7 fashion items to add in your wardrobe to follow trends in 2024

2023 is almost over, and while some fashion items may not follow into the new year, others remain constant wardrobe staples that form a basic part of our everyday aesthetic.

Timeless fashion transcends fleeting fads, embodying both style and functionality. Over the years, fashion brands have released products that, from all indications, will remain on the fashion scene for years to come.

Stylish jumpsuits and chunky white sneakers seem to always be in trend, and it is expected that we will catch a glimpse of them in 2024 as well. On the lookout for timeless fashion items to take into 2024? Check out the carefully curated list below.

Best fashion items to buy for 2024

1. A maxi skirt

A maxi skirt (Image via Amazon)

Maxi skirts made a huge comeback in 2023, and from all indications, the Spring/ Summer 24 fashion shows of reputable brands like Prada, Mowalola, Natasha Zinki, and maxi skirts are also following into 2024.

The Anrabess summer boho skirt is a perfect choice for maxi skirts. Draped in pink and with an elastic waist, the skirt is a perfect blend of fashion and function. Priced at $38.99, they are available on Amazon.

2. A Jumpsuit

A Jumpsuit (Image via Amazon)

Jumpsuits have been around for years and have casually settled in as wardrobe staples that aren't going anywhere. The jumpsuit from Blencot is dressed in a versatile black and features a high waist design, ruffle hem, ribbed design, and spaghetti straps.

The baggy outfit can also be dressed down or up to fit the occasion. The fashion item is made from ultra-stretchy, soft, and lightweight materials. They are available on Amazon for $29.99.

3. A mesh dress

A mesh dress (Image via Amazon)

Mesh dresses have come to stay, and if the Holiday collection of top brands is anything to go by, these figure-hugging dresses are going to be everywhere in 2024.

The Moeencn mesh dress is rendered in predominant brown, highlighted by black. They are available on Amazon for $37.49.

4. A polo shirt

A polo shirt (Image via Amazon)

Polo shirts are timeless shirt designs that exude elegance and poise. They can be styled with a wide variety of clothing items, like preppy skirts, straight-leg jeans, and even maxi skirts, making them beloved by everyone.

The only thing better than polo tops are black polo ones, and Herlollychips offers a ribbed polo top for fashion enthusiasts. The polo shirt features a deep vee and slim fit design. Priced at a reasonable $20.98, they are available on Amazon.

5. Pointed kitten heels

Pointed kitten heels (Image via Amazon)

Pointed kitten heels are the cutest fashion items ever. Pointed shoes have been wardrobe staples for decades now, and the fusion of kitten heels with the elegant shoe silhouette has culminated in a design that is not only gorgeous but practical.

Pointed kitten heels give the illusion of longer legs without the wearer having to do too much. The Genshuo kitten heel slingback is as cute as they come. Dressed in glossy black leather, the shoes also feature a 2-inch heel and a buckle to adjust fitting. Purchase this gorgeous fashion item for $35.99 from Amazon.

6. Chunky white sneakers

Chunky white sneakers (Image via Amazon)

Gen Zs have ensured that the chunky shoe trend will continue well into 2024, and we are here for it. Sneakers are not left out of the chunky sole revolution, and everyday white sneaker silhouettes have been revitalized to include chunky soles, making them the perfect wardrobe staple.

These fashion items give added height without compromising the comfort of the wearer. Dream Pairs offers a solid pair of chunky whites that are also rhinestone-embellished for that extra oomph. Shop them for $39.99 on Amazon.

7. Capri pants

Capri pants (Image via Amazon)

Gone are the days when skinny jeans and pants were the rave. These designs have been replaced by loose-fitting pants like the Capri and the mom jeans. The trends of popular designers have seen the resurgence of carefree design.

Dibaolong capri pants are black and feel butter-soft against the skin. The elastic band pockets make the pants perfect for daily activities. They are available on Amazon for $25.99.

Get ahead of the 2024 trends and shop these items from retail stores before they sell out.