded for offering an impressive selection of sneakers from renowned brands like Nike, Adidas, Vans, Reebok, and more. This curated collection of top-tier sneakers further cements Snipes' position as a go-to destination for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious consumers.

1) Air Jordan 5 Retro SE Craft

Air Jordan 5 continues to hold its position as one of the best-selling sneakers and its unique design makes it a timeless favourite among all. The AJ5 Retro AC Craft is a distinctive model that features a sophisticated colorway, comprising off-white, Icy blue, and orange hues.

This particular sneaker is adorned with a grey suede panel, complemented by mesh upper and TPU molded overlays, enhancing breathability and durability. Additionally, the rubber midsole incorporates PU for comfort and support, while the presence of Air sole units ensures a cushioned and comfortable experience for wearers. It can be obtained from the store for $210.

2) Nike Air More Uptempo '96

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 is an eye-catching sneaker that successfully carries forward the legacy of basketball sneakers while incorporating a balanced dose of pop culture. The sneaker embodies the concept of " a little extra" perfectly.

Dressed in a synthetic leather upper, what sets the sneaker apart is its " AIR" graphic that dominates the design, making it a bold and captivating statement. Moreover, the Air Cushioning system incorporated into the design delivers a plush and comfortable feeling. In the Snipes store, it can be purchased for $127.50.

3) Neumel II Graphic Boots

The Numel II Graphics boots, which rank among the best-selling sneakers at Snipes, are available at an affordable price when purchased from the retail store. These sneakers boast a unique and distinctive design that has garnered the attention and admiration of many.

This shoe proves to be an ideal companion for winter, thanks to its sheepskin upper, which not only adds the touch of refinement but also provides warmth and comfort. The branding strap further enhances the overall look and appeal of the boot. Priced at $90, this boot can be a suitable purchase for winter.

4) New Balance 550

Snipes effortlessly promotes the elegance of New Balance sneakers and apparel through a diverse range of colorways and styles. While the retail brand showcases different shoe lines from New Balance, the 550 sneaker model remains one of the best-selling ones.

The enduring charm of the 550 sneaker lines lies in its timeless design and low-cut aesthetics, which resonates with sneaker enthusiasts. Drawing inspiration from the pure aesthetics of the 1980 basketball shoe, it effortlessly blends the classic elements with the contemporary edges. For $120, this sneaker is available at the store with a vast range of colorways.

5) Adidas bad Bunny Response CL

The Adidas Responsive CL, one of the best-selling sneakers of Snipes, has notably collaborated with music mogul Bad Bunny. The collaboration stands out as one of the finest from the Response CL shoe line and has resulted in several iterations that blend Bad Bunny's unique style with the design and technology of Adidas.

The sneaker with its leather upper exudes sheer elegance, providing a stylish and refined appearance. To infuse the essence of Bad Bunny's unique style, the emblem of the third eye, a symbol associated with the music mogul, has been carefully etched on the heel counter.

Individuals can flaunt edgy fashion with this sneaker which is available at Snipes for $160.

As a fashion retailer, snipes has showcased its remarkable business model and strategy to flare out worldwide. When it comes to sneakers, the brand has skillfully added several renowned brands to its roster. Among them, these aforementioned sneakers are taken from its best-selling category.