6 best South Korean movies released in 2023

The global audience started paying attention to South Korean movies after Bong Joon-ho's Parasite racked up the statuettes at the 92nd Academy Awards. It cemented the fact that South Korea is home to talented filmmakers who enjoy exploring imaginative narratives.

In the last few years, cinephiles have made a point to keep track of new South Korean releases to avoid missing out on possible cinematic gems.

It has become known that South Korean movies are very good at depicting heartwarming romance and emotional narratives. However, that is not all. They can also churn out riveting thrillers and impressive action-heavy plots. With plenty of titles releasing each year, it isn't always easy to know what to watch and which ones to skip.

Like every year, 2023 also saw many notable releases. However, there are some well-made South Korean movies boasting engrossing plots and stellar performances that movie lovers should add to their year-end watchlist.

Smugglers, Road to Boston, and four other South Korean movies that will appeal to global audiences

1) The Point Men (January 2023)

Directed by Yim Soon-rye, this South Korean movie is based on true events. The story gives viewers insight into the 2007 South Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan. A diplomat, Jung Jae-ho (Hwang Jung-min), and an NIS agent, Park Dae-sik (Hyun Bin), put everything on the line to save the lives of the Korean hostages.

Hyun Bin rose to fame for his roles in romantic comedies. However, with time, he has explored more complex roles that allow him to push the envelope as an actor. As the tough NIS agent, he is dangerous and intimidating without losing his charismatic and witty side.

Hwang Jung-min's performance is compelling as always, establishing once again why he is one of the highest-grossing actors in South Korea.

2) The Roundup: No Way Out (May 2023)

Ma Dong-seok was thrust into the limelight after his memorable performance in Train to Busan (2016). Since then, he has worked in many notable South Korean movies and has made a name for himself. The Roundup is a popular film series that stars Ma Dong-seok as Detective Ma Seok-do, who will stop at nothing to bring down criminals.

This movie, directed by Lee Sang-yong, is the third installment in the series, wherein a murder investigation leads the detective to a gang of vicious thugs and a dangerous synthetic drug. It has enough fights and violence to keep even ardent action movie fans happy. Ma Dong-seok shines yet again as the steadfast detective who strikes fear in the hearts of wrongdoers.

3) Smugglers (July 2023)

This South Korean movie focuses on Haenyeo, professional divers who don't use any mechanical equipment to retrieve sea products. They lose their jobs because of a chemical plant, however, Chun-ja (Kim Hye-soo) has a plan that catapults them into the world of smuggling. In addition to Kim Hye-soo, it also stars Yum Jung-ah, Zo In-sung, and others.

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, this South Korean movie is fast-paced and captivating. The best part about the narrative is the focus on character development, which helps keep the viewer thoroughly entertained.

4) Road to Boston (September 2023)

Directed by Kang Je-gyu, this South Korean movie is a biopic. It tells the story of Korean athletes who took part in the 1947 Boston International Marathon. It was a momentous moment, as it was the first international marathon held since World War II. The movie stars Ha Jung-woo and Im Si-wan in the lead roles.

The beautiful story and stunning cinematography make this movie worth watching. The endearing characters, each with a story to tell, help carry the narrative and keep the viewer hooked from beginning to end.

5) 12.12: The Day (November 2023)

Like The Point Men, this South Korean movie is also based on true events. The narrative explores the events of the December 12, 1979, military coup. However, viewers should keep in mind that it is a fictional retelling. Hwang Jung-min plays security commander Chun Doo-gwang, and Jung Woo-sung takes on the role of Lee Tae-shin, commander of the Capital Garrison Command.

One of the highest-earning South Korean movies of 2023, 12.12: The Day, directed by Kim Sung-su, is an engaging watch. The leads do a great job of portraying the complex characters, ensuring that viewers stay invested in the narrative.

6) Noryang: Deadly Sea (December 2023)

South Korean filmmakers have a knack for making stunning war films, and this one is no different. Directed by Kim Han-min, it is the final film in the Yi Sun-sin trilogy. The story focuses on the well-known Battle of Noryang. The talented Kim Yoon-seok stars as the titular character, Yi Sun-sin.

This is a great option for cinephiles who enjoy epic war movies with plenty of intensity. From ingenuity to resilience, the narrative explores different aspects of war. Electric and captivating, it is a fitting end to the successful trilogy.

Movie lovers looking to explore cinematic South Korean movies should check out these intriguing titles released in 2023.