7 memorable roles of late Paul Reubens 

Fans of Pee-wee Herman were disheartened to learn about the recent demise of the talented Paul Reubens on Sunday, July30. It has been revealed that the actor-comedian was diagnosed with cancer years ago, and chose to keep it private. Upon hearing the unfortunate news, many fans and celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes.

Jimmy Kimmel @jimmykimmel Paul Reubens was like no one else - a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.

Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, who used to be Paul Reubens' roommate back in the day, also shared a memorable tribute.

David Hasselhoff @DavidHasselhoff #peeweeherman pic.twitter.com/FxI3H3COYL Paul Reubens was a great, great friend. He gave me the muppets for my birthday and never forgot anyone’s birthday from our class. He was in my class at CalArts and room mates! He was always kind to me and to everyone. He will be missed. #paulreubens

While it is true that most viewers know Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman, he also appeared in countless other TV shows and films wherein he showcased his comedic genuis and acting abilities.

Pee-wee Herman, Elijah Van Dahl, and 5 other memorable roles played by Paul Reubens that proved he could bring any character to life

1) Pee-wee Herman in Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

There is no doubt that Pee-wee Herman will always be one of the most memorable roles in Paul Reubens' entire career. What started as a stage act soon expanded into films and TV shows, all of which garnered a lot of love from young viewers as well as adults. In Pee-wee's Big Adventure, which happens to be director Tim Burton's feature film debut, Pee-wee travels across America to find his lost bicycle.

Pee-wee Herman is an endearing character who is fun-loving and cheerful, with a mischievous side. Paul Reubens also does an excellent job with Pee-wee's facial expressions that makes the audience laugh.

2) Andrew J. Lansing III in Murphy Brown (1988)

Murphy Brown was a popular sitcom that starred Candice Bergen as the lead protagonist. Murphy is the star reporter at FYI, a fictional television newsmagazine. She has her own flaws, but is extremely dedicated to her work. And although she often clashes with her coworkers, it becomes apparent soon enough that they have each other's backs.

Paul Reubens plays the role of Andrew J. Lansing III, the nephew of network president, Stan Lansing. Murphy had a long line of secretaries, and Andrew was first introduced as one of them. He was one of the few that Murphy actually found competent, but he was soon lured away by another job.

Interestingly enough, he holds the titles of network VP, executive producer, and mailboy, at different points during his time at the network, thanks to his erratic uncle.

3) Amilyn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Before Joss Whedon's darker take on Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show starring Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead role, he was the writer for this 1992 film that saw Kristy Swanson don the role of the well-known cheerleader who finds out that her destiny is to hunt down dangerous vampires.

In this movie, Paul Reubens plays the role of Amilyn, who does the biddings of Lothos, the local vampire king. Amilyn is definitely unique, even for a vampire. Even though he seems intelligent and dangerous, he is also immature and eccentric, which worked against him. Paul Reubens especially shone in the drawn-out death scene that highlighted his love for drama and theatrics.

4) Spleen in Mystery Men (1999)

Viewers are used to skilled superheroes swooping in to save the day, but what would happen if inept aspiring heroes who aren't all that good have to fill in instead? Well, this feature film directorial debut by Kinka Usher answers that very question. Champion City's superhero is captured and aspiring heroes with less than impressive powers have to step in, and try to save the day.

Paul Reubens is an amateur superhero named Spleen. Believe it or not, his power is actually making people faint with the help of flatulence. While his power may not be pleasant, it certainly does the trick, and let's not forget that it also helps crack the audience up.

5) Derek Foreal in Blow (2001)

This movie, starring Johnny Depp, is based on George Jung, the infamous U.S. drug trafficker and his connections to big-time narcotic kings including Pablo Escobar. Paul Reubens plays the role of Derek Foreal, who is based on Richard Barile, a key player in the cocaine trade.

However, viewers should keep in mind that only the relationship between "Foreal" and Jung have been depicted accurately in the movie. As for his personality and other aspects, Paul Reubens had to create his own character, as the "real Foreal" didn't allow the use of his name or sign off on the way he was portrayed.

Reubens did a great job putting together a charismatic character who tends to hold the attention of the audience.

6) Mr. Vargas in The Blacklist (2013)

The story revolves around a wanted fugitive played by James Spader who unexpectedly surrenders. He offers his help to catch criminals, but he specifies that he will only work with profiler, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

The show has its fair share of dangerous criminals, and Paul Reubens creates a lasting impression as the menacing Mr Vargas. Acting as Reddington's double agent, he spied on Niko Demakis.

Fans of Reubens are used to seeing him in cheery, funny roles but whenever Reubens took on more serious, darker roles such as this one, it became apparent that he had excellent range as an actor which should have been explored more.

7) Elijah Van Dahl in Gotham (2014)

DC fans will especially find this TV show interesting, which follows a young detective James Gordon (Ben McKenzie), who is tasked with investigating the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne. Viewers get to meet Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) before he embraces his calling as Batman, and the origin stories of the villains that he will have to fight in the days to come.

In the show, Paul Reubens plays the role of Elijah Van Dahl, Oswald Cobblepot's father. When he comes to know about his son's criminal activities, he doesn't seem to disturbed by them, and is still able to connect to his son. Elijah seems like a decent man on the surface, but Reubens expertly portrays him with a certain air of unexplained darkness that would explain Oswald's attraction to evil.

These titles starring Paul Reubens truly showcase his acting abilities, and remind fans that there wasn't a role that Reubens couldn't pull off on-screen.