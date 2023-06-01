5 Melissa Roxburgh movies and TV shows apart from Manifest

Fans of Manifest know Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, often referred to as Mick in the show. A passenger on Flight 828, she works as a detective at NYPD's 129th Precinct. Originally airing on NBC, the show was canceled by the network, but things started looking up when Netflix picked it up.

The show did well in terms of viewership, which encouraged the streaming platform to give the green signal for a fourth and final season. The first part of the fourth season has already been released on Netflix, and part 2 will premiere on June 2, 2023.

For Melissa Roxburgh, the show has helped her gain international fame. She does a great job playing the role of Mick, who finds out after landing that her boyfriend Jared had married her best friend after the disappearance of the plane and its passengers.

While Manifest has helped put Melissa Roxburgh on the map, she has acted in many feature films and TV shows over the years. If readers are a fan of the actor, they should definitely check out some of her other work.

Star Trek Beyond and 4 other movies and TV shows starring Melissa Roxburgh that fans will enjoy binge-watching

1) Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Directed by David Bowers, it is the third installment in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series. The story focuses on Greg Heffley, who wants to spend his summer playing video games, but his father expects him to be more productive. So, he pretends to get a job at a country club and tries his best to impress a cute girl named Holly.

In the movie, Melissa Roxburgh plays the role of Heather Hills. Holly's older sister, Heather, is also Rodrick's crush. Hilarious and entertaining, this movie is a great option for family movie nights.

2) Lost Solace (2016)

Lost Solace is a good choice for those who enjoy sci-fi thrillers. Directed by Chris Scheuerman, the movie stars Andrew Jenkins, Melissa Roxburgh, Charlie Kerr, and Leah Gibson, among others. It tells the story of a psychopath named Spence, who takes a drug at a nightclub and then starts to feel emotions for the first time in his life.

Melissa Roxburgh plays the role of Azaria, who has her hands full coping with her mentally impaired brother and her estranged father. Even though she hits it off with Spence right away, she is still suspicious of him. Lost Solace is definitely not a light watch, but it can be the right pick if y want something more deep and thought-provoking for movie night.

3) Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Directed by Justin Lin, this movie stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, and Anton Yelchin, among others. In Star Trek Beyond, the Enterprise crashes after an attack by Krall, after which the crew find themselves on a hostile planet. The movie then follows the group finding a way to fly out and stop Krall from destroying the Federation.

In the film, Melissa Roxburgh dons the role of Ensign Syl. Irrespective of whether or not someone is a fan of the franchise, it has to be said that there is something quite magical about the Star Trek world, and it is always exciting to see the old crew go on new adventures.

4) Valor (2017)

Created by Kyle Jarrow, this TV show premiered on October 9, 2017. It has only one season. The story centers around an elite unit of helicopter pilots who have been trained to undertake international and domestic missions. It stars Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, W. Trè Davis, and Melissa Roxburgh, among others.

If readers are a fan of action-packed military dramas, this is the show that they should be watching. In Valor, Melissa Roxburgh plays the role of Thea, a member of the Central Intelligence Agency. As the show progresses, she takes on the position of Director of the CIA Special Activities Division.

5) I Still Believe (2020)

Directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin, it stars KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, Melissa Roxburgh, and Gary Sinise. The movie is based on the life of Jeremy Camp, a popular contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter, and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with cancer.

In the movie, Melissa takes on the role of Heather Henning, Melissa's sister. It is an emotional movie with elements of faith and showcases how it can help those in difficult situations.

Despite her talent, Melissa Roxburgh has not been part of many projects where she has played the main role. As such, fans will be hoping that the success of Manifest will boost her career and lead her to bigger and better opportunities in the coming years.

