5 must-see moments from BTS' tenth-anniversary celebrations at Yeouido Park

On June 17, 2023, BTS rolled out the grand celebration for its tenth anniversary, which was held at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul. Gathering an impressive crowd of 400,000 ARMYs, out of which 120 were foreigners, fans celebrated the group and their work.

The whole of Seoul, along with Korea turned purple and lit up brightly to commemorate the significant milestone of the group's musical career. With many exciting events entertaining the fans and RM, the group's leader, hosting the show, the event was truly an unforgettable one.

RM hosting the event, firework show, and more unforgettable moments from BTS' tenth-anniversary celebrations

1) RM hosting and performing at the live event

As the 400,000 ARMYs gathered at the BTS event held at the Yeouido Hangang Park, the leader of the seven-piece group kickstarted the show with a soulful live performance of his first studio album's title track, Wildflower featuring youjeen and his solo track in the group's album, PERSONA. The audience swayed to the songs and sang along until the event moved on to a radio segment.

RM started off the segment by reading some comments and messages sent by ARMYs congratulating the group on their achievement. The event then featured a pop quiz that tested fans' knowledge about the members. RM also spoke about his feelings regarding the group's tenth-anniversary celebrations, as he expressed his gratitude to fans, and promised to be with them for the twentieth-anniversary celebrations.

2) Jungkook's narration of the fireworks

The highlight of the event, the firework show for BTS' tenth-anniversary celebration, was narrated by none other than the maknae of the group. As fans waited for the fireworks to start, the idol spoke about the songs that will be played before the event kickstarted.

Before the first set of fireworks launched into the sky, the idol spoke about Take Two, the track that was recently released for the 2023 FESTA celebrations.

"This is the last song I've prepared with the memories of 10 years. Like the fireworks that embroider a dark night beautifully, thank you for brightening our lives when there was nothing. Now, let's open our curtains together," he said.

3) V and Jungkook's surprise phone call to RM

While RM was introducing the radio event, two surprises awaited him during the show. The idol was informed that his long-term fan was waiting for him at the other end of the call. He was oblivious to who had called before Jungkook revealed his identity to the idol. Happy to receive such a surprise, RM asked about Jungkook's current schedule in LA and requested him to rest after their short call.

Soon after, another BTS member interrupted the radio event the idol was hosting. Also out of Korea for his schedules, V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, took both RM and the ARMYs by surprise with his voice.

4) 30-minute long firework show

The highly anticipated event at BTS' tenth-anniversary celebration was the firework show that took place at a bridge beside Han River. The fireworks that began after Jungkook's narration took off with a colorful blast and went on for about 30 minutes, mesmerizing the huge crowd that gathered around to witness the same.

5) SUGA's heart-warming video message for ARMYs

As all members participated in BTS' tenth-anniversary celebrations, other than J-hope and Jin who are currently serving in the South Korean military, SUGA also shared a personalized video message for his fans which was displayed at the event. While the idol is in Singapore preparing for his solo tour, he took time out of his schedule to express his feelings about the monumental moment of his group's career.

As the seven-piece group, BTS concluded the celebrations for its tenth debut anniversary, fans showered them with congratulatory messages and sent them their best for their future in the music industry.

