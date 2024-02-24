6 interesting Thai shows that everyone should watch

Over the years, Asian shows have gained popularity beyond borders. While Korean shows still hold the torch in terms of global recognition, Thai shows are not far behind. The interesting thing about modern-day Thai shows is that their narratives, while rooted in Thai society and culture, have international appeal in terms of cinematography, exciting plots, story progression, and realistic characters.

It cannot be denied that Thai BL shows have played a big role in getting international audiences interested in content coming out of Thailand. These shows have been praised by viewers for their focus on inclusive love stories that highlight endearing same-sex couples. However, it is important to note that not all content that comes out of Thailand specifically explores LGBTQ angles.

Thai shows span a variety of genres, and cinephiles are sure to find one that piques their interest. Viewers who are exploring Thai shows for the first time should single out shows that offer the best of unconventional stories, well-developed characters, and unexpected plot twists.

Delete, VIP, and four other Thai shows that will keep viewers intrigued from start to finish

1) Girl from Nowhere (2018)

Containing two seasons and 21 episodes, this series is ideal for viewers who enjoy thrilling narratives with horror elements. The story focuses on a mysterious young girl called Nanno, played by Chicha Amatayakul. She transfers to different schools and goes about exposing the lies and secrets of the students and faculty.

This engaging Thai show explores dark and gritty story angles but still manages to keep it palatable. In its entirety, the show introduces viewers to many memorable characters, but the main star has to be Nanno. Morally gray and calculating, she commands attention whenever she is onscreen.

2) Analog Squad (2023)

This heartwarming Thai show has eight episodes in total. The story focuses on Pond, played by Nopachai Chaiyanam, who finds out that his estranged father is dying. In order to make him proud, Pond recruits three people to pose as his family. However, things start to get complicated when feelings get involved.

Cinematic and relatable, the show shines a spotlight on family values and reminds viewers that no family is perfect. Every family comes with its own set of complications, and it falls on the members to find ways to make it work for everyone. It is a slow burn, but one that is worth the watch.

3) Delete (2023)

In this Thai show, the focus is on a mysterious phone that has the ability to make people disappear. The phone comes into the possession of a couple who are having an affair. They are tired of their current partners and decide to get rid of them using the phone, but things don't go exactly as planned.

This Thai show is perfect for viewers who enjoy gritty narratives that are difficult to predict. The characters are well-developed, and the cast does a great job of making their characters seem believable. One of the best things about this show is that it only has eight episodes, making it an ideal pick for weekend binging.

4) Laws of Attraction (2023)

This is the perfect watch for viewers who can't get enough of enemies-to-lovers plots. In this show, Thanapat Kawila stars as a ruthless lawyer named Charn. He always finds ways to turn any situation in his favor.

When he looks into a suspicious accident case, he meets Tinn, portrayed by Rachata Hampanont, who has a great sense of justice and integrity. Although they clash in the beginning, they realize that the case is much bigger than they had imagined.

Charn and Tinn have great chemistry, and even though they have very different personalities, they tend to complement each other which encourages the audience to root for them. With romance, intrigue, and action, this show has everything to keep viewers hooked.

5) VIP (2023)

Viewers looking for drama need not look any further. This Thai show focuses on a successful career woman named Rin, played by Fonthip Watcharatrakul. She is well-respected at her place of work. Not to mention, she has an equally successful husband. However, her perfect life starts to crack when she receives a message that states her husband is cheating on her with one of her colleagues.

A remake of the South Korean drama of the same name, this show differs from the source as it incorporates elements of Thai society and culture. The actors do a great job of bringing depth to their characters which adds to the intriguing narrative. It has 16 episodes in total.

6) Wednesday Club (2023)

This entertaining Thai series explores coming-of-age, family values, friendship, romance, and much more. The focus is on a club that has a total of seven members. Each of them suffers from their own problems, and they want the club to be an outlet for them to be truly themselves. However, there is one rule - members can't pursue romantic relationships with one another.

Spanning 12 episodes, this show packs in multiple angles with multiple characters which keeps things interesting. The talented cast does a great job of making their characters realistic and memorable.

Viewers who are new to the Thai genre should make a point to check out these interesting titles, as they offer intriguing plots complemented by captivating performances.