5 most expensive sneakers of 2023 (so far)

The collection of expensive sneakers has been an old ritual for sneakerheads for decades now, and the demand and trend for it have only increased in recent times. Sneakers have become a staple in fashion and are worn by people of all ages. The sneaker market is vast and multi-varied, and there are many brands to choose from. Nike and Adidas are the two archrivals that have been ruling the sneaker game for decades. However, there are many other brands that are popular among sneakerheads like New Balance, Vans, Converse, Asics, and many others.

Not only do these sneaker brands offer some of the most eye-catching and expensive sneakers, but some of the luxury fashion brands have also launched various high-end sneakers. These are a must-have for sneaker lovers to add to their collection.

Louis Vuitton, Nike, and Asics currently rule the market with their expensive sneakers

1) Louis Vuitton LV Trainer "Comic Motifs"

The Louis Vuitton LV Trainer "Comic Motifs" Multi is a sneaker that is revisited in canvas printed with colorful comics of lively patterns inspired by the prints at the Spring-Summer 2023 men's show. The pair was released on January 19, 2023, and the retail tag was $1,360.

The legacy of iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh in the footwear industry is still strong. Even though Abloh is no longer with us, the LV Trainer has been a big success and there is still a demand for the model and its subsequent variants.

Currently, the Louis Vuitton LV Trainer "Comic Motifs" Multi is the most expensive sneaker in the market with a resale price of $2,068.

2) Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1

Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 is a collaboration between the two brands that feature a premium black suede upper with a Tiffany Blue® Swoosh and archival Tiffany logo on the tongue.

This sneaker was released on March 7, 2023, and reportedly only 1,837 pairs were made. The shoe comes with a series of sterling silver accessories, including a co-branded shoe horn, whistle, brush, and lace dubrae.

The shoe was also released in a "Friends & Family" version that features a high-quality leather upper covered in the luxury label’s signature Pantone 1837. Its current resale price is $1,147.

3) Gallery Dept. x ASICS GEL-1130

GALLERY DEPT x ASICS GEL-1130



Photo: repeatatlanta GALLERY DEPT x ASICS GEL-1130Photo: repeatatlanta https://t.co/21idRCBPg8

GALLERY DEPT is one of the most popular fashion labels that suddenly made its appearance in the early 2020s. In addition to being associated with some of the top tastemakers in the fashion world, the brand has gained a following for continuing to uphold its mission statement.

And recently, the brand has associated with Asics and dropped one of the most expensive sneakers in the market with a $250 initial retail price. The current resale price of the pair is $863.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low “Year of the Rabbit”

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Year of the Rabbit"

It is one of the most highly anticipated Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, and also an expensive sneaker in the current market, with a resale price of $733. The pair was released on January 21, 2023, with a retail price of $140.

The sneaker model is limited to 5,000 pairs and it is known for its distinctive combination of "Brown/Sail/White/Grey." Terry cloth sock liners and suede and leather panels are used to create the uppers. Bunny rabbits are featured on the printed insoles, inner tongue tags, and frayed laces with bunny-featured frayed laces.

5) Nike Ja 1 “Swarovski”

Another expensive sneaker in collaboration with one of the most luxurious jewelry brands Swarovski and the giant sneaker label Nike, was released on May 26th, 2023.

Although some early online speculations pegged the Swarovski version with a price tag of $400, it was offered for sale for $250 at the All-Star Weekend event via SNKRS Stash. Resale costs have naturally increased in the months that have followed, given that the regional exclusive was the sole release for this color palette so far. Currently, the resale price of the sneaker pair is $1,000.

These are some of the most expensive sneakers in the 2023 sneaker market. All of them are available for purchase via sneaker retailers like StockX, GOAT, Farfetch, and others.

