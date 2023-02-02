5 most synchronized K-pop boy groups: SEVENTEEN, BTS, and more

It is quite difficult to zoom in on just a few of the most synchronized K-pop boy groups, given that all of them exhibit impeccable dancing skills. While many groups have showcased incredible synchronization in their dance choreography, some have managed to stand out by one-upping the other in the industry.

The K-pop industry is filled with many amazing dancers who have displayed jaw-dropping moves and show-stopping performances. However, perfectly synchronizing one's dance moves with the entire group is a whole other skill altogether.

From collectively following the choreography to accurately matching the beats, these most synchronized K-pop groups have never failed to consistently impress their fandoms.

TXT, BTS, and more: Here are 5 of the most synchronized K-pop boy groups in the industry

1) SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN takes first place as one of the most synchronized K-pop boy groups, given the many instances where they've proved the same. Regardless of having 13 members, the group has somehow cracked the code to perfectly synchronize their dance moves.

Right from their debut days, the group has rolled out many choreographies that are incredibly synchronized, key among them being their moves in VERY NICE, Pretty U, and Mansae.

The group has earned praise for their accuracy and attention to detail while executing dance performances.

Not even a month ago, SEVENTEEN went viral for their show-stopping DON QUIXOTE performance at the 37th Golden Disc Awards, which sealed their top spot in this list of most synchronized K-pop boy groups.

2) NCT 127

Next in line as one of the most synchronized K-pop boy groups is NCT 127 and their undebatably unique choreographies.

With some of the most impressive dancers in the K-pop industry like Mark, Taeyong, and Haechan in the group, it comes as no surprise that NCT 127 rolls out some of the most clean and synchronized choreographies. Those paying close attention will also be able to notice that each member possesses their own dance style, which highly differs from one another.

While many debate that the grouping of such diversely different-styled members into a group can result in corroding the esthetic appeal of their performances, their insanely synchronized choreographies to BOSS, Lemonade, Cherry Bomb, etc. prove otherwise.

3) TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT)

Contrary to the two aforementioned big synchronized K-pop boy groups, TOMORROW x TOGETHER has just five members. While one can argue that having more members in a group helps with elaborate choreography, members of TXT have proven their prowess on the stage time and again.

Right from their debut showcase, TXT has amazed fans with not just their level of synchronization but also their unique choreography constructions.

Their dance performances to songs such as Cat & Dog, Crown, and No Rules have been some of the most intriguing choreographies put forth by K-pop boy groups.

While the members flawlessly carry out the performances, making it look effortless, several dancing professionals and even group members themselves have expressed that the choreographies are quite hard to pull off and the synchronization comes with a lot of practice.

4) BTS

One can't really list the most synchronized K-pop boy groups without including BTS, whose discography consists of some of the hardest choreographies.

Their iconic performances to tracks like FIRE, DNA, Idol, and Boy in Luv, have showcased the members' insane synchronization, naturally putting forth extremely satisfying choreographies.

Be it for their music videos or during their live performances, BTS has never failed to display their impressive dance skills. Especially with the presence of skilled dancer j-hope in the group, there's no doubt that BTS members are flawless in the execution of their choreographies.

5) THE BOYZ

Wrapping up the list of the most synchronized K-pop boy groups is THE BOYZ.

Consisting of around 11 members, the group comes in close competition to SEVENTEEN, with an insane level of synchronization despite being large in number.

Many of their dance performances have gone viral purely for the impressive stunts they incorporate in the choreographies, along with a crisp execution of the same.

The performances for their songs THRILL RIDE, No Air, REVEAL, etc., have some of the most satisfying moves that further cement that THE BOYZ rightfully sits among one of the most synchronized K-pop groups.

While it's easily debatable that many more groups can join the list of the most synchronized K-pop boy groups, these five have made quite the mark.

As more and more K-pop boy groups debut with their own impressive dance skills, the list is only set to become longer.

Poll : 0 votes