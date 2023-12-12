8 most expensive sneakers to avail via PacSun

PacSun, the shorter version of Pacific Sunwear, is a California-based retail brand. Fashion purists can obtain several fashion pieces from the brand that offer different price ranges.

With an assortment of brands like Dr. Martens, F1, Levis, etc., PacSun has teamed up with sneaker juggernauts like Nike, Puma, New Balance, and more. As a repercussion, fashion enthusiasts can gather apparel and footwear.

PacSun offers a diverse range of sneakers at affordable prices within its sneaker section. Despite primarily featuring reasonably priced options, the retail store also curates a selection of high-end sneakers. The available range spans from $350 to $900, accommodating varying budgets and preferences for sneaker enthusiasts.

Air Jordan 4 Retro and some other shoes come under the most expensive sneakers to purchase via PacSun

1) Nike Dunk Low SB x Born x Raised Sneakers

Nike teamed up with Los Angeles-based brand Born X Raised to launch a Dunk model sneaker, offering an enticing piece in a Pristine White and Royal Blue combination. The sneaker features a nubuck overlay on the white leather, along with a mesh tongue.

The perforation at the toe and the holographic Swoosh logo on the lateral side make it an enticing piece, available for $650 at PacSun.

2) Air Jordan x A Ma Maniére 4 Retro Violet Ore Shoes

Air Jordan x A Ma Maniére 4 Retro, another expensive piece, can be purchased from PucSun, available at $525. With the nubuck upper, this sneaker has been accented in violet.

The air unit integration offers functionality, while the raised back tab and the lateral cage system showcase the authentic craftsmanship of Nike.

3) Nike Dunk Low x Union LA Passport Shoes

In the Nike Dunk model, the Swoosh brand unveiled an iteration in collaboration with Union LA, offering an avant-garde in the realm of sneakers. Its unfinished stitching provides an edgy appeal, while its semi-translucent rubber sole ensures durability.

Dressed in a Ripstop textile upper, this sneaker is retailed for $500.

4) Air Jordan x Travis Scott 1 Low Black Phantom Shoes

The collaboration of Travis Scott and Air Jordan never disappoints sneakerheads, offering a black low-top sneaker. This cutting-edge sneaker incorporates a black nubuck and suede upper, adorned with contrasting white stitching.

The perforation enhances breathability while the rubber cup sole ensures durability, priced at $900 at PacSun.

5) Nike x CLOT x Fragment Design Dunk Low Shoes

Another iteration of the Nike Dunk low-top model, especially for women, is available for $400. Meticulously designed the sneaker in black and white, the collaboration between Clot and Fragment unveiled a trailblazing sneaker.

The unmatched branding of Clot and Fragment blends creativity with history, meticulously designed by Edison Chen and Hiroshi Fujiwara. PacSun is selling the shoe for $400.

6) Air Jordan 4 Retro Pine Green Shoes

Another iteration of the Air Jordan 4 in a pine green colorway, this shoe comes under the expensive sneaker category. With its blending of pine green, grey, and white accents, this sneaker is a revolutionary model in the sneaker world.

Sneakerheads can find this piece at PacSun for $450, exuding sophistication throughout. The upgraded sole system with an Air unit and gum infusion makes it a stand-out pair.

7) Air Jordan 3 Retro White Cement Reimagined Shoes

This iconic shoe was the celebratory yield from the Air Jordan 3 model on its 35th anniversary, exuding a sober allure. On the Cemnet white upper, the elephant print silhouette overlay makes it a stand-out pair. In PacSun, it is available for $385.

8) Nike Dunk Low SB x Crenshaw Skate Club Sneakers

The portrayal of creativity and functionality can be seen in this iteration of the Nike Dunk Low Top model. Nike and Crenshaw Skate Club teamed up for this sneaker and crafted this pair with a cream leather upper and an overlay of purple and green.

With cartoon graphics on the sole, this particular sneaker is priced at $350.

PacSun stocks some of the models from Air Jordan, one of the more expensive sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 and Travis Scott collaboration is one of them, priced around $900, and has been stacked up at the retail store. However, individuals can cop several other sneakers between $300 and $500.