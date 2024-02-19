7 Air Jordan sneakers that you need to add to your collection

Among the sneakerheads, the Air Jordan sneakers are quite popular due to their extraordinary design and color scheme. The sneaker mogul Nike thought of launching a new sneaker lineup with the signature style of GOAT Michael Jordan.

The lineup is filled with an assortment of cool pairs, distinctive collaborations, and a rich history documentation. In 1985, the sneaker showed up on the feet of Michael Jordan, and its iconic Chicago colorway snatched the eyeballs in no time.

Since then, the brand has garnered an array of sneakers, catering to the sneakerheads with diverse preferences. One might feel overwhelmed during finding a perfect pair so the Sportskeeda team has garnered some of the best Jordan sneakers which are listed down below.

Some of the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time

1) Air Jordan 38 Low " Siren Red"

The first Air Jordan sneaker in the list comes from the AJ 38 lineup, named " Siren Red". This iteration embraced the black and white hues which can be seen in back and forth manner. The icy translucent sole unit complements the whole outlook.

The AJ " Siren Red" sneaker adds touches of red at the insole and tongue flap. The Jumpman insignia is etched on a red circular structure, highlighting the Jordan's elegance. This sneaker was launched on January 9, obtainable at the store for $175.

2) Air Jordan 1 OG " Yellow Ochre"

Jordan sneakerheads who have the special space for the classic sneakers, this one is the best suit for them. The sneaker is dressed in yellow ochre with a white interruption in between. The black swoosh, collar, and lace system finished off the whole decoration.

With a smooth finish, the sneaker augments the overall Jordan's aesthetics. It came to the sneaker world on January 13 with a price tag of $180.

3) Jordan Air Ship " Diffused Blue"

The Jordan Air Ship is a significant pair in the Jordan lineup and came to the sneaker world before AJ1 was released. The brand brought a fresh colorway in 2024, embracing the blue and white color palate.

This sober and subtle Jordan sneaker is dressed in a white upper, enhancing practicality with the perforation design. The blue swoosh and collar are the most notable in this silhouette, adding charm with suede addition.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low OG " Year of the Dragon"

The Air Jordan 1 retro sneaker comes with the Year of Dragon theme, incorporating the oil green and sail color scheme. On the sail-colored leather upper, the oil green is layered in a scaly pattern, mirroring the Dragon's skin.

To add contrast, the dark red color is added to the swoosh while the lace is hued in the same. The sneaker is already at the Nike store, retailing at $160.

5) Air Jordan 14 " Love letter"

AJ 14 "Love Latter" is one of the favored sneakers among women and this particular colorway is designed for female sneakerheads. The metallic teal silhouette gets a black blending, underscoring a bold allure.

With the silver shank plate and the Jumpman logo on the lateral side, the sneaker hit the market on January 24, retailing at $ 180.

6) Air Jordan 2 " Python"

AJ2 " Python" is another sneaker from the Jordan lineup, embracing the white, grey color palette. To accentuate the python skin, the sneaker includes a mimic of the snake skin in a light brown tone on the lateral side.

The sneaker came to the market on February 7 with a price tag of $180.

7) Nike SB x Air Jordan 4

Another famous sneaker from the Jordan brand is the Nike SB x AJ4. The collaboration has been marked at the top of the best 2023 sneaker list by the media publication Complex, creating buzz around it.

The sneaker adopts the pine green shade on the smooth white leather. The netting details are quite visible around the eye stays and toe box, making the sneaker an enticing one. With a price tag of $225, the sneaker is available at the secondary selling website Stock X.

Besides, one can check out sneakers like Jordan 3 " White Cement" or the Travis Scott x AJ1 low "olive". Sneakerheads can check out A Ma Maniere x AJ 5, offering a muted color palette sneaker.