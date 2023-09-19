5 reality dating shows like Love is Blind that are high on romance and drama

Reality dating shows have been around for many years, but of late, there have been significant improvements in theme and premise. Given that the prime objective is entertainment, viewers can still expect plenty of drama between participants. Still, creators also ensure plenty of heart-warming romance and meet-cute moments that keeps the audience coming back for more.

One show that has become quite popular among reality TV fans is Love is Blind. In this reality dating show, single men and women meet and interact with each other with the hope of falling in love. The catch is they mostly communicate through speakers while in separate pods. They can only see each other once a marriage proposal is accepted.

After going strong for four seasons, the show is gearing up for season 5. It will premiere on Netflix on September 22, 2023. Like Love is Blind, other equally exciting dating reality shows offer the perfect blend of romance and drama to keep fans hooked.

Love Island, Too Hot to Handle, and three other reality dating shows that capture the highs and lows of falling in love

1) Love Island (2015)

When a show runs for ten seasons, it has to have something special that brings the audience back again and again. The biggest draw of this reality dating show is that contestants are not only vying for love, but also the £50,000 cash prize.

The contestants live in an isolated villa where they need to couple up. Over the duration of the show, they need to "re-couple" wherein they can stay their partner or choose someone new. Anyone who remains single is eliminated.

This is the show to watch if you want plenty of excitement and drama. Also, this show won't let you down when it comes to diverse personalities.

2) Terrace House: Opening New Doors (2017)

Opening New Doors is great for reality TV fans who want something slow-paced but interesting (Image via Netflix)

Terrace House is a well-known Japanese reality dating show. Like many popular reality shows, viewers can watch different versions of the same.

However, the most aesthetic one has to be Opening New Doors, which was shot in Karuizawa, Nagano. It has three seasons in total, and viewers meet plenty of interesting hopefuls who move into a house for a certain period. Sharing living spaces and interacting with each other over meals, household chores, and more helps them test if there are any sparks among the housemates.

It is not as intense as many other reality dating shows, but it is great for viewers who want something that is easy to watch with plenty of heartfelt moments.

3) Love on the Spectrum (2019)

This reality dating show explores the dating life of people on the autism spectrum and showcases the challenges people with disabilities can face when struggling to find love.

Funny and heartfelt, there are many reasons to love this show, but the best one has to be the way it reminds viewers that love is complicated, but finding it can be liberating and exciting at the same time.

4) Too Hot to Handle (2020)

Most reality dating shows tend to encourage skinship, but this has a unique premise. The show tends to pick contestants who are not good at long-term relationships, and during the show, they have to follow the rule of remaining celibate in order to win the $100,000 cash prize.

As expected, sparks fly, tensions are high, and it is harder to avoid physical contact as they start getting closer. This reality dating show focuses on seeing beyond the physical attraction and forming real bonds that could lead to a lasting relationship. Yes, it can get crazy sometimes, but the rules allow viewers to see deeper connections between the contestants.

5) Single's Inferno (2021)

A popular South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno, has a premise similar to a survival show. Combine that with the complications of falling in love, and you have the perfect setting for an emotional rollercoaster, which is what the show's creators had in mind.

In the show, hopeful singles are taken to an island where they have to do everything themselves. The idea is to find a partner and ultimately leave the island. Contestants are given the opportunity to go to "Paradise," a luxurious island with all the facilities and luxuries. However, contestants can only go if they choose a person who also chooses them in return.

Fun activities, cute interactions, and plenty of heartbreaks make this reality dating show a must-watch for romantics.

Love, friendship, tension and anticipation, these five reality dating shows have the right ingredients to keep you invested and entertained.

Catch the premiere of Love is Blind season 5 on September 22 on Netflix.