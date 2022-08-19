6 times BTS’ Jung Kook gave vampire vibes

BTS’ Jung Kook is all set to take over the K-pop world with his upcoming Photo-Folio, Me, Myself, and Jung Kook ‘Time Difference’. Considering this would be the first solo project that the K-pop idol releases after BTS’ brief break announcement, ARMYs are more excited than ever.

The Photo-Folio concept, as stated by the artist, is vampire-themed, and this has created waves of responses from fans worldwide. They have long wished to see the idol partake in an eerie and mystical concept.

From creating a hundred Jung Kook-Vampire edits to perceiving his looks as ‘vampire material,’ ARMYs have cashed upon every opportunity to boost their imagination.

In light of this, let’s look at some of Jung Kook’s looks from various concerts and photoshoots that gave off vampire energy.

Six times BTS’ Jung Kook’s looks gave off major vampire vibes

1) Lotte Family Concert 2019

Look one (Image via Pinterest)

BTS' acts for the Lotte Family Concert on August 11, 2019, were a massive hit among fans and gave some of the most iconic moments. The KSPO Dome within the Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea, rose in uproar witnessing the Bangtan boys' spectacular performance, particularly Jung Kook's dashing looks.

Dressed in all-black, BTS' Jung Kook gave fans major vampire energy. The Euphoria singer's hair curls and on-spot vampire-like makeup boosted ARMYs' imagination. His facial expressions gave an eerie and bold look akin to a vampire's.

2) MAP OF THE SOUL 7: Black Swan Version

Look two (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)

The concept photos of BTS's fourth studio album, MAP OF THE SOUL 7, which was released in February 2020, stormed the internet. Especially noteworthy was the Black Swan version, which perfectly fit the mysterious and spectral atmosphere of a vampire-themed concept.

“Okay so vampire Jungkook, just need the corset, the smoldering makeup, and the sexy heeled boots and we are ascending.”

“Black swan concept shoot corset + dark angel wings Jungkook and pictorial vampy goth Jungkook are for me and me only”

BTS' Jung Kook's black corset paired with a high-neck pullover accentuated his waist and gave it an extremely sleek look. The feather statement piece, silver accessories, and hair bangs that beautifully fell over his forehead added all the elements to serve a vampire look.

3) BTS’ Winter Package 2021

Look three (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)

The Bangtan Boys' Winter Package 2021 was filmed at what many fans recognized as Jumunjin Beach, South Korea. Considering Spring Day's music video was also filmed at the same location, ARMYs were excited to relive it. However, BTS' Jung Kook again came to the limelight for his mystical demeanor.

“Can’t believe that winter package really gave us long hair Jungkook, just look at how good he looks”

The golden maknae not only earned compliments over his long hair but also his overall vampire-like outfit. His aura in the black blazer and unusual hairdo reminds one of a similar look served by Klaus Mikaelson from the famous vampire-themed show The Originals.

4) MAP OF THE SOUL 7: Concept Photo 3

Look four (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that ARMYs manifested BTS' Jung Kook working on a vampire-themed solo project. The dream to see him as a vampire aggravated after the group dropped 'MAP OF THE SOUL: Concept Photo 3' pictures in February 2020.

The Still With You singer donned a white shirt with a black bow tie and paired it with a sleek blazer. The wine glass in his hand is the most-cliche element of any vampire-based show because of his uncanny resemblance to blood. This sparked discussions on the already heated subject of BTS' Jung Kook's eerie vampire looks.

“Vampire Jungkook drinking blood out of a wine glass A CONCEPT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE PLEASE”

5) MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E- Route version [Youth]

Look five (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)

From dark lip shade to his deadly stares directly into the camera, BTS' Jung Kook left no stone unturned with this MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E look. The ear accessories and hair bangs falling on his forehead added spice to his bold appearance.

The K-pop idol's rhinestone-embellished striped jacket from Balmain, a french luxury fashion house, was the perfect statement piece to give him an elite vampire vibe.

6) MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E - Clue version [PERSONA]

Look six (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)

This iconic look of BTS' Jung Kook from the MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E concept pictures made fans berserk. The red and black outfit with a loose-fitting animal-print shirt by Park Seong-il, designer of Lemetech, was everything ARMY needed to imagine the idol in a vampire persona.

From red lips to smoky eyes looks with a tint of pink eyeshadow, BTS' Jung Kook indeed peaked the vampire-themed concept fans have always dreamt of. Additionally, the maknae also wore the outfit for the My Time Performance during the MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E Concert in October 2020.

The looks mentioned above by BTS' Jung Kook give a glimpse into his upcoming project. These set a precedent as to what ARMYs can expect from the vampire-themed concept.

The pre-sale for Me, Myself, and Jung Kook Time Difference Photo-Folio will begin on August 18, 2022, on the Weverse Shop. Furthermore, the release date of the Photo-Folio is scheduled for September 1 globally and November 2, 2022, for the USA.

