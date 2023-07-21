5 upcoming Nike sneaker releases of August 2023

In 2023, Nike continues to captivate the sneaker market with brand-new releases that showcase its innovative designs and commitment to sustainability.

Nike's ability to release high-quality products has solidified the brand's reputation and helped gain a loyal following of sneakerheads. The brand is committed to sustainability and has embarked on a journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, aiming to protect the future of sports and the environment.

With their combination of cutting-edge designs and iconic collaborations, Nike is set to launch some popular sneaker models in August 2023.

From Jordan Luka 2 to Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low - Sneakers going to come in August 2023

1) Jordan Luka 2 "Matador"

While Luka's previous "Matador" PEs focused on the vivid red hues of the Spanish bullfighter's attire, the second signature shoe instead has a subtle "Washed Teal" costume. Everything is given the pastel treatment, including the collar lining, knit base layer, laces, and upper overlays.

The pair's upper eyelets, speckled TPU shank, and various branding embellishments are dressed in opulent "Golden Metallic" hits that stand out against coverage of light blue. This Nike sneaker is going to launch on August 3, with a retail price of $130.

2) Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS "Varsity Royal"

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Varsity Royal," which was first seen back in February of this year, has recently been made public in person. The pair is mostly comprised of white tumbled leather, which takes on a texture resembling snakeskin around the back half of the shoe. The design boasts the brogue style typical to the shape.

The cool tone emphasizes the trims, laces, and heels, while the neutral tone darkens the midsole and lining. On August 4, this Nike sneaker will see a release for $150.

3) Jordan Tatum 1 "Denim"

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula pic.twitter.com/JIOhILMlgO Jayson Tatum debuts the denim Jordan Tatum 1 at NBA Summer League

Tatum's signature basketball shoe will soon come in a colorway that pays respect to the player's pre-game look, combining the hues of wheat tones, mystic navy, photon dust, stone blue, and university crimson. The upper of the shoe is made of designed mesh, which increases breathability and makes the shoe seem lighter.

The TPU eyelets, collar, and heel overlays are highlighted by the denim-washed details. The Jumpman logo can be seen in red on the lateral ankle, with Tatum's "JT" branding on the tongue. This pair of signature shoes will release on August 10, with a $120 price tag.

4) Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Sail/Wolf Grey"

The Union Los Angeles x Air Jordan 1 is expected to release on August 11. Vivid turquoise stitching can be seen just below the Jordan wings logo with the UN/LA flap across the tongue, realizing Chris Gibbs' idea of fusing two pairs into a single pair via Frankenstein-esque chaotic sewing at the ankle.

The "BBS" stitched at the heel is a tribute to Gibbs' wife Beth and her Bephie's Beauty Supply brand, while the yellow color of the upper panels is also consistent with the original pairs. The price tag for the Nike sneakers will be $200.

5) Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Porpoise”

At his recent visit to the two-time Super Bowl MVP's show, Eli Manning discussed the launch of his Up NYC store and gave viewers their first glimpse at the Terror Squad x Air Force 1 white/grey during the interview. The pair will come on August 19, for $150.

Terror Squad Air Force 1s have been known for their dramatic color blocking and vibrant color schemes, but this white and grey design is rather simple. It pairs light grey heels, collars, Swooshes, and outsoles with white toe boxes, quarter panels, and midsoles. Naturally, the "TS" insignia for Terror Squad is stitched on the lateral heel.

These are just a few highly anticipated Nike sneakers that will come in the next month but there will be more. Stay tuned to get more information.