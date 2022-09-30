5 chilling details about Stacy Feldman's death

In March 2015, a Denver mother-of-two, Stacy Feldman, 44, was brutally murdered in the home she shared with her husband, Robert, and their young children. Robert claimed he returned home that day in the afternoon after picking up the kids from the carnival to find his wife unresponsive in the bath. The cause of death remained "undetermined" for years.

It was only later revealed that Stacy's husband of 10 years perpetrated the crime after she confronted him that morning about his affair with a woman that he met on Tinder. Further examination revealed shocking details about the death and proved that Robert staged the incident to make it look like an accident. A string of shocking discoveries and evidence led to his arrest in 2018.

#JusticeforStacy My heart is in Denver today w the family of Stacy Malman Feldman. For 7 agonizing yrs, they sought justice for her killing. Today, Bob Feldman was found guilty of 1st degree murder.Stacy’s memory is a blessing, & a call for accountability in all DV deaths. My heart is in Denver today w the family of Stacy Malman Feldman. For 7 agonizing yrs, they sought justice for her killing. Today, Bob Feldman was found guilty of 1st degree murder.Stacy’s memory is a blessing, & a call for accountability in all DV deaths.#JusticeforStacy 💗 https://t.co/IwOLo1sPeZ

Nearly seven years later, a jury found him guilty after deliberating for less than three hours following a lengthy trial earlier this year in April 2022. Robert was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole, and friends and family of the victims expressed their relief, saying that "justice has been served."

Here are a few shocking details about Stacy Feldman's murder ahead of NBC's upcoming Dateline episode, titled The Sisterhood, scheduled to air on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Five unsettling facts about Stacy Feldman's 2015 murder by husband

1) Stacy Feldman's husband Robert was unwilling to cooperate at the crime scene

Robert Feldman claimed he returned home on March 1, 2015, to find his wife unconscious in the bath with the water still running. He allegedly pulled her out, called 911, and administered CPR. First responders arrived on the scene, but their efforts were to no avail.

However, during the investigation, authorities discovered via documents that Robert was unwilling to cooperate during the investigation at the crime scene on the day of Stacy Feldman's death. He was uncooperative with officers and paramedics at the site where Stacy was discovered dead and stated that he did not want them to carry out an autopsy.

2) Stacy confronted Robert that morning, hours before her death

Stacy Feldman reportedly received an email from her husband's mistress on the morning of March 1, the day she died. The mistress herself revealed that she emailed Stacy with the intention of learning more about her marriage to Robert. She wished to know if they were still together, given that he told her he was divorced.

The 44-year-old allegedly confronted Robert about the affair that day. In fact, she even replied to the email, stating that she was "done with him." Sources state that Robert was unfaithful throughout their 10 years of marriage, and oftentimes, Stacy would find out about his infidelities. Her sister, Susan Altman, claimed that she once even confided in her about his promiscuous behavior.

3) The former couple's teenaged daughter testified in court about the events of that day

Robert and Stacy Feldman's daughter, who was only nine years old when the incident occurred in their Denver home, testified as a teenager in the 2022 trial, claiming that the morning of March 1, 2015 -the day her mother died suspiciously-was a "normal" day.

The girl informed the jury that she and her brother attended religious school before hitting the carnival and that her mother appeared joyful and normal that morning. She added that when their mother failed to pick them up as planned, she had to call Robert. She also claimed that they visited a bicycle shop before returning home with their father.

4) Robert hinted that his wife Stacy was feeling sick on the day she died

During the initial investigation phase, Robert told authorities that Stacy Feldman's death may have been caused by the edible marijuana she consumed the previous night at a party. He claimed that she was feeling sick that day and hinted that she might have collapsed in the shower due to a medical condition. The husband informed police that the last time he saw Stacy that day was in bed.

However, while talking about her mother's mood and health that day, the former couple's daughter failed to mention any such details about the apparent sickness. The girl claimed that Stacy seemed happy and normal that morning and made no mention of her not feeling well or heading back to bed. The daughter also said that it was unusual for their mother not to come to pick them up that day.

5) A mistress and a medical expert revealed that real cause of Stacy Feldman's death

Stacy Feldman's murder investigation continued for over two years due to her family's persistent push, before authorities got their first major breakthrough in October 2017 when Robert's mistress stepped up, disclosing details about their affair and her emails to the victim. It was then that the case gained speed and was pushed for further examination.

Soon after, a medical expert, upon further examination, revealed the real cause of Stacy's death, saying that she died as a consequence of "an assault, which included blunt force trauma, strangulation and suffocation." A few months later, in February 2018, Feldman was apprehended and accused of killing his wife. He was charged with killing Stacy and then staging an accident-like death.

Dateline's upcoming episode will air on NBC this Friday, September 30, 2022.

