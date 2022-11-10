5 revelatory moments from The Crown so far

The Crown's detailed portrayal of the politics that drove the British Royal Family in the time it is set, makes it a thrilling watch for those familiar with the real-life events that the show is based on. It makes for just as thrilling a watch for viewers who are new to the subject.

While how much of the show is purely fictional isn't clearly specified, there are several things about the Royal Family that the show doesn't shy away from addressing. The entire show is highly dramatic and tense, but there are some scenes that stand out in terms of just how revelatory they are.

Almost every character has certain scenes that bring out the best in them and reveal their true nature as opposed to what is initially projected. The actors too carry these scenes on their shoulders by conveying their emotions in a subtle, yet shocking manner.

The fifth season of The Crown premiered on Netflix on November 9, 2022, and all the episodes are available to watch on the streaming channel, along with the previous seasons.

From the Queen discovering her uncle's secret to finding a spy in the palace, 5 dramatic scenes in The Crown

1) Elizabeth explains that Margaret cannot marry Peter (Season 1, Episode 6)

Margaret and Elizabeth in The Crown (Image via IMDB)

One of the most pivotal moments in the first season that defined Elizabeth's character for the rest of the show is the scene where she confronts her sister. Elizabeth reveals to her sister that it would be impossible for Margaret to marry Peter.

Initially, Elizabeth is supportive of Margaret's love life and promises to stand by her as she navigates the relationship. However, she is compelled to give Margaret an ultimatum and explain that she will no longer be part of the royal family if she chooses to be with Peter. This breaks Margaret's heart in more than one sense.

In a way, this scene is heavily expository of Elizabeth's character as we watch her torn between her relationship towards her sister and her duty towards familial tradition. It also reveals the kind of conformity that she expresses despite her love for her sister.

2) The Queen discovers her uncle's dark past (Season 2, Episode 6)

The Duke of Windsor in The Crown (Image via The Times of Israel)

The discovery of the Marburg Files is one of the most important events in the course of the entire show. As the Duke of Windsor is in search of power again, the revelation of the files makes matters a lot more complex for the Queen and everyone else.

The documents precisely prove his links with top-ranking Nazi officials and an entire plan that he made to regain power and wear the crown. The event unveils the kind of greed and hunger for power that is inevitable when it comes to being in the royal family. It is also a shocking revelation to the Queen as she cannot believe how far her uncle would go just to be in power again.

The problem, however, is deeper, as the information getting in the hands of the media could lead to a greater level of defamation for the Royal family.

3) About Aberfan (Season 3, Episode 3)

A still from Aberfan, The Crown (Image via Vulture)

Considering the gravity of the real-life tragedy, the makers of The Crown took on quite the responsibility while digging deeper into the Aberfan disaster. The flooding and collapse of a coal tip due to heavy rains in 1996, killed 116 and 28 adults, and made for a fairly grave and sentive issue to take up.

In the on-screen portrayal of the disaster, the political, economic and institutional implications of the tragedy are explored. Members of the Royal Family clearly struggle with their reaction and public response to the event. The show also comments on the kind of responsibility a family that is deemed royal and is looked up to has when it comes to handling sensitive issues such as this.

The performances support the graveness of the situation as the actors bring about a subtle mourning and grief that is still graceful enough for the royal folk.

4) Philip warns Diana (Season 4, Episode 10)

Philip and Diana (Image via The Tab)

Some of the scenes involving Diana and the politics are not just interesting because of how well they're made, but also because of all the media attention she received in real life. With everyone having heard some or the other version of her story, weaving a convincing narrative around her character becomes all the more difficult.

In The Crown, the late Prince Philip is shown to be Diana's closest friend in the family as he comes from similar circumstances. He supports her throughout her journey in adapting to the family and stands by her for the most part. This makes his turn against her when she announces that she wants to leave the family, more shocking and sad.

With Philip opposing her wishes as well, Princess Diana immediately distrusts everyone around and tries to have her guard up immediately.

5) A spy in the palace (Season 3, Episode 1)

Sir Anthony Blunt in a still from The Crown (Image via Histoires Royales)

A more political revelation, unlike others on the list, this discovery involves some larger international politics that threaten the security of the royal family.

While a KGB spy is expected to be in the palace, it is soon discovered that Sir Anthony Blunt is the real reason behind the information leak to the Soviet Union. However, this revelation is only made to the viewers and is kept a secret in order to protect the reputation of the Crown.

This is one of the most interesting plot twists as the audience is reminded of the high political stakes that underlie all the family drama.

