5 biggest Chris Evans hits to watch ahead of Apple TV's Ghosted release

Apart from playing America’s favorite Captain, Chris Evans has worked in a diverse set of films that won over not only the audience but also the critics. His latest rom-com and action flick, Ghosted, is set to be released soon, and it already has fans excited.

This Chris Evans and Ana de Armas starrer movie is about a guy who falls in love with a girl only to find out that she is a secret agent. They want to go on a second date, but it seems impossible with the plethora of adventures that await them.

The movie, with a hint of flavor from Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is set to release on April 21, 2023, on Apple TV. But that being so far away, the audience needs something to satisfy their Chris Evans cravings.

Gifted, Cellular, and three other highest-grossing Chris Evans films to put on the watchlist before Apple TV’s Ghosted

1) Knives Out (2019)

Chris Evans had all his knives out of his acting pocket when it came to this movie. This is also a movie where Ana de Armas and Chris Evans have worked together. His role as a bratty, rude, rich kid with sharp humor was an instant hit with the audience and critics. Some even commented that he shined in his role as brightly as Daniel Craig.

The plot of Knives Out is centered around Detective Benoit Blanc as he solves the mysterious case of the death of a wealthy crime novelist after his 85th birthday.

The movie is a massive detour from the calm, collected, good-guy persona that Chris Evans has almost been typecast into. It was an experimental role for him, and he did complete justice to the character.

Knives Out grossed a whopping $311.6 million and was a huge success commercially, with an Oscar nomination in its bag.

2) The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

This is one of the highest-grossing Chris Evans films of all time. The Fantastic Four movies are what truly put him on the map in Hollywood and established him as an actor.

This was his first introduction to the world of Marvel before he graduated as Captain America. This was an even bigger success than the first Fantastic Four movie, grossing over $300 million. The movie starred many actors alongside Evans, including Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, and Kerry Washington.

The movie's plot follows a villainous entity, the Silver Surfer, serving his master Galactus, who has plans to destroy the earth. The Fantastic Four must stop this madness before destruction ensues.

Although Chris Evans will not immediately return to Marvel as Captain America, he has given one of the most iconic performances throughout his career in the MCU. The Fantastic Four franchise is set to return in 2025, and is rumored to have Chris Evans again.

3) Cellular (2004)

Even in his earlier films, Chris Evans has proven himself and made it clear that he is on a ride to the top. This is one such early movie where he has acted his heart out. Thrillers have always agreed with Chris Evans, be it Defending Jacob, the 2020 Apple TV show, or Cellular.

He starred alongside many Academy Award winners and nominees in the movie, which would have forced anyone to break into a cold sweat. However, he held his ground and gave a phenomenal performance.

The plot follows a college student and a kidnapped woman who randomly dialed him. What follows is a race against time for the young student to save the woman.

The movie grossed $57 million and starred actors like Kim Basinger, William H. Macy, and Jason Statham.

4) Gifted (2017)

Before becoming the father figure and go-to guy of the Avengers ensemble, he was dealing with a gifted genius in the movie Gifted. Thankfully, the child was not quite Sheldon Cooper from the show Young Sheldon, so Evans' character had a relatively easier time than Mary Cooper from Young Sheldon.

The movie centers around the relationship between an orphan genius child named Mary and her uncle Frank (Chris Evans). As Frank fights a legal battle with his mother over the custody of his niece, we see Mary fighting her own battles growing up. It is a bittersweet story of family and relationships that leaves a lasting effect even after the audience has left the theater.

Gifted stars seasoned actors like Octavia Spenser, Mckenna Grace, and Jenny Slate. This movie is criminally underrated in Evans' filmography despite being a huge commercial success with $43 million at the box office on a $7 million production cost.

5) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Before Knives Out and the jerk persona of Chris Evans on screen, the audience had Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He played one of the evil exes of the most coveted girl in the town, Ramona, and had some of the most outlandish and hilarious action scenes of all time in the movie that had the audience gasping for air.

The movie is about Scott, who instantly falls in love with Ramona, a girl who mysteriously appears in his town. But to get to her, Scott has to fight seven of her evil exes. The romantic action comedy follows the journey of how Scott and Ramona go against all odds and get united.

This is the most unusual entry on the list, as the movie was initially unsuccessful in getting back the $85 million production cost. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reigned in the heart of critics.

The growth of the movie, albeit slowly, was steady. It is now recognized as one of the most iconic and classic teen movies of all time, with over 70 awards and nominations. The movie was even shortlisted for an Oscar nomination but unfortunately could not make the cut. The movie has many big names, such as Aubrey Plaza, Anna Kendrick, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Michael Cera.

Chris Evans has many films in his filmography that are absolutely top-notch. These movies truly portray the range he has as an actor. The audience hopes to see the same performance continue in Ghosted as well.

