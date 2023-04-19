5 best upcoming Nike Dunk releases of May 2023 

The Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike label has introduced multiple successful footwear lines over the years, including the iconic Dunk, which debuted back in 1985. The beloved silhouette was designed by Peter Moore and took inspiration from four other classic silhouettes, i.e., Air Jordans, Legend, Terminator and Air Force 1.

The four iconic shoes blended to form a collegiate basketball shoe that soon took over the world due to its clean and interesting color blocking. Soon the basketball silhouette turned into a lifestyle and skateboarding shoe, therefore conquering every aspect of the sneakerheads' life.

The silhouette is one of the first Swoosh label models to introduce the two-toned color-blocking schemes. To further provide fans with multiple options in regular rotations, the swoosh label continues to launch more makeovers of the silhouette every month upon the high, low, SB, mid, and other iterations. The Dunk catalog will further extend in May 2023.

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed 5 upcoming Dunk Colorways for the month of May 2023.

5 upcoming Nike Dunk makeovers, planned to launch in May 2023

1) Dunk Low "Easter"

The Swoosh label is big on celebrating special holidays and occassions, including the Lunar New Year, Christmas, Valentine's Day, and many more. The label will take part in the upcoming Easter Day celebrations by releasing a kid's exclusive Dunk Low "Easter" model.

The sneaker model comes clad in multiple pastel shades, including light blue, violet, gold, and pale yellow. A nod to the Easter bunny is added upon the shoe inside of tongue with the graphic detail. The pair is rumored to release on May 1, 2023, at a retail price of $95.

2) Dunk Low "Valentine's Day"

Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" (Image via Sportskeeda) The upcoming Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers featuring the Mexican soft drink brand's colors (Image via @uptod4te/ Instagram)

While Valentine's Day is far gone, the Swoosh label is still in the mood to celebrate love. Nike is extending its Valentine's Day-themed collection with the launch of pink and red-hued makeover upon the kids' Dunk Low "Valentine's Day". The pair was previously released in 2021 and for 2023 it is set to release on May 10, 2023 for $95.

The pair features neutral white base, pink overlays, deep red swoosh logos and branding details.

3) Dunk Mid "Coconut Milk"

This Dunk Mid model is clad in multi-colored hues with the canvas material acting as the base. Coconut milk comes accentuated upon the base, which contrasts with multiple hues of celestial gold, plum eclipse, and night maroon. The shoe follows with an impeccable color-blocking combination and bold orange hue that steal the attention.

The look is finished off with sail midsoles and night marron rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to release on May 12, 2023, via Nike at a retail price of $115.

4) Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low

Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk low (Image via @uptod4te / Instagram)

One of the most anticipated SB Dunk Low collaborations of 2023, the swoosh label is pairing with the beverage company Jarritos. The collaborative shoe comes constructed out of leather and canvas material, which is indulged in the shades of Jarritos brand with off-white, beige, and green, and orange.

The swooshes come clad in a rich green hue, which is inspired by the beverage label's iconic jug logo. A Jarritos logo is further added upon the tongue alongside the "Nike SB" lettering. The pair is rumored to drop on May 4, 2023.

5) SB Dunk Low "Grey Gum"

Nice Drops @nicedrops Nike SB Dunk Low ISO “Grey Gum” RESTOCK

May 2 ($110) Nike SB Dunk Low ISO “Grey Gum” RESTOCKMay 2 ($110) https://t.co/Wiu93qSH3B

Part of the Orange label this SB Dunk Low sneaker model comes constructed out of premium material with tumbled leathers and enlarged laces. A bright orange hue is added upon tongue for a skate finish mark. Most of the upper comes clad in grey composition. The pair's look is finished off with the staple gum tread. The pair is rumored to launch on May 2, 2023, for $110.

Other than the aforementioned five sneakers, the swoosh label has given the Dunk sneaker model central attention throughout 2023 by releasing multiple iconic colorways including the "Rammellzee," "Palomino," and more. The model has become essential in the sneaker scenes.

Poll : 0 votes