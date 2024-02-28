6 South Korean variety shows that are hilarious

As compared to K-dramas, South Korean variety shows still have a long way to go in terms of generating worldwide interest. However, it cannot be denied that variety shows coming out of South Korea have great potential when it comes to unique concepts and comedy quotient. It also helps that many reputed Korean celebrities tend to join South Korean variety shows as regular presenters or special guests.

South Korea witnesses many variety show releases each year. Some are new episodes for long-running shows, while others are whole new offerings. A few titles have also been able to make a mark internationally. Examples include Knowing Bros (2015), Busted! (2018) and New Journey to the West (2015).

The best thing about South Korean variety shows is that there is no set formula. Each show is refreshingly unique. Creators also make a point to focus on the humor aspect by putting hosts and guests through tough challenges. Reality TV fans should keep an eye out for quality South Korean variety shows.

Battle Trip, Unexpected Business and four more South Korean variety shows that will make you laugh out loud

1) Weekly Idol (2011)

One of the longest-running South Korean variety shows, Weekly Idol is perfect for viewers who are fond of K-pop. In this show, which has 652 episodes to date, K-pop singers and bands promote their new music and take part in fun activities that allow viewers to see a different side of their favorite artists.

Although the show hosts have changed many times over the years, it has managed to maintain an entertaining format that allows K-pop stars to showcase their singing range, dancing abilities and other impressive skills.

2) Three Meals a Day (2014)

As expected from the title, food plays a big part in this South Korean variety show containing nine seasons and 106 episodes. The lead cast lives in a small village for three days a week. They have to make their own meals but the catch is that they have to find all the ingredients themselves.

In the first season, Lee Seo-jin and Ok Taecyeon were cast as the leads. Besides the lead cast, other celebrities would often join in as guests. In most cases, the cast is not very skilled at handling ingredients and preparing dishes which leads to many humorous situations. It is also refreshing to see celebrities in an unglamorous setting wherein they can just be themselves.

3) Battle Trip (2016)

This South Korean variety show is perfect for viewers who like to travel. It has two seasons with 216 episodes, along with four specials. In each episode, groups of celebrities travel to different destinations. The guests make their own itineraries and showcase the best things that can be experienced in said locations. Then the most impressive plan is chosen through a process of voting.

This hilarious South Korean variety show does a great job of capturing the spontaneous and awkward moments that are part and parcel of a trip. It is also funny to see how celebrities react to different unexpected situations when they are traveling.

4) Celebrity Bromance (2016)

Friendship dynamics can differ from person to person. In this South Korean variety show, containing 14 episodes, the focus is on celebrity friendships. Given how Korean celebrities prefer to keep their private lives under wraps. This show provided a rare opportunity for fans to know more about their favorite stars and their celebrity buddies.

Many famous celebrities like Jungkook, Zico, Ahn Hyo-seop and more took part in the show. Each episode focuses on two buddies as they spend quality time together. Inside jokes, crazy antics and plenty of wholesome bonding make this variety show a must-watch.

5) House on Wheels (2020)

In this South Korean variety show, three actors travel across the country in a cozy wheeled house. They also invite different guests to spend a night or two with them. In the first season, Sung Dong-il, Kim Hee-won and Yeo Jin-goo were cast in the lead.

The cramped space enables the hosts to bond faster with their guests which then translates to hilarious interactions and exchanges. It is also fun to see the cast bicker and complain as they work around the challenges of the compact space. It has four seasons and 35 episodes.

6) Unexpected Business (2021)

Starring Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung, this South Korean variety show has three seasons with 38 episodes. In each season, Tae-hyun and In-sung have to take charge of a different supermarket and serve guests with simple meals. They usually have help in the form of "part-timers" who are also celebrities.

Given that most of them don't have a lot of experience running a store, they run into a variety of problems. Endearing and hilarious, this variety show doesn't only focus on the celebrities but also on the spirited customers who drop by to liven up their day.

Viewers looking for funny reality shows should check out these titles that put their own spin on Korean food and culture.