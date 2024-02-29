Air Jordan 5 retro sneakers have been able to sustain their originality, even though they've gone through a series of evolutionary technological advancements.

The Air Jordan 5 Retros were released in 1990 and were designed by Tinker Hatfield, who modeled them after the World War II P-51 fighter jets. This gorgeous silhouette reflects the sturdiness and combativeness of the machines.

This iconic sneaker line is loved for its creative features like the spiked detailing on the sole, mesh, and leather combo, and mid-top silhouette has proven to be one of Air Jordan's most-priced collections of kicks.

The influence of the Air Jordan 5 Retro on popular culture cannot be overemphasized as they have been spotted on celebrities and fashion influencers like Drake, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Dj Khaled, and a host of others.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best Air Jordan Retro sneakers of all time.

This article reflects the writer's opinion only.

7 Best Air Jordan 5 retro colorways of all time

1) The Ama Maniere Dawn sneakers

The Ama Maniere Dawn sneakers (Image via StockX)

These feminine Air Jordan 5 Retros, released in 2023, feature a whitish leather upper that overlays a lightweight brown synthetic material. Contrasting the white background of the upper, black accentuations are visible on the interior, side, back, and midsole, featuring a visible air unit, that provides cushioning to the foot.

Additionally, a bluish spike detailing is seen on the midsole, with the brown hue of the outsole completing the overall color palette of the shoes.

The women's kicks are priced at $128 US dollars on Stock X.

2) The UNC "University Blue" shoes

The UNC "University Blue" shoes (Image via StockX)

Inspired by North Carolina University, these sneakers were released in 2023 and feature a blue-colored leather fabric that envelopes the upper, alongside a light blue mesh fabric embedded at the side of the kicks, allowing for ventilation. The sneakers also feature a two-toned rubber sole in black and white hues, complementing the bluish upper.

These kicks are priced at $200 US dollars on Stock X.

3) The DJ Khaled's "We the Best Crimson Bliss" sneakers

The DJ Khaled's "We the Best Crimson Bliss" sneakers (Image via StockX)

Resulting from the 2022 collaboration between the popular disc jockey, DJ Khaled, and Air Jordan, these sporty shoes come in a crimson hue with tonal highlights on the mesh material. Accenting the crimson bliss color of the upper, a greyish synthetic lining is crafted, running from the inside to the collars, and which was also used for the construction of the tongue.

Also, a black detail is featured on the rubber midsole from the side to the back of the shoes, while the outsole is featured in a white hue, detailed by a blue motif.

These athletic-built shoes are priced at $107 US dollars on Stock X.

4) The Raging Bull red sneakers

The Raging Bull red sneakers (Image via StockX)

These recent iterations of the OG released in 2009, feature a reddish leather material coupled with a tonal red mesh fabric, both enveloped on the upper, with contrasting accents of the grey-toned tongue, the black rubber eyelets, the "23" detailing embossed in black hue on the side, and the rubber sole, featuring black, white, and red hues.

These Air Jordan 5 Retros are priced at $155 US dollars on Stock X.

5) The Retro "What The" shoes

The Retro "What The" shoes (Image via StockX)

These Air Jordan 5 Retro sneakers were released in 2020 and come in a multicolored design, featuring two different-colored sneakers making up a pair. A yellow hue is visible on the leather material on one of the sneakers, with white, black, silver, and orange hues dressed on the mesh material, eyelets, laces, and tongue, respectively.

The other form of the pair features a reddish leather material on the upper with whitish mesh material on the side, while black, and green hues are embellished on the laces, eyelets, and soles of the sneakers.

These color-block design shoes are priced at $151 US dollars on Stock X.

6) The Georgetown shoes

The Georgetown shoes (Image via StockX)

These Air Jordan 5 Retro sneakers released in 2023 feature a suede material, in a navy blue hue combined with a greyish mesh material, enveloping the upper, while the laces, eyelets, and lining are featured in a black hue. The rubber sole embedded with a visible air unit, features white and blue hues, finishing the overall color scheme of the sneakers.

These kicks are priced at $139 US dollars on Stock X.

7) The Olive sneakers

The Olive sneakers (Image via StockX)

Just as the name implies, these Air Jordan 5 Retro shoes feature an olive green-colored suede material, that wraps around the upper in contrast to bluish mesh material overlayed at the side. Splashes of orange hue can be seen on the synthetic lining and on the midsole, as well as more details of blue hue visible on the lugged outsole.

Originally released in 2006, the modern iterations are set to be released in March 2024.

These pairs of shoes are priced at $305 US dollars on Stock X.

Air Jordan 5 Retro sneakers are wardrobe must-haves for any serious sneakerhead.