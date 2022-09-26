5 times TXT betrayed each other in games

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (or TXT) share a sibling-like bond with each other, looking after each other when things don't go the way they are supposed to, through the bad and the good. Supporting each other on their journey, they have become one of the most successful fourth generation K-pop groups.

Although the members care for each other, when it comes to games, it's every man for himself. From teasing each other on-stage to treating games with utmost seriousness, the quintet sure knows how to enjoy themselves while keeping their fans entertained. This article looks at five instances where the Blue Hour group readily betrayed each other to win a game.

vienne ✜🧸 | ia📚 @beargyu01 well txt is not txt without any of them cheating in a game well txt is not txt without any of them cheating in a game https://t.co/AOk8g03BZV

Whether it is a simple card game or a more serious round of "musical cushions," TOMORROW X TOGETHER certainly knows how to cheat at games and keep one another on their toes.

Here are five times that TXT betrayed each other during games.

1) Hueningkai always cheating at Halli Galli

Often referred to as the angel of the group, Hueningkai's inner devil takes over when the group sits down to play a game of Halli Galli.

The game includes cards with different fruits present, from one to five fruits on a card. Every player plays blind (without seeing their own cards), taking turns to flip cards. Once there are five of the same types of fruit, whoever presses the bell first wins all the cards. The final winner is the last person with cards left.

Hueningkai ㅇㅅㅇ @uri_MOA



YES PLEASE CHEAT ONCE AGAIN @TXT_members They said if Hueningkai cheats once again, he has to upload selca everyday and leave comments on weverse everyday for 2 weeks.YES PLEASE CHEAT ONCE AGAIN They said if Hueningkai cheats once again, he has to upload selca everyday and leave comments on weverse everyday for 2 weeks. YES PLEASE CHEAT ONCE AGAIN😂 @TXT_members https://t.co/Zz9qPmkknP

The TXT maknae is always up to tricks during Halli Galli, hiding cards in his pockets and sleeves, peeking at his cards, arranging them so he wins. He has been caught several times by other members to varying reactions. Yeonjun scolded him for cheating while Taehyun threatened to injure Hueningkai's hands, even if the date for the comeback got pushed.

2) Soobin kicking the sitting cushion during a version of Musical Chairs

Soobin might be more introverted than the rest of his group, but he has no qualms about betraying them when it comes to winning games. In 2020, TXT released a series of videos under the title Moa Academy, where the group completed a series of school-related tasks.

In the episode, titled Myeongrang Sports Day, the group participated in multiple sports to secure the ultimate victory. Soobin promised to showcase a new side to himself before the games began. He kept his word, using dirty tricks to win the warm-up game of Musical Chairs (played using seat cushions).

ace @4thgenitboy SOOBIN KICKED IT AND BEOMGYU WASNT ABLE TO SIT ON THE CUSHION ^$#^*&#$&(($)#* SOOBIN KICKED IT AND BEOMGYU WASNT ABLE TO SIT ON THE CUSHION ^$#^*&#$&(($)#* https://t.co/jEa3vXXbOh

TXT's indomitable leader kicked the cushion (angering Beomgyu) every time the music was paused so he could be the one to sit on it. Eventually, he succeeded in winning the game and got the right to choose the teams for the rest of the episode. The funniest part of the whole episode would be the ending, which yielded a very different result than the warm-up game.

3) Yeonjun breaking up his alliance with Hueningkai in a video game

Seeing TOMORROW X TOGETHER play e-sports is a different kind of joy. While the group is at loggerheads when it comes to physical and indoor games, the betrayal and drama intensifies when they play video games.

For the second half of this TO DO TXT episode arc, the boys were to play an FPS (First Person Shooter) game against each other. Yeonjun and Hueningkai teamed up and decided to work together to defeat the others.

However, as soon as the game started, Yeonjun betrayed Hueningkai and shot him, while the maknae attacked him with a hammer. The alliance lasted barely two minutes, but gave the viewers a good deal of laughter.

4) Hueningkai throwing away the other team's gloves

In the TOMORROW X TOGETHER Warming Up Star episode of K-BOB STAR2, the group was divided into two teams and assigned the task of lighting a wood fire. The older members Yeonjun, Soobin, and Beomgyu were in the first group with the maknaes Taehyun and Hueningkai in the other.

There were various types of kimchi as a reward, and this was enough to get the members to go rogue. As soon as the timer began, Hueningkai ran far away with the older members' flame-resistant gloves, while Taehyun stole the other pair so that they were helpless. Hueningkai, meanwhile, threw away the hyungs' kindling newspaper, causing Yeonjun to scream in frustration.

5) Taehyun and Hueningkai trapping Soobin under plastic balls

In the Penalty Bomb Squad episode of TO DO, the evil maknaes decided to tease their charismatic leader. The ultimate goal of the episode was to gather cards that could make or break the game, where the loser would receive a punishment.

Taehyun had a brilliant idea after he saw Soobin trapped underneath large, transparent balls by Hueningkai. The 2002-born members decided to pin down the TXT leader so he that he would end up losing the game.

Soobin eventually escaped in a fit of anger, but not before he questioned their humanity, screamed at them to move, and called for the producers to intervene.

Clearly, these Gen Z idols know how to have a good time, as the various variety shows they have participated in are ample evidence of. While they do not hesitate to betray each other while competing, TXT members also often team up with each other to hoodwink producers and cheat at games.

The CROWN group recently posted pictures with Marshmello, sparking rumors of a collaboration with the American record producer. TXT also met up with Tommy Brown aka TBHits, a rapper and producer. While it is unclear what project is in the works, it's safe to say that it will be phenomenal and awaited by fans worldwide.

