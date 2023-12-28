7 best fashion launches of December 2023

Fashion launches drive the industry to expand further, providing an assortment of new pieces to buy, and December is no exception to that. The year has come to an end, and December witnessed some distinctive fashion collaborations that added clothing pieces, accessories, footwear, and so on.

In the final month of the year, the Fashion Trust Arabia declared its fashion winner list for the year. Also, the news of the largest flagship of Saint Laurent in Paris captures most of the attention of fashion purists.

Brands like Madhappy and Patbo unveil winterwear and glistening dresses, aligning the festive and chili seasons. Also, Doctor Martens and Ganni's collaboration launched a pair of powerful boots. Some other fashion launches are listed below.

Patbo and other brands remain at the highlight due to their distinctive fashion launches in December

1) Ganni X Dr. Martens Winter Boot

The Danis brand Ganni teamed up with Doctor Martens for winter boots, a great addition to the winter essentials. The collaboration worked on Doctor Marten's Jadon boots, unveiling a new iteration.

The boot boasts synthetic woven fabric that ensures durability, while the recycled polyester laces continue Ganni's experimental tradition with new material. For $260, this boot is available in limited pieces at Dr. Martens and Ganni.

2) Coach X Lil Nas X

The fashion icon and brand ambassador of Coach, Lil Nas X finally teamed up with Coach and unveiled many products available at the store since December 26. Taking inspiration from his cat and astrological signs, Lil Nas indulged in some furry beanies priced at $95.

Also, the collaboration brought the crossbody pouch bags and shoulder bags, available for $150 and $250, respectively. Products like booties, coats, jackets, tee shirts, notebooks, etc, are purchasable on the brand's website.

3) Longchamp Paris Crossbody Bags

Longchamp cut down some volume from its iconic bag, offering a tiny crossbody bag for party collection, a great fashion launch in December. The bag features calfskin leather with velvet lining and is available in five colorways, including violet, white, cobalt, black, and white. The flap cover has a magnetic closure in the same color as the bag.

These monochromatic cross-body bags include a 55 cm strap and retailed at the store for $550.

4) Dyne X The Seven

Another iconic fashion launch counts the union between Dyne, the brainchild of jeweler Sarah Ysabel Narici, and a New York-based boutique, The Seven. This collaboration unveiled six jewelry pieces, including pendants and rings. The 18-karat gold ring, etched with diamond and pink tourmaline, cost $11,100.

The minuscule astrological pendant in yellow diamond and virtuous enamel, showcasing the craftsmanship of the jewelers, is available for $5,500 at the brand's online and retail store.

5) Madhappy X Columbia

The third fashion launch from Madhappy and Columbia offers an array of outwear, contributing eight pieces of jackets, fleece hoodies, crewnecks, etc. The collection aligned its products in a classic style appropriate for winter essentials.

The classic fleece hoodies, available in six colorways, feature combed cotton and retailed for $175. Also, the crewnecks boast the Madhappy logo in a fleece material, priced at $165 at the Madhappy store.

6) Naiomi Glasses x Polo Ralph Lauren

December fashion launches seem quite artistic with the drops from Polo Ralph Lauren's new venture with indigenous artist Naiomi Glasses. To bolster the art form Navajo, Ralph Lauren dropped the knitwear in white, mirroring the traditional weaving techniques.

This ribbed knit turtle neck sweater has a cropped structure with a relaxed fit, retailing at $598 in the Ralph Lauren store and website.

7) Pat Bo x Alessandra Ambrosio

In the chili season, Pat Bo's fashion launches remind us of the humid Miami beaches, unveiling another collaboration with supermodel Alessandra Ambrosia. This drop includes an assortment of chic wear. The crochet cut-out midi dress is pink and priced at $ 825 on the Peter Bo website.

Apart from the vacation outfits, this fashion launch has sequin tops, pants, beach skirts, and bralettes boasting ombre and pink accents, ranging between $150 and $1600.

Apart from these launches, the fashion industry brings out several other drops like Zara's Atelier collection, Eckhaus Latta's debut in the sunglasses realm, etc. Along with Doctor Marten's yellow stitched boots and Pat Bo's sequin dress enrich the December month, rounding up with fashion and functional launches.