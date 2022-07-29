5 popular reality TV couples

Reality TV shows and following reality TV couples are mostly considered as one's guilty pleasure. Similarly, dating shows garner tons of viewers because of the guaranteed drama that comes with the format. Even in variety reality shows, when contestants couple up, the drama quotient of the season goes up.

There is always some discourse about the legitimacy of reality TV couples' relationships, especially after the show concludes. Unfortunately, most of these relationships don't last after the show ends.

However, some reality TV couples prove it is possible to find love on national television.

5 reality TV couples who are still going strong

1) Molly Mae and Tommy Fury

The couple paired up on series 5 of Love Island in the summer of 2019 and were the runners-up. They've been together ever since and are easily one of the show's most successful love stories.

Model and social media influencer Molly Mae and professional boxer Tommy Fury are just 22 years old. Molly posts videos with Tommy on her YouTube channel quite regularly. They're all set to buy a house together and post updates about it on the channel.

2) Lauren and Cameron Hamilton

Love is Blind is a relatively new reality dating show which premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020. The show's concept is unique as contestants speed date each other over ten days and communicate through separate pods. They can't see each other through it all. If a strong bond is formed, leading to a proposal, the couple can meet each other for the first time.

Sure enough, Lauren and Cameron from season 1 formed a strong connection during the blind dates. In the final episode, data scientist Cameron and businesswoman Lauren got married. They were fan favorites and quickly became one of the most liked reality TV couples. The show was filmed back in 2018, and they kept their marriage a secret until the show's release in 2020. In November 2021, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

3) Emily Miller and Cam Holmes

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes coupled up during Netflix's second season of Too Hot to Handle. The season premiered on June 23, 2021. Despite not winning the show, they were both the most popular contestants of the season. They broke the main rule of the show repeatedly, which is - no sexual contact.

The season ended with them declaring they were in a relationship and loved each other. Ever since, there have been rumors of a break-up on and off. But they seem to be going strong as both the breakout stars regularly share pictures with each other on social media.

4) Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe

There haven't been a lot of successful love stories from The Bachelor. Usually, the decision is also quite messy, and the bachelor often can't decide which woman to give the final rose to. But in season 17 of the show that premiered in 2013, the bachelor, Sean Lowe, gave the final rose to Catherine Giudici without hesitation.

Fans of the franchise unanimously agreed that they were one of the best reality TV couples. They've been together since and even got married in 2014. They have three kids together and post pictures of their family vacations on social media.

5) Trista and Ryan Sutter

Long-time fans of The Bachelor franchise miss the older seasons of the show. One of the reasons is because of the reality TV couple Trista and Ryan from season 1 of The Bachelorette, which premiered in 2003. At the time, the audience loved the chemistry between the reality TV couple and the new format.

Ryan, the poetic firefighter, won the OG Bachelorette's heart and got engaged by the end of the season. They married shortly after in the same year and now have two kids together. Last month, the couple opened up about Ryan's two-year-long battle with Lyme disease and how they overcame the situation together.

A special mention to the two celebrities who found love on the singing reality show, The Voice, in 2014. Stefani and Shelton were brought on board as judges. The couple began dating in November 2015 and has been releasing many songs together ever since. In October 2020, the couple announced their engagement and got married on July 3, 2021. They aren't a typical reality TV couple, but fans of the show love that they first started seeing each other while coaching the singers.

