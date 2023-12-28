5 hilarious moments of BTS' SUGA with IU in Suchwita

BTS' SUGA finally reunited with his 1993-liner friend, IU on Suchwita, the rapper's interview show. The two collaborated on two songs, IU’s eight and SUGA’s People pt. 2, and now hope to bring a happier, more cheerful song in the future, with no "philosophical" lyrics.

Chatting over glasses of misutgaru milk and sparkling water spiked with peach syrup, IU opened up about her relationship with her fans, growing up too quickly, and how she’s both calmer but easily annoyed in her thirties.

Fans of both artists enjoyed their good-natured sibling-like rivalry, while IU's high-sugar, alcohol-free drink recipes was loved by those with a sweet tooth.

SUGA being salty about not being invited to IU’s concert, discussing a UAENA-ARMY singing battle, and more times BTS' SUGA and IU were playful on Suchwita

1) SUGA casually remarking that he wasn’t invited to IU’s The Golden Hour concert

First brought up in the IU's Palette episode with the People pt. 2, BTS' SUGA has expressed his annoyance at not being invited for IU's concerts, which took place on multiple days.

Lee Ji-eun aka IU, didn't take his jibes sitting down, in turn asking if the idol would ask about the concert even when they turned 40. Fans are thus hoping an actual live concert featuring the two happens soon.

2) IU wanting to collab with RM but backing out because she felt shy

While all the times SUGA and IU teamed up yielded powerful music, it turns out that the former wasn’t the first BTS rapper of choice for IU. The BBIBBI singer got leader RM’s number from her 1993-liner friend, and meant to contact him for a possible collaboration.

As per the LILAC singer, time went by, she increasingly lost her nerve, and eventually her interest in that song faded. IU won hearts by speaking for all introverts when she said she couldn’t approach RM as he was a stranger to her. She eventually decided to instead approach BTS' SUGA, her chingu (same-aged friend) to write eight with her.

Considering the wide range of her collaborations, an IU-RM partnership will certainly be fresh and one can hope it comes to fruition soon.

3) IU talking about how her concerts often go into overtime

For any artist, a concert is a very consuming experience, as it overwhelms their voice, body, and emotional state. So, when IU mentioned she often has a third act in her concerts where she takes fan requests for songs, Min Yoon-gi was surprised.

The Palette singer spoke of waving off her fans who were in elementary school with parents waiting outside cheerily, and then coming back for a no-frills performance in comfortable clothes.

BTS' SUGA, who walked into a door at the end of his concerts, added that fans were free to leave as soon as he left, with no epilogue. This was certainly a contrast from IU, who would tell her fans to choose easy songs during her concert overtime to preserve her voice.

4) SUGA volunteering ARMYs and UAENAs for a singing battle during a joint concert

After promising to attend each other's concerts, IU praised the vocals of the fans of BTS' SUGA, saying they sang along to her parts in People pt. 2 well, even managing their vocal tone. The AGUST D rapper agreed, and IU immediately chimed in, saying her fans were good singers too.

The BTS member proclaimed that they should rent out a stadium with ARMY and UAENA each occupying one half to decide whose fans had better vocals. Their implicit trust and the absurdity of the concept is sure to make viewers laugh.

5) IU being surprised at the size of the HYBE building and security

While idols under HYBE LABELS have mentioned the extreme security measures of the company, it was interesting to learn of another idol's perspective on the same. BTS' SUGA announced that the building has eleven elevators, but was surprised to know that IU had to carry her passport as identification while entering.

The rapper casually remarking that the size gave her a "taste of capital" will have viewers in splits as he successfully fails at being modest.

Other funny moments on the show include IU viciously shaking the misutgaru powder and milk instead of using the blender because she likes eating the lumpy parts, BTS' SUGA revealing that he was speaking to her forehead for the entire interview, and the producer saying the two should collaborate on a fun, Jersey club song, with no meaningful lyrics.

