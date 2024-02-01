Travis Scott has proven to be as adept at fashion as he is at creating his music. The singer has collaborated with major brands, offering skillful reinterpretations of well-known silhouettes and establishing a presence in the fashion industry.

Travis Scott's flair for fashion and creative styling has earned him celebrated collaborations with big brands and designers like Nike, Bape, Fragment Design, Dior, Virgil Abloh, and Been Trill. His collaboration with Nike in 2017 resulted in iconic silhouettes, swapping canvas for leather and stamping his famous Cactus Jack emblems.

The 32-year-old singer has released several timeless collaborative pieces, from streetwear to perfumes, that have influenced not only the fashion industry but also pop culture in general.

8 Best Travis Scott fashion collaborative items of all time

Below is a carefully curated list of the eight best Travis Scott fashion collaborative items of all time.

1. Dior x Cactus Jack Oblique Jacket 'Fluorescent Green'

The Dior x Cactus Jack Oblique Jacket 'Fluorescent Green' (Image via Goat)

This neon-green jacket, released in a limited edition in 2022, was part of Dior's exclusive streetwear-inspired menswear collection "Cactus Jack." The vibrant collection featured t-shirts, caps, jackets, sneakers, and more, with the jacket retailing for 3,300 USD on the brand's website.

2. Bape X ComplexCon Exclusive Tee

The Bape X ComplexCon Exclusive Tee (Image via Stockx)

In 2015, the collaboration between Tokyo-based fashion brand A BATHING APE (BAPE) and Sicko Mode singer Travis Scott gave rise to a distinctive white t-shirt. It features a cartoon-like motif of the rapper alongside the brand's ape logo, with the rapper and brand's name embossed in red and black hues, respectively.

Upon its release, this t-shirt was sold for a retail price of 119 USD on the brand website but is currently priced at 128 USD on Stock X.

3. Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP

The Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP (Image via StockX)

These high-cut sneakers were birthed as a result of a 2019 collaboration between the Air Jordan brand and Travis. The sneakers feature an upper dressed in a combination of brownish suede material.

The leather is in a white hue, with accents that include red detailing on the tongue, black highlights on the laces and collar, and the Nike logo on the sides. At the same time, the beige-colored rubber outsole finishes the overall color scheme of the sneakers.

These athletic-built shoes were sold for a retail price of 175 USD on the brand website but currently sell for 1,240 USD on StockX.

4. Travis Scott X Virgil Abloh off-white AJ1 version tee

The Virgil Abloh off-white AJ1 Version Tee (Image via StockX)

Inspired by Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD album, released in 2018, the collaboration with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh resulted in the creation of a white t-shirt. This shirt features a shirtless print of the rapper on the front and back and includes the rapper's name, designer's name, and album name, all detailed in a black hue at the back.

This 6-year-old release was sold for a retail price of 65 USD on the brand website but currently sells for 269 USD on Stock X.

5. Byredo Space Rage

The Byredo Space Rage (Image via eBay)

Unlike Scott's usual streetwear fashion collaborations, this 2020 collaboration with Stockholm-based fashion brand Byredo took a different turn, as this collaboration was for a fragrance line called "Space Rage" in both men's and women's variations. The design of the space range comes in a dark theme inspired by outer space.

This fragrance is priced at 199 USD on eBay.

6. Jordan 1 Retro X Fragment Design Low Blue

The Jordan 1 Retro X Fragment Design Low Blue (Image via eBay)

These recent iterations of the retro series resulted from the collaboration between Air Jordan, Fragment Design, and Travis Scott, featuring a vintage-inspired low-top design enveloped primarily in a whitish leather material that serves as the base for the blue, black, and creamy-toned hues to stand out.

These retro-inspired kicks are priced at 1,320 USD on eBay.

7. Been Trill "La Flame" Tee

The "La Flame" shirt is the brainchild of a collaboration between the American men's-exclusive fashion brand Been Trill and the "Antidote" hitmaker. The shirt is designed from a cotton fabric, featured in a brownish camo-like pattern, with the la flame lettering embossed boldly in a white hue, alongside the "Irie trill vibes" detailing visible on the lower part of the shirt.

This long-sleeved shirt is priced at 110 USD on Grailed.

8. Helmut Lang distressed denim jeans

The Helmut Lang distressed denim jeans (Image via eBay)

This worn-in pair of jeans in brown hue pays homage to Helmut Lang's heritage in creating retro-inspired clothing, meanwhile imbibing Scott's artfulness with the bull silhouettes adorned in black and white hues.

These distressed jeans are priced at 179 USD on eBay.

Travis Scott has significantly influenced global fashion, and the array of notable collaborations serves as evidence of his impact.