6 ways to keep your sneakers last longer

Sneakers, for many, are not just footwear but a lifestyle statement. However, the joy of sporting your favorite pair comes with the challenge of maintaining them, especially if they double as your 'most favorite pair in the closet'. Frequent use inevitably leads to wear and tear, but with the right care and maintenance, you can significantly extend the life of your beloved sneakers.

Understanding the need to balance style with durability, this guide offers six effective ways to ensure your kicks stay in top condition for longer. Whether preserving the aesthetics or ensuring functional longevity, these methods, ranging from basic care to smart preservation techniques, will help you make the most out of your treasured footwear.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Tips to care for your sneakers throughout the year

1) Wear sneakers as per the weather conditions

Wear the shoes as per the weather conditions. (Image via Pexels)

Being selective about when and where you wear your kicks can substantially increase their lifespan. Just like saving your best outfit for special occasions, it's wise to choose your sneakers based on the day's conditions.

Reserve delicate materials like suede for dry, sunny days, and opt for more robust, weather-resistant options when the forecast predicts rain or harsh conditions. This approach not only preserves your trainers but also ensures they're suitable for the environment you're stepping into.

2) No insole odor should bother

No insole odor should bother you. (Image via Pexels)

A common issue with frequently worn footwear is the odor buildup, primarily due to sweat and moisture. To combat this, wear moisture-wicking socks and allow your kicks to dry out fully between wears.

Consider using a natural deodorizing spray with essential oils like peppermint and tea tree, which freshen up the insoles without leaving any harmful residues. This practice not only keeps your sneakers smelling fresh but also extends their wearable life.

3) Know how to protect them once unboxed

Know how to protect them once unboxed (Image via Pexels)

Taking proactive measures can save your sneakers from premature damage. Upon unboxing, apply a quality repellent spray to protect them from dirt and water. This is particularly crucial if you plan to wear them in rainy or muddy conditions. Regularly test their water resistance and reapply the spray every few months to ensure ongoing protection.

4) Keep it clean by hand

Keep it clean by hand. (Image via Pexels)

Regular, gentle cleaning is key to maintaining your sports shoes. Use a damp cloth, a soft-bristled brush, and a cleaner specifically designed for sneakers. Tackle surface dirt with the cloth and more stubborn stains with the brush, being mindful to use the right type of bristles for your sneaker’s material.

Avoid machine washing, as it can significantly shorten the life of your sneakers by causing excessive wear and tear.

5) Think of replacing the consumables

Think of replacing the consumables. (Image via Pexels)

Insoles and shoelaces are the most wear-prone parts of a sneaker. Replacing insoles not only revitalizes the comfort but also extends the overall life of the shoes. Regularly switching between insoles can distribute wear and maintain shoe integrity. Likewise, fresh laces can breathe new life into an old pair, giving them a refreshed appearance and extended usability.

6) Soak the laces

Soak the Laces (Image via Pexels)

Laces often lose their luster before the rest of the sneaker does. Revive them by soaking them in a mix of sneaker cleaner or laundry detergent. Let them sit, then use a toothbrush for stubborn stains.

Rinse thoroughly and hang to dry. Avoid bleach, even for white laces, as it weakens the fibers. Additionally, using shoe trees or stuffing the toe box with paper helps maintain the shape of your running shoes and prevent creasing, which is crucial for their aesthetic upkeep.

Taking care of sneakers is an essential aspect of preserving their aesthetic appeal and functional value. The key lies in being proactive and regular with maintenance, from choosing the right occasions to wear them to cleaning and protecting them diligently.

Addressing common issues like odor and wear-prone parts such as insoles and laces can significantly prolong the life of your kicks. With these simple yet effective tips in your sneaker care routine, you can enjoy wearing your favorite pair for longer.