Top 5 shows coming to an end in 2022

The year 2022 has already witnessed the arrival of several new shows across different platforms, and we are only just halfway through. However, we have to bid farewell to a few of our beloved shows at the same time. With some fan-favorite shows airing their final seasons in 2022, viewers have to be prepared for quite a few difficult goodbyes. We have listed the top 5 shows ending this year that deserve your love.

1) Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders (Image via Netflix)

Peaky Blinders, produced by BBC, is a crime drama that premiered back in 2013. The highly successful series is coming to an end after six seasons in 2022. While the final season has already been released in the United Kingdom in April 2022, its global release on Netflix is scheduled for June 10, 2022.

Set in the aftermath of World War I, Peaky Blinders revolves around a gang of the same name who were operating in Birmingham, England. The infamous gang, under the leadership of Thomas Shelby, gains recognition and respect as they aim to become the absolute force running the streets. However, Thomas Shelby's vision goes beyond petty power feuds of local gangs, and he intends to extend his influence towards greater avenues of power.

2) Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul (Image via AMC)

Better Call Saul by Sony Pictures centers around the con artist-turned-attorney Saul Goodman. He is trying to ditch his past and start anew as a respectable lawyer. As his career advances, he gets entangled in the web of illegal drug trafficking and cartel families. We follow Saul as he manages each case with dexterity, and goes on to become the flamboyant character he plays in Breaking Bad.

The series debuted in February 2015 as a prequel spinoff in the Breaking Bad universe, and has aired for five seasons since. The sixth season, slated to be the final installation of this crime drama, will be released in two parts. The first seven episodes of the final season aired from April 18 to May 23, 2022, and the last six episodes will air from July 11, 2022.

3) The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead (Image via AMC)

The Walking Dead is a horror series set in a post-apocalyptic world where a zombie pathogen has taken over the world and reduced modern life to shambles. Walkers, as these animated dead bodies are often referred to, are hungry creatures who are attracted to the noise and the smell of humans.

The protagonists band together to form small communities, with their only aim being to stay alive. In a world where all concepts of law and order have been eliminated, survival of the fittest is the methodology that works. While the Walkers pose a serious threat, the humans who will do anything to survive are no less dangerous. The series is set to come to an end with Season 11, which premiered last year. We will see the final part of Season 11 this year.

4) Ozark

Ozark (Image via Netflix)

Ozark chronicles the story of financial advisor Marty Byrde and his family as they move to Ozark, Missouri from Chicago. After a botched money laundering incident lands him in debt to a Mexican drug lord, he relocates with his family to try and gather $500 million within five years to pay it off.

However, their new life in Missouri is far from peaceful as the Byrdes get entangled in local crimes, drug operations and the Mafia while they try to reconnect as a family. The critically-acclaimed crime-drama series was nominated for Primetime Emmys on multiple occasions. Ozark came to an end on April 29, 2022, with its fourth and final season.

5) Arthur

Arthur (Image via PBS)

Arthur is an educational animated series for kids produced by WGBH, and it is the second longest-running animated series in the U.S. after The Simpsons. The series debuted on October 7,1996, and has aired for 25 seasons with a total of 253 episodes.

Arthur talks about important issues within family and society, and gives important insights into how to deal with them. Arthur, the titular character, is a humanoid aardvark living with his family in the fictional town of Elwood City. He interacts with his friends and other families from different ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds, hinting at what is right and what is not.

A still from Arthur (Image via PBS)

The series educates kids on how to become an upstanding member of society and sensitizes them to subjects like autism, dyslexia, asthma, cancer and many more. Arthur also incorporates many references from pop culture and has itself become an unforgettable part of American entertainment over the years. Although the series has ended, the show will still occasionally release new content on PBS Kids.

