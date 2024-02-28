It is almost impossible to refer to impressive watch silhouettes without including Seiko watches. The Japanese watchmaker is known for its ever-evolving collections of timepieces, from its wall clock inventions in the mid-90s to its recent wristwatches, incorporated with forward-thinking innovations, Seiko watches have rightfully earned their good reputation.

With over 140 years of experience in craftsmanship, Seiko watches deliver durability, reliability, and performance in a variety of designs for watch lovers. Seiko's range of watches spans from formal designs to sporty or casual designs, allowing individuals to effortlessly select based on their different preferences.

In this article, we will look into the eight best Seiko watches to avail in 2024.

This article reflects the writer's opinions only.

8 Best Seiko watches to avail in 2024

1. The SSC927 watch

The SSC927 watch (Image via Seiko)

Commemorating the 55th anniversary of the Speedtimer, this watch comes in a bracelet design, with the straps crafted from silvered stainless steel, running to the lugs and case, while the bezel is featured in a black-coated metallic plate, with whitish details of two to three digits numberings visible around the plate. The watch features a reddish background, accentuated by the hands and hour markers dressed in grey and white, while three sub-dials are also seen on the dial, in white and black hues.

Additionally, this timepiece features a solar-powered system, with a power reserve capacity that lasts for 6 months when charged, as well as offering water resistance of about 100 meters deep.

This Seiko watch is priced at 700 USD on the brand's website.

2. The SFJ007 watch

The SFJ007 watch (Image via Seiko)

This 2023 iteration from the Prospex collection, features a metallic steel, coated in a black hue, used in constructing the straps, and the case. Four sub-dials are featured on the black-colored dial base, highlighted by yellow and white hues on each of the sub-dials.

Also, precision in time-reading is achieved through the analog quartz display system, while the 12mm thickness of the case offers water resistance, as well as withstanding scratches and dents.

This Seiko watch is priced at 950 USD on the online website.

3. The SSA459

The SSA459 watch (Image via Seiko)

This waterproof wristwatch features leather straps, enveloped in a brown hue, with a tonal brown hue seen on the stitches embedded on each side of the straps.

Contrasting the brown hue of the leather strap, silver-white accents are seen on the case, lugs, and crown of the watch, alongside the greenish dial, detailed by silver-white and yellow hues on the hands, hour markers, and sub-dial. Also, this watch comes with a self-winding quartz movement, coupled with a tri-fold button clasp closure, adjusting the 47mm long straps.

This mechanical watch is priced at 575 USD on the brand's website.

4. The SRPK48 watch

The SRPK48 watch (Image via Seiko)

This gold-toned watch from the cocktail time series is built from stainless steel, with the dial enveloped in a colorway of gold and black. This dial of the watch features an automatic quartz movement, with a 41-hour power reserve capacity, as well as a calendar feature seen on the white square-shaped motif on the dial.

This Seiko watch is priced at 550 USD on the official Seiko website.

5. The SRPJ39 watch

The SRPJ39 watch (Image via Seiko)

This Yuto Horigome-inspired timepiece features black synthetic straps, with tonal black colored lugs and a case designed from stainless steel, while the bezel is featured in a two-toned color scheme of black and white hues, that also applies to the dial, featuring hour markers, hands, brand name, and calendar box, all in a white hue, contrasting against the black dial plate.

This watch also boasts of a rotational feature of the bezel, alongside a luminous display system, during low light conditions.

This military-style Seiko watch is priced at 335 USD online.

6. The SRE005 watch

The SRE005 watch (Image via Seiko)

This vintage-inspired wristwatch is dressed in beige-colored leather straps, with silver-toned lugs and a case, encapsulating the beige-colored dial, highlighted by white hands with a black outline. Additionally, this watch comes with a calendar feature, a vibration of 21,600 frequency, controlled by the movement of the jewel feature, and a water resistance of about 10 bar.

This retro-inspired Seiko watch is priced at 295 USD on the brand's website.

7. The SSB438 watch

The SSB438 watch (Image via Seiko)

This Coutura ssb438 watch features 52mm long straps made from a light-toned gold finish stainless steel, same with the case. The black dial features two sub-dials, characterized by a chronographic function. Also, more highlights of gold hue are visible on the hands, hour markers, and sub-dials, with the brand name displayed in a white, as well as red accents on the second hand.

This gold watch is priced at 550 USD on the brand's website.

8. The SSC747 watch

The SSC747 watch (Image via Seiko)

This chronographic watch features silicone straps in green hue, with a black-coated case, housing the tonal green dial, featuring white and black detailing on the hands, hour markers, and the three sub-dials.

Also, this watch features solar-powered charging technologies, with a chronograph function.

This Seiko watch is priced at 495 USD on the brand's website.

These Seiko watches feature impressive technology and are dressed in fashionable