6 family TV shows that everyone should watch

Family TV shows have always been in demand, primarily because it is common for families, big and small, to carve out time to watch TV together. Moreover, this concept has universal appeal, since it is not confined to any one culture or community. Family TV shows tend to promote wholesome content and usually carry inspirational messages around family values, mutual respect, parenting, friendship, and more.

When it comes to family TV shows, some titles that have gained worldwide success include The Brady Bunch (1969), Full House (1987), Family Matters (1989), Modern Family (2009), and more. Given the demand for family TV shows, new titles are released often. However, the variety of options can sometimes be overwhelming, which can lead to real gems getting buried under the windfall.

Viewers looking for quality family TV shows should make a point of finding underrated titles offering a rich viewing experience that will appeal to family members of different age groups.

The Hardy Boys, Life by Ella, and four other family TV shows that are wholesome and entertaining

1) Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street (2014)

This family TV show has two seasons and 39 episodes. Sloane Morgan Siegel stars as Gortimer Gibbon, a young boy who lives on Normal Street along with two of his best friends Mel and Ranger, played by Ashley Boettcher and Drew Justice, respectively. Even though their neighborhood looks normal from the outside, there is plenty of mystery and magic to be explored.

The best part about this show has to be the relatable young characters. It is a treat to see the world through their eyes and be a part of their zany adventures.

2) Fresh Off the Boat (2015)

This hilarious family TV show is loosely based on Eddie Huang's autobiography. Containing six seasons and 116 episodes, the show focuses on the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family who adjust to modern American life while keeping true to their roots. It stars Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, and Ian Chen, among others.

The cleverly written show shines in the way it tackles cultural differences between the East and West. Fans of the show believe the exploration of Asian American identity is also carried out in good taste.

3) The Hardy Boys (2020)

Written by Edward Stratemeyer, the Hardy Boys is one of the most well-known teen mystery book series of all time. Therefore, it is not surprising to learn that there have been multiple adaptations of Stratemeyer's works to date. The latest adaptation is this show starring Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy.

Like the book, this show follows the two brothers as they uncover mysteries in their town of Bridgeport. Well-acted and suspenseful, this show packs in plenty of unexpected twists and turns to keep the whole family engaged. It has three seasons and 31 episodes.

4) Secrets of Sulphur Springs (2021)

Like The Hardy Boys, this family TV show is also perfect for families who enjoy thrillers. Containing three seasons and 27 episodes, it focuses on a young boy named Griffin Campbell, played by Preston Oliver. He comes to know that the hotel that his father recently bought is haunted. So, he and his new friend Harper, portrayed by Kyliegh Curran, embark on some exciting and spooky adventures.

This show has plenty to offer including ghosts, time-travel, interesting back-stories and more. Well-developed characters and realistic performances add to an interesting narrative.

5) Life by Ella (2022)

Viewers looking for inspirational family TV shows need not look any further. This show, containing ten episodes, stars Lily Brooks O'Briant in the lead. She plays young Ella, who has had to take time off school to get cancer treatment. After becoming cancer-free, she is determined to live life to the fullest, which doesn't always go according to plan.

It is endearing to see young Ella gain a new perspective on life after all she has been through. It also realistically portrays the challenges of growing up and how important it is to learn from varied experiences, both good and bad.

6) Best Foot Forward (2022)

Comprising ten episodes, this family TV show is based on Josh Sundquist's memoir. The central character is 12-year-old Josh Dubin, played by Logan Marmino. Josh has a prosthetic leg and has always been homeschooled. When he finally gets the opportunity to attend school like other kids his age, he is determined to make a good impression.

Heartwarming and sensitive, the show does a great job of showcasing the challenges and rewards of stepping out of one's comfort zone. Josh's transition from home school to public school is not seamless, but his optimistic spirit and the support of his friends and family make it a memorable one.

These quality family TV shows are perfect for families looking for well-written stories that are realistic and relatable.