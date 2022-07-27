5 top shows like Paper Girls on Prime Videos

Prime Video is set to release its latest science fiction title, Paper Girls, on July 29. Hailed popularly as the next Stranger Things, the series follows a group of four young girls who get involved in something way beyond their comprehension and must now fight, for the sake of their own survival as well as that of the universe.

Paper Girls begins in 1988 with four adolescent girls working as paper girls who deliver the morning newspaper. On the night after Halloween, they are mysteriously transported 30 years into the future to 2019. They meet their future selves and try to get back to their own time while getting involved in a time war.

The series is based on the YA comic book series originally written by Brian K. Vaughn with artwork by Cliff Chiang. The multiple Eisner award-winning comic book series published 30 issues from 2015 to 2019.

Paper Girls shows promise as another teen science fiction title, somewhat similar to Stranger Things. Be sure to catch the series as it releases on Prime Video on July 29, 2022.

Some Prime Video titles you need to watch if you like Paper Girls

1) Night Sky

Night Sky (Image via Prime Video)

Similar to Amazon's upcoming sci-fi title, Paper Girls, Night Sky is another science fiction series highlighted with a thrilling adventure drama. Created by Holden Miller and Daniel Connolly, the show released on Prime Video on May 20, 2022. Night Sky features Academy Award winning actors, J. K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek in the lead roles as an elderly couple with a secret of their own.

Irene and Frankling York are an elderly couple living alone after their son killed himself, and their granddaughter is away for her studies. Although they seem just like any other normal elderly couple, they have a huge secret stashed in their backyard. They discovered a portal to a strange and deserted alien planet in their backyard, and have revisited that place numerous times, as their own little getaway, keeping it secret from the whole world.

But things seem to get much more intense and interesting when an unknown man appears in the chamber, and the story explores the existence of a cult which has managed these teleporters for years.

2) Carnival Row

Carnival Row (Image via Prime Video)

Carnival Row is a fantasy neo-noir offering by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham. It has an ensemble cast featuring some prominent actors like Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, Indira Verma, Andrew Gower and Jared Harris.

Carnival Row tells the story of a fantasy world where mythological creatures and human beings co-exist. After mythological beasts and otherworldly beings have to escape from their war-torn homeland, they live in the human city as immigrants.

When a series of mysterious murders take place in the city, a detective sets out to get to the bottom of the matter. Among rising tensions, are the creatures really the ones responsible for the murders or is it somebody else who wants to disturb the sliver of peace left in the society. Watch the series to find out.

3) The Wilds

The Wilds (Image via Prime Video)

The Wilds is a drama series from Prime Video created by Sarah Streicher. Similar to Paper Girls, The Wilds also revolves around a group of teenagers who have to depend on each other to survive the fate that has befallen them, after they're stranded on an island.

The first season of the show came out in December 2020 and revolved around a group of teenage girls on their way to a women's empowerment program in Hawaii, but their plane broke down in the middle of the sea, stranding them on a deserted island. Without any signs of rescue on the horizon, the girls have to depend on each other and work together to survive their predicament.

Unknown to them, the whole incident is a premeditated and staged social experiment being conducted by the Dawn of the Eve group. The second season broadened the horizons of the experiment and showed a similar experiment being conducted on a group of boys.

The Wilds may not be a fantasy drama, but the psychological thrill and the trope of a group of individuals coming together to act as a group to survive is similar to what we will be seeing in the Paper Girls.

4) Tales From the Loop

Tales From the Loop (Image via Prime Video)

Tales From the Loop is a 2020 science fiction drama series adapted from Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag's work under the same name. Developed into a series by Nathaniel Halpern, the series stars Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Jonathan Pryce and Duncan Joiner in lead roles.

Tales From the Loop tells stories about the residents living in the fictional city of Mercer, Ohio. A machine called "The Loop" has been made underneath the city in a facility called the Mercer Center for Experimental Physics, with the objective of uncovering the mysteries of the universe. The series follows residents of the city as their lives intertwine with each other and is mysteriously affected by the Loop.

Like Paper Girls, Tales From the Loop has time travel as one of its central themes and explores mixed and alternate timelines throughout its story.

5) Undone

Undone (Image via Prime Video)

Undone is a 2019 animated drama series created by Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg of BoJack Horseman fame. The first adult animated series on Prime Video, the series used rotoscoping and features actual actors instead of only voices to animated characters. Undone stars Roza Salazar, Bob Odenkirk and Siddharth Dhananjay in lead roles.

The series follows Alma Winograd Diaz, a Mexican-American woman who was bored of her daily life, stuck in the same routine. After she gets into a near death car-crash, she starts seeing her deceased father and is told by the apparition that he was murdered. Simultaneously, she learns how to travel through time and uses this discover the truth behind her father's death.

Similar to Paper Girls, this series also features time travel but with more of a intimate and personal approach to the story. The second season of Undone released this year in April.

