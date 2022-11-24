5 chaotic moments from the Run BTS Special Episode Part 1

The Run BTS Special Episodes are back, and this time, the producers made each member of the septet create their own YouTube-style shows while the others offered live commentary. BTS did not disappoint, producing hilarious shows that were a testament to their personalities and managed to have fans in spilts.

If one has watched solo V LIVE or Weverse livestreams of the members, they will have a fair idea of what transpired in the first part of the Run BTS Special Episode, which was appropriately titled Run BTS TV On-Air.

From a scary Buldak-red painting by SUGA to Jung Kook forgetting to communicate with the other members via live chat, the Butter group sprinkled in their classic celebrity sense while pushing each other's buttons in the episode which was released on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

5 priceless moments from the Run BTS Special Episode On-Air that will crack fans up

1) BTS using BTS gifs just like ARMY

namjoon loops ❀ @jooniesloops namjoon using a namjoon gif 🤣 and omg the sound of his laugh is adorable namjoon using a namjoon gif 🤣 and omg the sound of his laugh is adorable https://t.co/lzGLRVhV1a

Fans of the group pride themselves on an enviable collection of BTS-related memes, gifs, and stickers that they pepper generously into all conversations. The band seemed to embody this spirit as they snuck into each other's chats with hilarious gifs, mainly taken from previous Run BTS episodes.

The saga of BTS memes on the groupchat was initiated when j-hope posted a gif of Jimin while Jung Kook learned how to drum along to Butter. RM posted a gif of himself after V asked the instructor Boogie Drum, aka drummer Park Young-jin, if he had taken part in Super Band, who explained that it wasn't him because he was a chubbier person then.

Kim Nam-joon was clearly enjoying the reactions he was getting in the Run BTS Special Episode, especially while adding a gif of Jin, much to the eldest member's chagrin.

2) The recurrence of "Yoon-gi Marry Me" in the live chat

In what has now become an inside joke between BTS and ARMY, the band is spammed with multiple "Yoon-gi, marry me" comments whenever they do a livestream, irrespective of whether Min Yoon-gi is present or not.

The Run BTS Special Episode saw the members imbibe the spirit of their fans as they told the Daechwita rapper the phrase before he started his live painting session. Jung Kook also got two "Yoon-gi, marry me" comments from j-hope, despite the producer being part of the audience.

SUGA also had fun emulating ARMY while Jung Kook was live, as he commented,

"There is a ghost behind you."

The idol was seemingly teasing fans who would regularly say this to scare the members when they would do solo broadcasts.

3) SUGA's egg and Buldak ramen on canvas that deserve an exhibit

For his livestream during the Run BTS Special Episode, Min Yoon-gi decided to entertain the members by painting on a canvas. A few bold strokes later, SUGA displayed his egg, the maekbanseok gyeran (stone-baked egg), cut in half. In a hilarious moment, the rest of the group refused to agree with his vision, calling it a target board and Captain America's shield, never acknowledging it to be an egg.

Members then suggested that he draw Buldak ramen noodles, who had sponsored the Run BTS Special Episode. SUGA used a deep red color on canvas and after spreading it around, declared that this was his version of the super-spicy noodles. Others found the use of crimson scary, with Jimin comparing the painting to a nose-bleed.

After receiving comments about the quality of his art, the rapper and producer announced that this was not his calling, and he would instead do his best as a member of BTS.

4) Jin walking out of his live after losing a game

🧑🏼‍🚀 @filmsforjin gaming is very serious gaming is very serious https://t.co/ZMPTdIasZv

As expected, Jin created a live gaming session for the Run BTS Special Episode, choosing to entertain viewers by playing three games and reading their comments out loud. However, the first game involving skateboarding was quickly abandoned when he could not figure out the controls.

In the second game, the Moon singer had to feed a bear while ensuring that it didn't get up from its place. The cake that the bear was to eat was in the extreme corner of the room, and Jin got annoyed when all his methods of dragging the table with the cake failed. He restarted the game and heeded the members' advice to use a long fork to pull the table after breaking several pots of honey.

However, when the cake fell to the floor after the table got stuck, Jin had enough and promptly walked out of the camera frame, causing the members to burst into peals of laughter.

5) j-hope refusing requests of twerking and s*xy dancing by BTS

j-hope daily™ 🏁 @thehobiprint NOT THEM ASKING HOBI TO TWERK AND DO SEXY DANCE NOT THEM ASKING HOBI TO TWERK AND DO SEXY DANCE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/G6rdnLkhVs

In his section of the Run BTS special episode, j-hope created a show for children, reviewing toys while he offered his commentary in a cute voice. Jimin and SUGA, who refused to be an audience to this innocent show of toys, commented that they wanted to see a s*xy dance, while RM suggested that j-hope try twerking for the camera.

The MORE rapper, who was unsurprisingly taken aback, exclaimed that children are unaware of such things, but agreed with SUGA that today's generation can be quite scary.

The Run BTS Special Episode concluded with j-hope playing with a flamingo toy that was supposed to poop, and fans will now have to wait another week to watch the thrilling conclusion to the event.

Meanwhile, RM's album Indigo will be released on December 2, 2022, with teasers suggesting that it would be a throwback to his twenties, chronicling his life between 2019 and 2022. The tracklist is out and will feature collaborations with Epik High's Tablo, Anderson.Paak, eAeon, and more.

Poll : Did this Run BTS special episode make you laugh? Yes No 0 votes