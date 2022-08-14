5 most viewed dance relays of all time

Dance relay is a creative and entertaining concept that has fans obsessed. To put it simply, K-pop idols line up in a queue format and perform the choreographies of their songs. Usually, the artists partake in dance relays when they release their new music.

From Stray Kids to TWICE, various K-pop groups have graced the dance floor with their goofy and cheerful persona. The concept becomes even more interesting because of the small changes the artists introduce, which might necessarily not align with the official choreography.

The unexpected moves and quirky acts that idols pull off in dance relays make them so popular. This article features five of the most viewed performances of all time.

Disclaimer: This list includes the most viewed videos till August 2022.

Five most viewed dance relays of all time

5) Dance The Night Away by TWICE (21.2 million views)

Released on August 20, 2018, this dance relay video by TWICE has over 21.2 million views at the moment. The girl group’s performance on their electronic dance-pop number, Dance The Night Away, was youthful and charismatic. The song was the lead single from TWICE’s fifth Extended Play (EP) Summer Nights.

The JPY girls move to the beats of the groovy track in high heels and stilettos, signifying their might and excellent body control. Some fans were concerned that the dresses were uncomfortable or too short for the members to wear on a raised platform, but their amazing professionalism handled the situation pretty well.

4) I Can’t Stop Me by TWICE (21.7 million views)

I Can’t Stop Me by TWICE’s Eyes Wide Open album is undoubtedly the most catchy song by the girl group and its position at number four on the list is not surprising. Released on October 30, 2020, the dance relay video has over 21.7 million views as of August 2022.

Appearing in black-and-white themed outfits, TWICE members really show off their visuals, and rightly so. The captivating beats of the synthwave track along with the sensational moves by members are the perfect combination that one can ask for.

The relay video offers choreography almost similar to that of its official music video. However, the cherry on the cake remains the iconic steps in the chorus that will keep you hooked.

3) NUNU NANA by Jessi (21.9 million views)

This track by Jessi’s second Extended Play (EP) NUNA, was a major hit not just on YouTube but also on other social media platforms such as TikTok. The relay video was released on July 30, 2020, and has garnered over 21.9 million views as of August 2022.

With Jessi’s confident personality, it's a known fact that everything that the artist does turns into gold. Wearing a bold yet stunning outfit, the K-pop idol, along with her dancers, sweeps the floor with charisma.

While the choreography, akin to the official music video, reflects Jessi’s swagger but nothing screams more of the artist than her closing steps. Also the most viewed part of the dance relay, the Zoom singer highlights her adorable space buns and gives a glimpse of her back tattoo.

2) BACK DOOR by Stray Kids (24 million views)

Premiered on September 18, 2020, the Stray Kids dance relay video has over 24 million views. BACK DOOR was released as part of the boy band’s repackaged album IN LIFE.

The members’ highly energetic and coordinated choreography made fans rethink the concept of relay dances. From group formations to Felix’s unplanned goofy moves amidst the spirited steps offered fans the time of their lives.

Even more entertaining were the behind-the-scenes moments at the end that showcased the silly and lively personalities of the Thunderous singers.

1) HIP by MAMAMOO (27.9 million views)

Released on November 21, 2019, this dance relay by MAMAMOO has a whopping 27.9 million views. It is only a matter of time before the video surpasses 30 million views. The dance-pop number, HIP, is the title track of the girl band’s third studio album, Reality in Black.

Starting with Hwasa flaunting her twerking skills, it gradually moves to showcase each member’s goofy and magnetic persona. Wearing black uppers and baggy blue jeans, the Starry Night singers gave a casual yet unique look. Not only the visuals but their iconic choreography is also a major reason why MAMAMOO tops the most viewed dance relay video list.

Evidently, the massive reception of these relay videos has created a need for K-pop idols to partake in them even more. Their popularity is a testament to the fact that fans love the otherwise new format of bringing out artists’ quirky personalities.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta