5 quick facts about Operation London Bridge

Operation London Bridge is the title of the highly regulated plan implemented following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. She passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 8, 2022.

She was the UK's longest-reigning monarch and the sixth woman to ascend to the British throne when her father, King George VI, died in February 1952.

Buckingham Palace had carefully planned the Operation London Bridge strategy for the days following the Queen's death. The plan includes every detail - from the announcement of her death, the official mourning period, and the details of her state funeral. The plan was first formulated in the 1960s and involved several government departments, including the Church of England, the Metropolitan Police Service, and the British Armed Forces.

As the world mourns the Queen's death, let us look at some of the essential protocols involved in Operation London Bridge.

Five important protocols of Operation London Bridge

1) "London Bridge is down"

According to the protocols of Operation London Bridge, the Queen's death was communicated with the coded phrase "London Bridge is down." The Queen's private secretary, Edward Young, delivered the message to Liz Truss, the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister made the announcement, which was then forwarded to the leaders of the Commonwealth nations by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The news appeared in a post on the Royal Family's Twitter account and their website before being sent to news organizations worldwide by the British Press Association.

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff. Keeping with the tradition of royal announcements, a footman dressed in black placed an official notice at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Now, the country has entered an official period of mourning that will continue for ten days after the Queen's death. Her funeral will take place after that, and it'll be declared a public holiday.

2) Operation Spring Tide

Operation Spring Tide, which addresses the ascend of Prince Charles to the throne, will run concurrently with Operation London Bridge. Prince Charles, the eldest of her four children, took to the throne on September 8, 2022, immediately after his mother's death. Camilla, the former Duchess of Cornwall, became the Queen Consort. Prince William is now the heir to the throne.

The day after the Queen's death, Prince Charles was formally declared as the new monarch King Charles III by the Accession Council at St. James's Palace. His personal and political inaugural declaration at his first meeting of the Privy Council was televised.

Today, King Charles III will officially be proclaimed the new monarch at the James's Palace. On Proclamation Day, flags will be raised until the next afternoon, after which they will revert to half-staff and remain that way until the morning after the Queen's funeral.

3) Operation Unicorn

A part of Operation London Bridge, Operation Unicorn refers to the course of action that would take place if the Queen passed away in Scotland, which ultimately did happen. The name Operation Unicorn was chosen because the unicorn is the national animal of Scotland and forms a part of the royal coat of arms, along with the lion of England.

According to Operation Unicorn, the Royal Train will carry the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh from Balmoral Castle. Her coffin will initially rest at the palace of Holyroodhouse. It will then be transported to St Giles' Cathedral, where the public can pay their respects. Her coffin will ultimately be transported back to Buckingham Palace for the remaining eight days of the official mourning period.

4) At Buckingham Palace

The Queen's coffin will be kept in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace for four days. It will then be moved to Westminster Hall in a formal parade, which will lie in state until the funeral. The coffin will be placed on a raised platform adorned in regal purple, and each corner of the platform will be guarded round the clock.

The hall will remain open except for one hour every day. The public will be allowed to pay their respects. International dignitaries will also arrive in London in the coming days to pay their respects.

5) Funeral

According to Operation London Bridge, the Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. On the morning of her funeral, her coffin will be taken to the church entrance at 11 am. The protocol of Operation London Bridge calls for the nation to fall silent in a moment of reflection.

After the funeral ceremony, the Queen's coffin will be placed on the same green gun carriage that carried her ancestor's coffins. It will then be driven to Windsor Castle, the resting place of nearly all British sovereigns since George III, in a procession down the Mall, which runs between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square. She will rest alongside other royal family members at St. George's Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth II's death resulted in numerous changes. Passports, police uniforms, and even the currency will need to be updated. For the first time since 1952, the national anthem will have the words "God Save the King."

