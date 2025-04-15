6 discontinued Costco products that we wish would come back

Costco was in the Top 10 of the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index rankings, recognized for its bulk pricing and wide range of products. Over the years, the warehouse giant has brought new products to its shelves that have been a hit with customers but has also pulled some fan favorites much too soon, including signature desserts and convenient meal kits.

Ad

While Costco's aisles are still packed with products catering to the needs of a customer, here is a list of six products that were discontinued but are still missed. While some of these items make limited-time seasonal comebacks, others remain off the shelf so far.

Discontinued Costco items that should come back

1) Kirkland Signature Coffee Cake Muffins

The Coffee Cake Muffins are popular amongst fans (Image via Instagram/@costcobuys)

Costco's bakery items are often a hit amongst fans, and the Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins were no different. The muffins, known for their light texture and coffee-cinnamon flavor, were sold in two packs of six for about $9.99. The muffins featured a buttery cinnamon streusel topping.

Ad

While Costco discontinued the bakery item around the COVID-19 pandemic, the muffin has made a few seasonal comebacks. Moreover, Costco brought a similar treat for a limited period of time in September 2024. The Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Coffee Cake Loafs featured a 30-ounce cake retailing for just $9.99, featuring a cinnamon and cocoa cake topped with a cinnamon and butter topping.

2) Food Court Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels were discontinued in 2006 (Image via Unsplash)

Costco offered soft pretzels in their food court, which had savory and sweet options, but discontinued the bakery item in 2006. In many locations, they were replaced by churros. The sweet soft pretzels were topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, while the savory option featured coarse salt.

Ad

The soft pretzels remain a nostalgic item for many members, although there have been no signs of a comeback.

3) Churros

Nutella Churros (Image via Getty)

The Churros, which replaced the soft pretzels, were originally priced at $1 and were popular for their generous size and cinnamon sugar coating. They were briefly discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to shelves in 2021 in a slightly different design and at $1.50. In January 2024, the churros were again discontinued and were replaced with double chocolate chunk cookies.

Ad

The Churros were supplied by Tio Pepe's, a brand under J&J Snack Foods. While no longer available at the food court, they are still available in the frozen food section.

4) Acai Bowl

The Acai Bowls were discontinued in 2020 (Image via Unsplash)

The Acai Bowl was added to the food court in 2018 and was priced at $4.99. The bowl featured a base made of Sambozan acai and was topped with fresh berries, bananas, Kirkland Signature Granola, and honey.

Ad

The acai bowl was discontinued in 2020 around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although freshly made acai bowls are not on the menu, customers can find alternative options in the frozen section at the warehouse chain, including the Tattooed Chef Organic Acai Bowls. These come in packs of six 6.25-ounce bowls for about $11.89

5) Fresh Gelato

Gelato Display NYC (Image via Getty)

First introduced in 2009, the Fresh Made Gelato at the food court featured three scoops of gelato in a waffle cone for $1.50 or a full quart to-go for $4.99. The gelato and waffle cones were made in-house, so they were fresh and a step up for serving in paper cups. However, the gelato was not available at all Costco locations and quite faded out of the menu.

Ad

6) Combo Pizza

The Combo Pizza was an excellent option (Image via Costco)

The Combo Pizza was a staple in the food court menu, loaded with toppings and priced at around $9.95 for the whole 18-inch pie- about 12 slices. Customers could also opt for individual double-sized slices for $1.99 each. However, the pizza was discontinued in 2020 due to scaling back efforts in light of the pandemic.

Ad

The warehouse chain has since introduced a take-and-bake version of the pizza in its frozen section, but the original ready-to-serve has not been brought back to the food court menu.

In the meantime, the warehouse giant continues to bring signature treats and food items, such as the Ricco Gelato Sea Salt Caramel Snickerdoodle Sandwiches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More