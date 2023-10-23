Among women sneakerheads, Air Jordan has been a favorite and the Jumpman brand provides enough reasons to advocate the statement. The durability and the elegance of the brand play key factors in captivating women's sneaker enthusiasts.

Furthermore, its fashion-forward design and commitment to premium offerings instigate the fact. The Jordan brand consistently blurs its boundaries with its utmost efforts to bring forth innovative designs that perfectly cater to the fashion-oriented mind. The blending of fashion, durability, and fashion-forward thinking makes the sneakers a compelling choice in the sneaker realm.

While the Jordan brand is indeed renowned for its extravagant pricing, positioning it as a prime luxury brand, the Jumpman brand also offers some pocket-friendly sneakers for women.

Here is the list of the 5 cheapest Air Jordan sneakers for women.

From AJ 1 Elevate Low to retro High OG: 5 cheapest Air Jordan sneakers for women in 2023

1) AJ 1 Elevate Low for $95

The Air Jordan 1 Low offers an extensive range of colorways and premium quality material, making it an excellent choice for women. It is also important to note that while there are several color options, only certain pairs are priced at $95.

Featuring air cushioning facilities and a platform sole, the sneaker not only provides comfort but also contributes to an elevated stylish look. The yellow and grey colorway is particularly appealing for women, accentuating femininity.

2) AJ 11 CMFT Low Grey/White Colorway for $98

Air Jordan 11 CMFT stands out as the distinctive choice among women, drawing inspiration from the classic Jordan model. Its white and grey colorway embodies elegance and its materials are meticulously crafted to offer the utmost comfort.

The design is cleverly crafted, with the toe section being particularly captivating, made from soft leather that extends up to the quarter part. White leather and fabric layering covers a substantial portion of the shoe. The solid grey rubber outsole creates an appealing visual contrast, while perforation enhances the ventilation. Priced at $98, this pair is a suitable choice for women athletes.

3) AJ 1 Mid Black/white for $125

The panda colorway, structured in the Air Jordan 1 model, is another classic addition to the Jordan brand's lineup. Designed by Peter Moore, this mid-top model is highly sought after by sneaker enthusiasts. Combining elements of the Nike Dunk and AJ1 style, this mid-top model features a synthetic leather upper, ensuring durability.

The classic branding on the upper and the black collar represents sheer elegance, and the integration of the air Unit ensures the ultimate comfort. Priced at $125, the sneaker is a fantastic deal worth grabbing.

4) AJ 1 Elevate Low Golden Harvest for $135

AJ 1 Low Golden Harvest colorway is another timeless design, inspired by the classic models. What sets it apart is its thick foam-based sole, creating a voluminous platform underfoot, not only adding a bold style statement but also enhancing comfort.

The color combination is carefully curated, making it an appealing choice for Air Jordan lovers. With the traditional lace system, the sneaker has the etches of the swoosh logo on the lateral side. The suggested price is $135 and is available on the SNKRS app and Jordan website.

5) AJ2 Retro Low 'Look, up in the air' colorway for $150

Freshly released in June 2023, AJ 2 "Look, up in the air" proves to be a captivating addition to the sneaker market. The elegant footwear graces the pastel shades, a perfect pair for the summertime. It was meticulously designed to provide both style and comfort.

AJ 2 "Look, up in the air" boasts a distinctive design, notably in its plastic sole that incorporates a tri-color scheme. The yellow shade takes center stage in the midsole and to complete the overall sole section, smokey grey and light azure shade strike at the outer sole.

The pristine white shade predominantly exudes the leather upper, especially on the mudguard, heel tab, and tongue while the icy lilac shade is tinted on the remaining part, making the pair all the more captivating.

With a single-line perforation, the sneaker has the etches of the classic Jordan logo on the tongue in red while priced at only $125.

Women who are looking for the cheapest Air Jordan sneakers can consider this list before purchasing a pair. These sneakers are pocket-friendly and do not compromise with style.